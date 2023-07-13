  1. Skip to content
Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Tatsiana Harhalyk
17 hours ago

Ales Pushkin died under "unexplained circumstances" while serving a jail sentence. Belarussian artist was considered a political prisoner of the Lukashenko regime.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TrpY
Black and white photo of Ales Pushkin wearing beret in front of snowy background
Belarusian artist and regime critic Ales Pushkin had been in prison since March 2021Image: privat

Ales Pushkin, an artist and political prisoner from Belarus, died in the intensive care unit under "unexplained circumstances," his wife Janina Demuch announced on Tuesday. Pushkin was serving a five-year sentence in prison No. 1 in the small city of Grodno in western Belarus.

Pushkin had an ulcer and did not receive timely medical treatment, independent Belarussian media reported, citing unnamed sources informed on the matter. He was arrested in March 2021 and, a year later, sentenced for desecrating state symbols and inciting hatred.

The reason? Pushkin had painted a portrait of Yevgeny Shikhar, the leader of the Belarusian anti-Soviet underground after World War II, and shown it at an exhibition.

A mural depicting a man wearing a hat
'Ales Pushkin was the embodiment of the indomitable spirit of the Belarusian people,' wrote exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Image: Paulyuk Bykowski

Belarusian investigators considered this to be "rehabilitation of Nazism," even though he created the painting back in 2014 and it had previously been displayed in Belarus and Russia.

Prison conditions tightened in late 2022

The terms of Pushkin's incarceration were tightened in November 2022. Not long after, he was transferred from prison No. 22 in   Ivatsevichy in the Brest region to Grodno. Pushkin had a hard time from the beginning, said Aliaksandr Ivulin, a journalist and former political prisoner who was in the same jail as Pushkin.

He was "too friendly," Ivulin said, even to the prison guards, who took away his notes and drawings without giving him a reason.

A pencil drawing of the head of a man
Pushkin made many drawings in prison, including this self-portraitImage: Ales Puschkin

Once moved to prison No. 1, his exchange of letters with the Belarusian artist Lera Lasuk ended, DW has learned. After that Pushkin was only allowed to write to his family. From the new prison he sent drawings, and described his daily life and his cellmates. He made sketches of larger works that he wanted to complete once he was released.

"We had some disagreements, but we were joined by our love of art and of Belarus. I value him for his bright, iconic pieces, for his courage and for standing up for his principles," said Lasuk.

A pile of manure for Lukashenko

Pushkin was a non-conformist painter, theater maker, performer and curator. He staged one of his first performance pieces during Soviet rule in Belarus in 1989. And not on any day: He chose the 71st anniversary of the Belarusian People's Republic. The state's existence was proclaimed on March 25, 1918, under German protectorate, but ceased to exist shortly after when part of its territory was won by the Polish armed forces and the other part by the Soviet Red Army in the Polish-Soviet War of 1919 to 1921.

Pushkin began the anniversary with a march through Independence Avenue in Minsk, followed by about a hundred supporters carrying a paper stork and 71 white balloons. Pushkin and 35 other people were arrested, and the artist received a two-year suspended sentence.

Lukashenko sits in front of curtains and flags
Lukashenko has been in power in Belarus since 1994Image: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

Pushkin's most famous performance was "Dung for the President" in July 1999. On the fifth anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko's ascent to power, the artist transported a pile of manure to the presidential administration in Minsk, threw worthless ruble notes on top and added the country's constitution plus a portrait of the ruler for good measure. Then he stabbed everything with a pitchfork.

For this stunt, the artist was also given a two-year suspended sentence. Pushkin reenacted the performance at an exhibition in Kyiv on March 25, 2021. This appears to have prompted Belarusian authorities to charge him with "desecration of state symbols."

Pushkin 'dreamed of a free and democratic Belarus'

Pushkin also worked on the restoration of historical buildings and on church frescoes. His most important work, in his view, was the decoration of the new church of his home village Bobr, near Minsk.

In one of the frescoes, Pushkin depicted Lukashenko and the then-metropolitan (a leadership position in some Orthodox churches) of the unrecognized Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Filaret, in the midst of sinners, surrounded by forces of the Belarusian special police unit OMON. The fresco later was painted over.

Rights organizations in Belarus like Viasna, the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights and Legal Initiative considered Pushkin a political prisoner. The leader of the Belarusian democratic opposition movement, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, have blamed the artist's death on Lukashenko.

"Ales Pushkin was the embodiment of the indomitable spirit of the Belarusian people. He died as a political prisoner of the regime and the responsibility lies with his jailor, Lukashenka & his cronies," she wrote on Twitter, using another spelling of the president's name.

"Ales used his art to fight for freedom and build a new Belarus without tyranny," she added. "He dreamed of a free and democratic Belarus. Now we must continue his work and make his dream come true."

This article was first published in German.

Tatsiana Harhalyk Author
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko speaking with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Belarus' Lukashenko asks for Russian security guarantees

The Belarusian leader called for Russia to defend Belarus "as its own territory." Belarus hosts a contingent of thousands of Russian troops.
ConflictsApril 10, 2023
Indian PM Modi salutes Indian troops as French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the Bastille Day military parade

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics52 minutes ago
Africa

Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Politics27 minutes ago
Asia

A group of men handle a bra

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

Society22 hours ago
Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics24 hours ago
Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

SoccerJuly 13, 2023
Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

Trade21 hours ago
