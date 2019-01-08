 AKK: CDU to review Angela Merkel′s migration policy since 2015 crisis | News | DW | 13.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

AKK: CDU to review Angela Merkel's migration policy since 2015 crisis

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants a "comprehensive review" of Germany's immigration system. Contradicting Angela Merkel, the new party leader said scrutiny of the fateful year of 2015 was necessary.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor at the helm of the Christian Democrats (CDU) has told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the party will scrutinize the chancellor's migration policy since the beginning of the migration crisis in 2015.

"We will look at the entire immigration issue, from the protection of the external border to asylum procedures and integration, from the perspective of effectiveness" Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who replaced Merkel as CDU leader in December, said the party would review the immigration system at a planned workshop in February.

The European Union's border protection agency, Frontex, and Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees would take part in the talks to examine "where and what needs to be improved," she added.

Watch video 00:30
Now live
00:30 mins.

Merkel: "How we deal with the migration issue will determine whether Europe will last"

AKK contradicts Merkel

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was Merkel's favored candidate to take over the CDU, differed from her predecessor on the topic of the 2015 migration crisis and the government's subsequent response.

Read more: Ai Weiwei: 'Refugee crisis is a political tool for populists'

Merkel said that discussions surrounding what happened in 2015, when more than a million migrants entered Germany, amounted to "wasted time," according to Die Welt am Sonntag. But Kramp-Karrenbauer said she did not fully agree.

"It would be a strange state of affairs if we in the CDU were to approach the topic comprehensively and ignore what happened in 2015," she said.

Immigration has dominated German politics since the migration crisis. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has enjoyed repeated electoral successes across the country on the back of an ardent anti-migration platform.

jcg/amp (KNA, AFP)

  • CDU chairwoman Kramp-Karrenbauer stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Merkel's successor, but not a copy

    The Christian Democrats (CDU) have elected the party's secretary general and former Saarland state premier, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although often dubbed a "mini Merkel" by the German press, Kramp-Karrenbauer (also known as AKK) sets herself apart from the German chancellor with her more conservative policies.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at a press conference at a mine in Saarland in June 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Dietze)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Down-to-earth image

    Kramp-Karrenbauer — seen here at an underground press conference at a Saarland mine in 2012 — is known for her grounded leadership style. Born in the village of Völklingen in 1962, Kramp-Karrenbauer was the youngest of six children. As a child, Kramp-Karrenbauer was an avid reader — loaning out German and Russian literature from the library, according to a recently published biography.

  • Kramp-Karrenbauer with her husband, Helmut (Imago/Becker/Bredel)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    AKK's biggest fan

    One of Kramp-Karrenbauer's biggest supporter is her husband, mining engineer Helmut Karrenbauer. The couple married in 1984 and live in the village of Püttlingen, where Kramp-Karrenbauer grew up. They have three children together — two sons and a daughter. As Kramp-Karrenbauer's political career began to take off, her husband stayed at home to take care of the kids.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2011 (picture-alliance/dpa/Becker&Bredel)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Making waves in Saarland

    At the age of 18, Kramp-Karrenbauer became a member of the CDU and steadily rose through party ranks in the state of Saarland. In 2000, she became Germany's first female state interior minister. A few years later in 2011, she became Saarland's first female state premier — later scoring big state election wins and catching Merkel's eye. In February 2018, she became the CDU's secretary general.

  • Pope Benedict greets Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/dpa/ANSA/O. Romano)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Staunchly Catholic

    Emphasizing the "Christian" part of the CDU has been one of Kramp-Karrenbauer's priorities. Raised Roman Catholic, Kramp-Karrenbauer ensured that crosses would remain hanging in public buildings in Saarland. She's also faced criticism for her comments on gay marriage and abortion. In this 2013 picture, she shakes hands with former Pope Benedict. She also met Pope Francis at the Vatican last year.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer performing at carnival

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    A carnival fan

    Although not much is known about her personal life, one thing is clear — Kramp-Karrenbauer loves carnival. She's often seen donning a bright wig or colorful costume. In 2017, she even performed as the "cleaning woman of the Saarland state parliament." She later won a prize for the performance.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's CDU and CSU declare unity after migration row

The leaders of Germany's two conservative parties, the CDU and the CSU, have pledged to stick together after a year of public discord. The two sister parties had repeatedly collided over Angela Merkel's migration policy. (05.01.2019)  

Germany's immigrants better integrated than 10 years ago, study says

Immigrants in Germany are better integrated than was the case a decade ago, researchers have found. While most German residents with foreign roots have become part of society, a small group feels like they don't belong. (21.11.2018)  

German court rejects AfD's complaint over Angela Merkel's refugee policy

Judges on Germany's highest court unanimously threw out legal complaints brought by the AfD. They said far-right lawmakers failed to show how Merkel's 2015 decision to let in refugees was a constitutional violation. (18.12.2018)  

Germany: Migration bolsters innovation, patents

The German Economic Institute says its analysis of German patents underscores the need for fewer restrictions on migrant scientists and technicians. The German government recently approved a draft law to that effect. (02.01.2019)  

Ai Weiwei: 'Refugee crisis is a political tool for populists'

In an interview with DW, China's dissident artist Ai Weiwei has said that some groups are trying to incite hatred against immigrants in Germany and Europe, and that the world needs to rethink the idea of humanity. (25.12.2018)  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer voted successor to Angela Merkel as head of Christian Democrats

The moderate pragmatist with the double-barreled name beat out Merkel critic Friedrich Merz in a second-round runoff to take over from the chancellor as party leader. For Merkel herself, it was a late-career victory. (07.12.2018)  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

The CDU has chosen Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to lead the party into its next phase after the departure of Angela Merkel. DW takes a look at the rise of the former Saarland state premier to the top party post. (07.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German employers turn to refugees to help fill the labor gap  

Merkel: "How we deal with the migration issue will determine whether Europe will last"  

Related content

Deutschland | Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer und Friedrich Merz | CDU

Friedrich Merz contradicts CDU over accepting party post 11.01.2019

Recently elected CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had congratulated Merz on joining an advisory committee on Thursday. A CDU spokeswoman says the rebuff does not represent an internal fissure.

Deutschland CDU-Parteitag in Hamburg Friedrich Merz

Former Angela Merkel rival Friedrich Merz takes party post 10.01.2019

He had aimed to be chancellor, then CDU party leader, then a Cabinet minister. Now Friedrich Merz will serve on a party council to advise Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on economic and trans-Atlantic issues.

Germany Merkel's Party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Angela Merkel

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says Merkel is safe, for now 08.12.2018

In an exclusive interview with DW, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), has said that she wants Angela Merkel to see out her remaining three years as chancellor.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 