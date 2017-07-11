Alex Jones ordered to pay over $4 million to Sandy Hook parents

A Texas jury on Thursday ordered far-right Infowars host Alex Jones to pay over $4 million (€3.9 million) in damages to the parents of one of the victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

It's the first time the conspiracy theorist has been held legally accountable for his denial of the massacre, which killed 26 children.

Sandy Hook parents received death threats following Jones' false claims

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the separated parents of a six-year-old who died in the shooting, said they received death threats and harassment after Jones' false claims about the shooting.

The attorney for the parents had requested $150 million in compensatory damages. Jones had said any award over $4 million "would sink us."

Jones has previously claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting didn't happen and the parents of the victims were "crisis actors." Earlier this week, Jones admitted the shooting was "100% real" during the trial and not a hoax.

Jones accused of poor behavior regarding trial

The lawyers for the parents have accused Jones of not approaching the trial in good faith. Jones has claimed the jury is rigged against him during his Infowars show.

During the two-week trial, Jones' company Free Speech Systems LLC, filed for bankruptcy.

Jones is also facing a defamation case in Connecticut.

wd/rs (AP, Reuters)