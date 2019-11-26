 Albania: Biggest earthquake in decades takes deadly toll | News | DW | 26.11.2019

News

Albania: Biggest earthquake in decades takes deadly toll

Albania has been hit by a powerful nighttime earthquake that has killed at least 15 people and injured hundreds more. Hours later, another quake rattled Bosnia. Authorities said rescue work was "extremely difficult."

Albanien | Schäden nach Erdbeben (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Pustina)

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Albania early on Tuesday morning, triggering several building collapses and 15 deaths. 

At least 600 people were injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the Balkan nation in decades. The epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, between Durres and the capital Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

A man in his 50s was killed while jumping out of a building during the tremor, according to officials. Others were killed in building collapses in the coastal city of Durres and in Thuman. One of those killed was an elderly woman who saved her grandson by cradling him with her body, emergency workers told local media.

Map of Albania

Bosnia rattled

Hours later, a magnitude-5.2 quake shook parts of southern Bosnia, around 75 kilometers (45 miles) south the capital Sarajevo, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

Albania searches through rubble

Rescue crews used excavators to search collapsed buildings for survivors. Local television broadcast footage of rescuers pulling a young boy from a collapsed building after an excavator moved a broken slab of concrete and people pulled mangled reinforcement bars out of the way. It was not immediately clear how many people were still under the rubble.

Reporter Isa Myzyraj with local Dritare.net news outlet poster a video showing damage to an apartment building.

Defense Minister Olta Xhacka said that search and rescue work was continuing, but described it as "extremely difficult."

The rescue teams "have to work slowly because there is a high risk on further collapse, endangering not only residents, but also those trapped, and the rescuers themselves," he said in a televised statement.

President Ilir Meta told journalists that "the situation is very dramatic. All efforts are being done to take the people out of the ruins.'' He called on the Cabinet to request international assistance.

Neighboring Kosovo was sending an emergency team to help with rescue efforts, while the European Union and the United States both offered immediate support.

Copernicus satellites activated

The EU said it had activated its Civil Protection Mechanism at the request of the Albanian authorities. While Albania is not a EU member, the mechanism allows Brussels to respond to emergencies outside EU borders.

The bloc engaged its Copernicus satellite monitoring system to deliver images of the area and mobilized three search and rescue teams, according to EU's Humanitarian Commissioner Christos Stylianides.

"The European Union stands by Albania at this difficult time," the commissioner said in a statement.

By late morning, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Turkey, Montenegro, Romania and Serbia were sending rescue assistance.

About 400 soldiers were erecting tents in two towns to shelter people with damaged houses.

Tuesday's quake was the second to hit the country in two months and was felt along the Adriatic coast. 

Family trapped

One unidentified man told local television that his daughter and niece were trapped in the rubble of an apartment building. 

"I talked with my daughter and niece on the phone. They said they are well and are waiting for the rescue. I could not talk to my wife. There are other families, but I could not talk to them," the man said.

Firefighters stand next to a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Durres

Leaders called for calm after the quake, saying emergency crews were working to rescue trapped residents

National police warned people in affected areas to avoid driving so emergency services could reach victims, but also to stay out of buildings for fear of further collapses in aftershocks.

Three hours after the initial tremor, a strong aftershock was felt in Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said all government agencies were "intensively working to save lives at the fatal spots in Durres and Thumane."

"It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calmness, stay alongside each other to cope with this shock,'' Rama wrote on his Facebook page.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Albania, one of the poorest countries in Europe, in September, damaging about 500 houses and destroying others. 

The latest quake was reportedly also felt in the southern Italian regions of Puglia and Basilicata.

In 1979 the region was hit by a magnitude-6.9 earthquake, causing damage along the southern Adriatic coast of what was then Yugoslavia. There was widespread damage to buildings and more than 100 people died, but the biggest impact was felt in modern-day Montenegro.

dj,aw/ng (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Albanien Thumane | Schäden nach Erdbeben

In pictures: Albania earthquake 26.11.2019

Rescue workers have been working to rescue trapped residents from collapsed buildings after the country's worst earthquake in decades.

Indonesia building earthquake-proof homes with bamboo 19.11.2019

Indonesia is often threatened by natural disasters like earthquakes. While houses made of brick and concrete collapse, or are severely damaged, houses made of wood and bamboo often remain unscathed.

Deutschland Nord-Mazedonien Heiko Maas trifft Stevo Pendarovski in Berlin

Germany's Maas says Western Balkan states belong in EU 13.11.2019

Heiko Maas aims to hammer home the point that EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania are crucial to the bloc's strategic interests. But will that convince those opposed to further enlargement?

