Hansi Flick's Germany fail to stop alarm bells ringing

Germany's road to redemption ahead of the home European Championships next summer continues to be a bumpy one. A 1-0 loss in Poland is the latest in a string of frustrating performances.

Germany 0-1 Poland

(Kiwor 31')

At half-time World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger was struggling to find positives in the German national team’s performance against Poland. By the time Germany had produced an improved second half performance it was a little easier despite the 1-0 loss, but elements of his forlorn analysis echoed the feelings Germany fans have been battling for years.

"Every defeat is a set back in this current phase," admitted Schweinsteiger. "We created more pressure and created more chances in the second half. But what we saw today is indicative of the national team's current performance level and maybe we have to drop our expectation levels."

Unlike against the Ukraine, on Friday night Germany didn’t have the excuse of a charity match to paper over the cracks of another performance that lacked authority, creativity, and above all synergy. Time is running out ahead of EURO 2024, which is set to be hosted on home soil.

"At tournaments the only things that count are the results. You can have 60 or 70 per cent possession, but we're often playing against sides who are sitting extremely deep and we're struggling to break through and score goals," continued Schweinsteiger. "Today at least we didn't see as many individal mistakes."

Same old story?

Head coach Hansi Flick played his part, making nine changes to the starting line-up as he continued to experiment with a frustratingly talented side.

It included the 20th different backline in his 23rd match in charge, but Flick once again defended his system test before kickoff on ARD. "We don't need to discuss a three-man, four-man or five-man chain," he said, adding that it was rather "about bringing the basics onto the pitch." But the basics were still lacking and the experiments are yet to produce the desired results.

Defending set-pieces has been an on-going issue for Germany and they were again punished when Jakub Kiwor scored the only goal of the game from a corner just past the half-hour mark. It wasn't until the second half that Germany started to show signs of what they could be capable of.

Havertz went close, while Kimmich hit the bar all inside three minutes of the restart. With every spurned chance though the frustration grew as Germany were unable to get themselves on the score sheet.

Flick currently occupies a hot seat rising in temperature with every passing game as the countdown to the home European Championships next summer begins to intensify. A man who left an indelible mark on Bayern Munich in a short space of time is failing to recreate the magic on the international stage.

Blaszczykowski receives fitting send-off

Jakub Blaszczykowski received an emotional send-off from the Polish national team. The man with the number 16 played the first 16 minutes to a rousing reception in his 109th international match against in Warsaw's National Stadium.

Jakub Blaszczykowski received a guard of honor when he was brought off in Warsaw Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/DeFodi Images/picture alliance

The ex-Dortmund player, who won the Bundesliga under coach Jürgen Klopp in 2011 and 2012, returned to the Polish side for his farewell four years on from his last appearance.

The midfielder was honoured before the match and given a jersey with the back number 109. "The national team has accompanied me all my life," Blaszczykowski said before the farewell. “For as long as I can remember, it has been my dream to play for them, to represent our country. The game is the end of a stage."

