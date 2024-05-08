  1. Skip to content
New 'Black Monday' on global stock markets

Jörg Jelinnek
August 5, 2024

Stock markets all around the world tumbled at the start of the new trading week on fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, the United States. Tech, oil, gas as well as retail, auto and bank stocks were affected by the massive sell-off.

