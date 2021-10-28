Visit the new DW website

Shah Rukh Khan

The biggest name in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in more than 80 movies and has become a household name the world over. Khan's career spanning 30 years has earned him numerous awards and accolades.

From villain to love interest, Shah Rukh Khan has played a wide range of roles in some of India's most recognized movies. He is also valued by many for his human kindness, as he has been a carer for his sister for many years. He is as a Muslim, but married a Hindu woman despite their cultural and religious differences. Outside of acting, Shah Rukh Khan is a huge cricket fan and owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 8, 2021, after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aryan Khan: Was Bollywood star's son targeted for political reasons? 28.10.2021

Aryan Khan, the son of Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on drug charges and denied bail for weeks. Authorities have been accused of unfairly targeting the family of a Muslim celebrity.
Kolkata Knight Riders owner and Bollywood actor Sharuk Khan gestures on the grounds prior to the start of the Champions League Twenty20 qualifying pool cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Somerset at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on September 21, 2011. AFP PHOTO/Noah SEELAM (Photo credit should read NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images/AFP/N.Seelam

Muslim Indian star: detention at US airports 'really really sucks' 12.08.2016

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has publicly complained he's detained at US airports "every damn time" after landing in Los Angeles. Khan starred in a 2010 drama about Muslims in the US coping with post-9/11 paranoia.
HANDOUT - Shah Rukh Khan und Kajol Devgan in einer Szene des Films Dilwale (undatierte Filmszene). Der Bollywood-Streifen kommt am 07.01.2016 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: Rapid Eye Movies/dpa (zu dpa-Kinsotarts vom 22.12.2015 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Foto: Rapid Eye Movies/dpa bis 07.04.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Rapid Eye Movies

Shah Rukh Khan comes to German living rooms 29.07.2016

Germany is about to get its fill of Bollywood epics. Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood's superstars. His past reads like a story from a Bollywood screenplay.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Berichterstattung über den genannten Film.*** Bollywood Film Happy New Year Regie: Farah Khan Mit: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan Der als Versager geltende Charlie (Shah Rukh Khan) hat in seinem Leben noch nicht allzu viel erreicht, aber um seinen Vaters zu rächen, ergreift er eine ausgefallene Initiative: Er plant den größten Diamantenraub aller Zeiten! Doch dazu müssen Charlie und seine Gefährten Mohini (Deepika Padukone), Nandu (Abhishek Bachchan), Tammy (Boman Irani), Rohan (Vivaan Shah) und Jag (Sonu Sood) erst einmal gewinnen: nämlich die Tanzweltmeisterschaften in Dubai. Ohne die kommen sie nicht in das Gebäude, in dem der Bruch steigen soll. Jetzt sind also zunächst die rhythmischen Fähigkeiten der sechs Chaoten gefordert. Die Gangster tarnen sich als Turnierteam und kommen ihrem gemeinsamen Ziel – den edlen Klunkern – immer näher, Tanzschritt um Tanzschritt… Copyright: Rapid Eye Movies

Bollywood's 'King' Khan 29.07.2016

From bad guy to romantic hero: How Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, 50, became the country's most successful movie star and a veritble Bollywood legend.
February 24, 2015 Bildunterschrift:Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses during a press interaction to launch a new television show India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun? in Mumbai on February 24, 2015. Getty Images/AFP/Stringer

Social media debate over religious intolerance goes Bollywood 04.11.2015

Critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi say his recent policies are forcing Hindu values on the rest of the country. Now Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has waded into the online debate over religious intolerance.
22 October 2010. - Indian actor Shahrukh Khan attends press conference on his film 'Don 2' in Berlin, Germany, 22 October 2010. Photo: BRITTA PEDERSEN (zu dpa-Porträt Der König von Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan wird 50) +++(c) picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen

'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan turns 50 02.11.2015

If there is one actor who incarnates the Bollywood dream, it's Shah Rukh Khan. The charismatic Indian superstar has many reasons to be called the "King of Bollywood."
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 08: Shah Rukh Khan signs autographs for fans as he attends the 'Om Shanti Om' premiere as part of the 58th Berlinale Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 8, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Shah Rukh Khan: The face of Bollywood 17.04.2013

