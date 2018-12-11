 Alexander Gerst press conference: Houston, we have a problem! | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 12.12.2018

Science

Alexander Gerst press conference: Houston, we have a problem!

"Astro Alex" appeared on screen, smiled at us from space — and was gone. The last Space-to-Earth call with Alexander Gerst before he gets back from ISS lasted five minutes.

Alexander Gerst on the ISS, seen on a video screen (DW/J. Vergin )

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Cologne is full of spaceship and rocket models. Walls are covered in logos of different space missions and pictures of the Europeans who made it into space. A huge, nearly 10-meter wide model of the International Space Station (ISS) hangs above our heads as we are sitting and waiting for the video call with German astronaut Alexander Gerst. He is the first German Commander of the ISS and has been in space for over than six months now. Eight days from now, he'll return to Earth together with two other astronauts. Just in time for Christmas! 

With all these models and pictures, the foyer of the DLR feels more like a museum than a conference room. More than a dozen journalists and around 50 employees closely observe the screen hanging under the ISS model waiting for the signal from space. Cameras are ready, questions prepared. The youngest participant of the press conference, a 10-year-old reporter from German TV channel Sat.1 sits in the front row.

Soyuz spacecraft shortly after lift-off (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

The Soyuz spacecraft shortly after lift-off 3rd of December

We can't hear you, Alex!

At 1:40 pm sharp, as planned, "Astro Alex" appears on screen. Floating in the air in his dark blue uniform, he is smiling at us. So close and yet so far: more than 400 km from Earth. But while we can see him just fine, there's no sound. He moves his lips, he checks his microphone. But there's no audio connection.

After several minutes of trying to fix the problem, Marco Trovatello, spokesperson for the European Space Agency (ESA) has to share the bad news: the audio signal got lost somewhere between the ISS, Houston, where it was first recorded, and Cologne. We won't be able to talk to Alex today. Everyone looks disappointed, especially the young Sat 1 reporter. He doesn't get the chance to ask an astronaut in space a question every day. 

"The signal comes from the ISS, which is moving through space at 28,000 kilometers per hour," explains Trovatello. "The signal first travels to Earth to the NASA Space Center in Houston via a telecommunication satellite network, then to Columbus Control Center near Munich and after that, here. And on this long journey something went wrong." 

During a six month space mission, ESA usually organizes 10 to 12 video calls between space and Earth. This is the first time a call was cancelled completely due to technical issues.

Safe trip back home to Earth

Luckily it won't be long until we have a chance to see "Astro Alex" again. In only 10 days ESA will host another press conference with the astronaut, this time on Earth and face-to-face. On December 19, Alexander Gerst, together with Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, will leave the ISS on-board the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. For a brief moment it wasn't clear whether the departure would go ahead according to plan: A tiny hole was found on the surface of the capsule in August.

On Tuesday Russian cosmonauts Prokopyev and Oleg Kononenko took an eight-hour spacewalk to examine the capsule supposed to take Gerst, Prokopyev and Aunon-Chancellor back home. They removed several layers of insulation and located the mysterious two-millimeter hole.

Volker Schmid next to a model of the ISS (DW/J. Vergin )

Volker Schmid next to a model of the Soyuz spacecraft

"The hole probably appeared during manufacturing," explains Volker Schmid from the DLR. "When we first heard about it, our alarm bells went off, of course. If we hadn't been able to fix [the hole], the mission would have had to end quickly. Astronauts need the ship to get back."

Luckily the cosmonauts were able to localize and fix the hole quickly. The spacewalk was an extra security measure to see how the spot where the hole was looked from the outside. They confirmed that it wouldn't be a problem anymore. Gerst and his colleagues will make it home safely, Schmid promises.

  • ISS Zarya Functional Cargo Block (NASA)

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    A 19,000 kilo building block

    The first module of the International Space Station was sent into orbit 20 years ago. It was the Russian-made Zarya, a "Functional Cargo Block" — also known as FGB. Zarya came in at 19,000 kilograms (41,000 pounds) and was 12 meters (39 feet) long. It was commissioned and paid for by America and built by a Russian space company. It was the start of two decades of international cooperation.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Larger than a six-bedroom house

    The International Space Station is home to an international crew of six people, who also work there. It travels at a speed of five miles per second (8kps), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes. Eight solar arrays provide power to the station and make it the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon. You don't need a telescope to see it.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Expedition 1

    This was the ISS's first long-term crew: American astronaut William Shepherd (center) and his two Russian fellow workers, cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko (left) and Sergei Krikalev (right). They moved into the ISS on November 2, 2000, and stayed for 136 days.

  • Bildergalerie Earth Art Scott Kelly

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Up to one year

    On average, space station crews, also known as expeditions, stay in space for about five and a half months. Some crew members, however, have broken that record — for example, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (photo) and Roscosmos cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko. They lived and worked in space for a whole year.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Multinational

    This is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield strumming his guitar on the ISS at Christmas 2012. Since 2000, crew members and Space Flight Participants (self-financed space tourists) have come from 18 different countries. The most have come from the USA and Russia. Other teams have included people from Japan, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and South Africa.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Shuttle bus

    Crew members and supplies arrive at the ISS via transfer vehicles and space freighters. This photo shows space shuttle Atlantis, which operated until 2011, docking onto the space station. These days, astronauts arrive at the ISS in a Soyuz capsule.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Out for a walk

    There have been more than 210 spacewalks — "EVA" in astronaut terms — at the ISS since 2000. This photo shows astronaut Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk on December 24, 2013.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Extraordinary exterior

    The ISS has several robotic arms. This one, Canadarm2, is 57.7 feet (17.58 meters) long when fully extended, and has seven motorized joints. It can lift 220,000 pounds (100 tons), which is the weight of a space shuttle orbiter. This photo shows astronaut Stephen K. Robinson anchored to Canadarm2's foot restraint.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Blue Dot mission

    Crew members spend about 35 hours per week conducting research. On his first mission, dubbed "Blue Dot," German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst observed and analyzed changes to the human body that occur in microgravity. Gerst's second mission at the ISS started in June 2018. In October 2018, he became the first German astronaut to command the ISS.

  • Sojus-Kapsel mit ISS-Crew auf dem Weg zur Landung in Kasachstan

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Back home

    When their time at the ISS is over, astronauts are taken away in a Soyuz capsules. They fall to Earth with a parachute to ease their landing. Welcome home!

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


