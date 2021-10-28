The biggest name in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in more than 80 movies and has become a household name the world over. Khan's career spanning 30 years has earned him numerous awards and accolades.

From villain to love interest, Shah Rukh Khan has played a wide range of roles in some of India's most recognized movies. He is also valued by many for his human kindness, as he has been a carer for his sister for many years. He is as a Muslim, but married a Hindu woman despite their cultural and religious differences. Outside of acting, Shah Rukh Khan is a huge cricket fan and owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team.