AI and AR – The Future of Advertising?

Artificial intelligence is changing the advertising industry: stars can be easily inserted into video clips, ads can adapt to personal preferences, and AI-generated models make diversity more affordable.

AI revolution in advertising

Startups like Rephrase.ai are making ads tailored to small businesses featuring superstars like Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan. All it takes is a short clip of the star and an AI video generator.

Image: Artgrid

Targeted advertising thanks to hyper-personalization?

Using personal data from users, artificial intelligence can individualize commercials, a process called hyper-personalization. For example, geo-data can be used to target advertising locally.

Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

More diversity thanks to AI-generated models?

AI-generated models are a cost-effective way for fashion companies to add diversity to their product promotions. Some ad agencies have already specialized in AI-generated advertising. But others are voicing their concerns.

Image: Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Is Augmented Reality the future of online shopping?

Holographic AR apps are poised to change online shopping. They will allow users to better assess how new furniture will look in their own home or which glasses are the best fit.

