Alaska: Climate change in the Arctic

BusinessUnited States of AmericaAlaska: Climate change in the Arctic09/23/2022September 23, 2022Alaskans are witnessing thawing glaciers, retreating fish and polar bears who wandering into cities. Residents of the northernmost US city, Utqiagvik, are watching the icy ground under their feet melt away — with dire consequences.