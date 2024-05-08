New 'Black Monday' on global stock markets

BusinessGlobal issuesNew 'Black Monday' on global stock marketsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGlobal issuesJörg Jelinnek08/05/2024August 5, 2024Stock markets all around the world tumbled at the start of the new trading week on fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, the United States. Tech, oil, gas as well as retail, auto and bank stocks were affected by the massive sell-off.https://p.dw.com/p/4j8k2Advertisement