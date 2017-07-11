 Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook families almost $1 billion for hoax claims | News | DW | 12.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook families almost $1 billion for hoax claims

A jury in Connecticut has awarded damages to the families of eight victims from the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent who responded to the scene.

The State of Connecticut Superior Court where jurors deliberate the defamation trail against Alex Jones, in Waterbury

It is unclear whether Jones is able to pay the damages

Alex Jones on Wednesday was ordered to pay $965 million (roughly €995 million) to the families of eight victims from the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he spent years falsely describing the massacre as a hoax, a jury in Connecticut ruled Wednesday.

Conspiracy theorist Jones falsely claimed the families were actors who faked the tragedy, the jury said. It marks the second multimillion-dollar verdict against the Infowars host in just over two months.

The ruling comes after a lawsuit was filed by the families of five children and three educators killed in the massacre. An FBI agent, who was among the first responders at the scene, joined the families in filing the suit against Jones and was awarded $90 million in damages.

In August, Jones was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

'I'm done saying sorry' Jones said in testimony

Wednesday's decision came after three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where a gunman killed 20 children and six members of staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jones claimed that the massacre was staged as part of a government plot to take away guns from American citizens.

"I've already said 'I'm sorry' hundreds of times and I'm done saying I'm sorry,'' Jones said as part of his testimony.

Unclear whether Jones can pay

Later this year, Jones is set to face a third trial after a lawsuit was filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.

It is unclear just how much of the damages from the two trials conducted so far Jones is able to pay.

During the trial in August, he testified he couldn't afford any judgment to pay more than $2 million.

Alt-right radio show and website InfoWars is owned by Jones and was founded in 1999. Its parent company is called Free Speech Systems, and in April this year it filed for bankruptcy. But an economist testified in the Texas trial that Jones and his company were worth as much as $270 million.

QAnon: How dangerous are conspiracy theories?

jsi/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Germany cracks down on far-right Telegram users

Multiple channels belonging to a prominent German coronavirus-denier have been blocked, while a man in Bavaria is under investigation for spreading antisemitic content on the platform.  

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

White-supremacist killers are invoking environmental concerns to justify murder. But what is eco-fascism and why are people attracted to it?  

Steffen Seibert: 'When free press is stifled, society is robbed of truth'

Steffen Seibert is Germany's federal government spokesman. He talked with DW about the responsibilities of that job, the role of the free press in democracies, good journalism and the challenges or the COVID pandemic.  

How to find the COVID-19 facts in a misinformation pandemic

There's a lot of information out there about the pandemic, COVID-19 and the virus that causes it, but also a lot of mis- and disinformation. To tell one from the other, it helps to understand how science works.  

How should I deal with conspiracy theories at Christmas?

Vaccination opponents and conspiracy theorists aren't just found at demonstrations — they might also join in your holiday celebrations. What should you do if a close friend of relative launches into a dubious debate?  

Fake news hinders Africa's fight against COVID

Damaging myths about the coronavirus have been spreading across Africa through social media — fueling mistrust for vaccines designed to protect people. Even prominent influencers have been peddling false news.  

US: 10 killed in shooting at Buffalo supermarket

The alleged shooter was in custody, and the FBI said the attack at a supermarket in New York state was being investigated as a "racially motivated" crime.  

Advertisement