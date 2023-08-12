Aid agencies warn conditions in Gaza getting worse

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAid agencies warn conditions in Gaza getting worseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesPablo Foley Elias12/08/2023December 8, 2023In the early weeks of its war with the Islamist militant Hamas group, Israel told Gaza's civilian population to evacuate to the south of the territory. But fighting there has now intensified, and food, water and other essentials are in short supply.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZxPjAdvertisement