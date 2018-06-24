Africa's most dangerous countries for women

A trio of African countries is among the 10 most dangerous for women worldwide, a new expert survey that puts India at the top shows.
The poll was conducted by the Thompson Reuters Foundation. The charity organization said it wanted to see whether efforts to improve the overall risks women worldwide face had improved since a similar survey in 2011.
The charity organization polled 548 experts on women's issues, including aid workers, policy makers, journalists and academics between March 26 and May 4.
DW looks at the three countries in Africa that feature among the 10:
Somalia
The most dangerous in Africa
– Ranked fourth worldwide
– Risks: conflict-related violence, poor access to healthcare and economic resources, sexual violence, harmful cultural and traditional practices
– 2011 survey: ranked fifth
Women and children in the DR Congo are being exposed to the "worst sexual abuse ever," non-governmental organizations say.
Democratic Republic of Congo
– Second most dangerous in Africa
– Ranked seventh worldwide
– Risks:sexual violence, non-sexual violence, poor access to healthcare and economic resources, cultural and traditional threats
– 2011 survey: ranked second worldwide
Tens of thousands of Nigerian women have been trafficked into Europe for sexual exploitation, according to the latest Thompson Reuters Foundation poll.
Nigeria
– Third most dangerous in Africa
– Ranked ninth worldwide
– Risks: sexual violence, conflict, cultural and traditional practices, human trafficking and sexual exploitation abroad
2011 survey: no ranking
