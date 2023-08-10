  1. Skip to content
AI and AR – The Future of Advertising?

46 minutes ago

Artificial intelligence is changing the advertising industry: stars can be easily inserted into video clips, ads can adapt to personal preferences, and AI-generated models make diversity more affordable.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V0sG
DW Shift
Image: Mondelez International / Rephrase AI

AI revolution in advertising

Startups like Rephrase.ai are making ads tailored to small businesses featuring superstars like Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan. All it takes is a short clip of the star and an AI video generator.

 

DW Shift
Image: Artgrid

Targeted advertising thanks to hyper-personalization?

Using personal data from users, artificial intelligence can individualize commercials, a process called hyper-personalization. For example, geo-data can be used to target advertising locally.

 

 

 

 

DW Shift
Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

More diversity thanks to AI-generated models?

AI-generated models are a cost-effective way for fashion companies to add diversity to their product promotions. Some ad agencies have already specialized in AI-generated advertising. But others are voicing their concerns.

 

 

 

 

DW Shift
Image: Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Is Augmented Reality the future of online shopping?

Holographic AR apps are poised to change online shopping. They will allow users to better assess how new furniture will look in their own home or which glasses are the best fit.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 12.08.2023 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 15.08.2023 – 12:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 13.08.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 14.08.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

