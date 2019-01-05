 Germany′s CDU and CSU declare unity after migration row | News | DW | 05.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's CDU and CSU declare unity after migration row

The leaders of Germany's two conservative parties, the CDU and the CSU, have pledged to stick together after a year of public discord. The two sister parties had repeatedly collided over Angela Merkel's migration policy.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gestures while sitting next to Alexander Dobrindt (Reuters/A. Gebert)

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and CSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt

Lawmakers and senior officials from Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) finished three days of meetings in the monastery town of Seeon pledging to stay united with the Christian Democrats (CDU) and new CDU leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The move follows a year of discord between both parties over Chancellor Angela Merkel's open migration policy. The spat saw public clashes between Merkel, who stepped down as CDU leader in December, and CSU party leader and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who repeatedly called for more restrictive immigration rules.

The row was a "real gaze into the abyss" for the long-standing CDU/CSU partnership, said Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was also in Seeon. "I hope the view had a healing effect."

Watch video 00:30
Now live
00:30 mins.

Merkel: "How we deal with the migration issue will determine whether Europe will last"

Leading CSU official Alexander Dobrindt said his view on the spat was less dramatic. The alliance, he said, was never "facing ruin."

'Inhale the spirit of Seeon"

Despite their differences, ranking members of both parties signaled they were ready to turn a page in 2019. Dobrindt praised the "cooperative competition" between the sister parties and said he hoped that the CDU "would inhale the spirit of Seeon."

Kramp-Karrenbauer likened the relationship between the sister parties with the relationship between real-world siblings.

"You can argue with each other, but you stick together when other children from the neighborhood show up," she said, adding that differences would be settled "in the right place and in the right tone" in the future.

The CSU and the CDU are leading a joint campaign in the European parliamentary elections in May 2019, with the CSU's Manfred Weber set to lead the EU-wide conservative bloc as its candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.

Watch video 02:23
Now live
02:23 mins.

Kramp-Karrenbauer: CDU will win voters by its own strength

Facing off against AfD

On Saturday, Weber outlined his vision of an ambitious EU that would nevertheless be close to people. "We shouldn't see Europe merely as a practical union," he said. "It is a union of destinies."

He also warned that the rise of populist parties across the EU, including Germany's far-right AfD party, threatened the bloc's stability. German voters, he said, should avoid voting for the AfD if they want a politically and economically secure future.

In addition to the EU-wide election, German conservatives are also facing a surging AfD ahead of state elections in Brandenburg, Thuringia, and Saxony in 2019.

At the national level, the CSU and the CDU are in an uneasy coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD). Both conservative parties said at the end of the Seeon meeting that they would reexamine their grand coalition agreement by fall of 2019.

dj/amp (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Migration row with Angela Merkel 'over,' says Interior Minister Horst Seehofer

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says his standoff with Chancellor Angela Merkel over asylum policy is "history." He had threatened to resign unless Germany turns away asylum-seekers at its border. (08.07.2018)  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says Merkel is safe, for now

In an exclusive interview with DW, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), has said that she wants Angela Merkel to see out her remaining three years as chancellor. (08.12.2018)  

'Islam shouldn't culturally shape Germany' - Alexander Dobrindt claims

A leading German politician has dug his heels in to the debate over Islam in Germany. In an interview, Alexander Dobrindt said he wasn't discriminating against Muslims, but that Islam "has no cultural roots in Germany." (11.04.2018)  

German conservative Manfred Weber aims to lead European Commission

Manfred Weber, head of the conservatives in the European Parliament, announced his intention to lead the European Commission. Brussels' Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is also thought to be a leading contender. (05.09.2018)  

AfD challenges the whole political system in Germany, says German MEP

Is Chancellor Angela Merkel a lame duck? In an exclusive interview MEP David McAllister tells DW that the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) challenges the entire German political system. (05.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kramp-Karrenbauer: CDU will win voters by its own strength  

Merkel: "How we deal with the migration issue will determine whether Europe will last"  

Related content

Thüringen Hessen - CDU-Regionalkonferenz

CDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights 22.11.2018

One of Angela Merkel's possible successors, Friedrich Merz, has called for a debate on the German right to seek asylum — a permanent principle enshrined in the country's Basic Law.

Ungarn Grenze zu Serbien - Flüchtlinge

German conservatives against UN migration pact 06.11.2018

Opposition within the CDU to a UN migration pact has grown despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's backing. Critics say the Global Compact for Migration conflates economic migration and refugees.

Bayern Landtagswahl Söder und Seehofer

Merkel's sister conservatives battered in Bavaria, Greens gain big 14.10.2018

In a further erosion of Germany's political mainstream, the Bavarian conservative party, the CSU, has lost its absolute majority. Meanwhile the Greens have become the second-largest political force in southern Germany.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 