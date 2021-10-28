Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The biggest name in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in more than 80 movies and has become a household name the world over. Khan's career spanning 30 years has earned him numerous awards and accolades.
From villain to love interest, Shah Rukh Khan has played a wide range of roles in some of India's most recognized movies. He is also valued by many for his human kindness, as he has been a carer for his sister for many years. He is as a Muslim, but married a Hindu woman despite their cultural and religious differences. Outside of acting, Shah Rukh Khan is a huge cricket fan and owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
The Metropol Kino cinema hall in the bustling city centre of Stuttgart is in a festive mode. Red carpets show the way to the entrance hall, and rose petals are strewn on the tables in the centre. Huge posters of Indian cine stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan adorn the walls. This is the venue of the Indian film festival ‘Bollywood and Beyond’ in Stuttgart organized by the Film Office of Baden Württemberg. The festival was started five years ago as part of the partnership between the two cities of Stuttgart in Germany and Mumbai in India.