No one ever imagined Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan would generate so much fan attention in Germany at the Berlin Film Festival in 2008. His success is a worldwide phenomenon.
epa03500713 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra poses at Jemaa El Fna square before their movie screening 'Barfi!' during the 12th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, 07 December 2012.The festival runs until 08 December 2012. EPA/ABDELHAK SENNA +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

India rediscovers its actresses 17.04.2013

They look beautiful in their traditional attire; and they love to dance and laugh but they cry too much. That's the common image of Indian actresses in Bollywood films. However, the stereotype is crumbling.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan raise his hands to cheer the Indian cricket team at a promotional event cum send-off for members of the Indian cricket team, on the eve of their departure to participate in the World Cup in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2007. Skipper Rahul Dravid said Tuesday the Indian cricket team will play aggressive cricket with the aim of winning the limited-overs World Cup that begins March in West Indies. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)

Being a Muslim star in India comes with a price 30.01.2013

Indian film actor Shah Rukh Khan says he does not need 'unsolicited advice' from Pakistan on his security after his recent magazine article led to heated verbal exchanges between New Delhi and Islamabad.
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan on red carpet, Berlinale 2012. 11.2.2012

Shah Rukh thrills fans in 'Brrrrlin' 14.02.2012

'King Khan' is crazy about Germany and his fans in Europe are just as crazy about him. Shah Rukh continues to earn praise for bringing Berlin to India in his film 'Don 2.'
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2008 file photograph, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan gestures during an interview with The Associated Press at his residence in Mumbai, India. Khan was detained for questioning at Newark international airport and grilled for two hours before being let off by U.S. immigration authorities, a news agency report said Saturday. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File)

Bollywood fans gear up for 'Don 2' in Berlin 03.02.2012

One of the most-awaited movies at the upcoming Berlin film festival is Bollywood blockbuster ‘Don 2 – The King is Back’ starring Shah Rukh Khan who will be in the German capital for the screening.
Shah Rukh Khan und Priyanka Chopra, Tanzszene aus dem indischen Film Billu Barber, der am 13.2.2009 weltweit Premiere feiert Die Rechte wurden von der in London ansässigen Film-Agentur Eros International übertragen. Zulieferer: Priya Esselborn

Berlin meets Bond with a Bollywood twist 25.10.2010

A-list movie stars, hot-shot directors and crowds of starstruck extras are commonplace on the streets of Berlin but the city’s latest silver screen visitors have brought with them a splash of Indian colour.
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the photocall of the movie My Name Is Kahn at the 60th Berlinale international film festival on Friday, 12 Febuary 2010 in Berlin. Photo: Arno Burgi dpa/lbn pixel

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Berlinale 15.02.2010

At the weekend, one of the most eagerly awaited Asian stars stopped in Berlin: Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan.
Der Bollywood-Superstar Schauspieler Sharukh Khan mit der indischen Schauspielerin Kajol bei der ersten Promotour für den neuen Film des Regisseurs Karan Johar in Mumbai My name is Khan.

Bollywood star in trouble with Hindu nationalists 11.02.2010

Thousands of activists from the Hindu nationalist Shiv Sena have been rounded up in Mumbai ahead of the release of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s star-studded movie “My Name is Khan” on Friday.
Passanten vor einem überdimensionalen Filmplakat am 12. Juni 2003 in Neu Delhi. Indiens Filmindustrie hat im letzten Jahr mit den üblichen Streifen mit vorhersehbarem Inhalt aus einer Mischung Sex, Intrigen und Familiendramen einen Verlust von rund 55 Millionen Euro eingefahren und hofft nun auf einen Blockbuster.

Bollywood Festival in Stuttgart 18.07.2008

The Metropol Kino cinema hall in the bustling city centre of Stuttgart is in a festive mode. Red carpets show the way to the entrance hall, and rose petals are strewn on the tables in the centre. Huge posters of Indian cine stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan adorn the walls. This is the venue of the Indian film festival ‘Bollywood and Beyond’ in Stuttgart organized by the Film Office of Baden Württemberg. The festival was started five years ago as part of the partnership between the two cities of Stuttgart in Germany and Mumbai in India.