 Africa′s fear of dual citizenship

Africa

Africa's fear of dual citizenship

Dual citizenship is illegal in a number of African countries. Authoritarian leaders regard people with a second nationality as potentially dangerous with their "foreign" ideas, analysts say.

African flags (picture alliance/landov)

Several African countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania and Ethiopia, reject dual nationalities for their citizens. In these countries the fear of people with two citizenships seems to be acute.

There are a number of African heads of state and high-ranking politicians who have dual citizenship themselves or roots in another country, however. Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is a citizen of Somalia and the United States. Liberia's former head of state Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has German and Liberian roots. Moise Katumbi, a leading DRC opposition politician, was an Italian citizen for 17 years. For this reason he was banned from running in the 2018 presidential election.

Pride or politics?

While the DRC does not recognize dual citizenship, an exception is made for children born abroad. They are allowed to keep both nationalities until they come of age at 21. Then they have a year to renounce one of their citizenships. An Ethiopian law of 1930 stipulates that Ethiopians acquiring another nationality will cease to be Ethiopians. Foreigners who want to become Ethiopians need to prove that they've already renounced or are able to renounce their original citizenship. 

Tanzania also does not allow dual citizenship. In 2007, Tanzanian Foreign Minister Bernard Membe presented a report which recommended an amendment to this law. But the government argued that such a change represented a threat to peace, security and the Tanzanian population's livelihood.

An infografic showing how African countries deal with dual citizenship

"It's all a mystery, because the benefits outweigh the so-called disadvantages," Ahmed Rajab of the Pan-African Institute for Strategic Studies, told DW. "The main benefits are to the economies of these countries," he said. "Maybe it's a question of pride. Maybe these countries are so proud of their nationality that they don't want any of their citizens to acquire another citizenship." Legalization would not bring about any new problems. On the contrary: "It has been proved in the case of Ghana, for example, or even Kenya, that the country benefits from the inflow of funds from the countries of the citizens who have dual nationality." Ghana legalized dual citizenship in 2002. Kenya followed suit in 2011.

African leaders do not want to be challenged

Tanzanian analyst Gwandumi Mwakatobe believes there is more to the rejection of dual citizenship than mere pride. Many people often do not know where to get their information from so they believe whatever their president says. Mwakatobe believes that this works to the advantage of African heads of state. People with dual citizenship who live abroad "are exposed to so many things. They know so many issues regarding politics, regarding human rights. And they are very vocal. They criticize their country. They challenge the leaders from their original countries. Many African leaders don't want to be challenged," Mwakatobe told DW.

Two hands holding several Malian passports (picture alliance / Godong)

Mali is one of the African countries that allow dual nationality

"I think that is a threat," analyst Ahmed Rajab agrees. African leaders view people with dual citizenship as foreigners and don't want them to participate in politics. "Because they have ideas on democracy, democratic processes and on how to run politics. It goes against the grain of the Ethiopian political environment, for example," Rajab said. Dual citizens are banned from local politics in Ethiopia. 

'We are world citizens'

Gwandumi Mwakatobe considers this to be a useless strategy. "There is nothing you can hide in this world today, due to the communication technology. Even in the DR Congo, where they cut the internet, they were still communicating," he said. The analyst also believes that states will benefit from allowing their citizens to have dual nationality. "We have to put in place good systems, good laws, that can guide us to make sure that we prosper," he said. Increased business, transport of goods and networking with people abroad are just a few advantages of dual citizenship, Mwakatobe pointed out.

He would like every African country to build a bridge to the diaspora, to ease the way home for people with dual citizenship. "That is very important, because we are all citizens of this world, and not from one nation or the other. The whole world is ours. We are world citizens."

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Ethiopia’s lifeline

    Djibouti has long had strategic and commercial significance for neighboring Ethiopia, especially after Ethiopia lost Eritrea in the 1990s and with it access to the sea. Now landlocked Ethiopia imports almost all its goods through Djibouti’s expanding network of ports. Ethiopian ships regularly glide across the Gulf of Tadjoura, bringing valuable cargos for loading on to Ethiopia-bound trucks.

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Relying on trucks

    The Addis Ababa-Djibouti City railway built during the early 20th century transported goods from the coast to the Ethiopian capital. But since the beginning of the new millenium Ethiopia has relied on legions of lorry drivers to keep it supplied. A new Chinese-built railway due to open soon will re-establish the Ethiopia-Djibouti rail link.

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    'Little Ethiopia in Djibouti'

    Djibouti’s close proximity to Ethiopia has resulted in a large Ethiopian diaspora estimated at 50,000. "Many people came here during the Derg’s communist rule," says Ashenaf Harege who works at the Ethiopian community center in Djibouti City. The center is a focal point for Ethiopians to celebrate holidays and festivals, and meet to discuss Ethiopia and learn about what’s happening back home.

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    A taste of home

    The center serves Ethiopian food and drinks (the government exempts it from tax). "I came because the salary is better here," says Haile Gebremedhin (right), who works for a transport company. "It’s good living here, especially compared to other places in the region. Obviously there are problems, but the people are good."

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Religious identity

    Djibouti is predominantly Muslim with the call to prayer a regular daily refrain. But every Sunday morning Ethiopian Orthodox Christians gather for Mass at Saint Gabriel’s Church next to the community center. Both institutions were built on land donated by the Djiboutian government. "In other countries people hold religion against you, but here they don’t mind," Gebremedhin says.

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Orthodox devotion

    Inside the church grounds women are wrapped in Ethiopian sheumas (delicate white shawls), the priest holds a large metal cross aloft during Mass as incense swirls in the air; worshippers bow to icons of the Virgin Mary and approach the priest to touch three times with their lips and forehead a wooden cross he carries.

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Stay or go back home?

    Many Ethiopians living in Djibouti, particularly those with children like the girl seen here, are torn between either permanently settling in Djibouti or relocating back to Ethiopia.

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Daily struggles

    "I do odd jobs like cleaning when I can, it’s very hard to get a full -time job here," says Samuel, 24, who came 12 years ago. His father was killed during the Derg after which he lived with his mother near the border with Djibouti. Like many Ethiopians he crossed without a passport, leading to four months in prison. "Without a passport I can’t go anywhere unless I stow away on a ship."

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Story of stowaways

    Both Alex (left), 25, and Zerihun, 29, live in Djibouti without documentation. They have been stowaways on ships to places as far away as Cape Town and even Singapore. Now they clean cars and clear rubbish for money. "It’s a dog’s life, living like that, having to run from police," Zerihun says. "No, we live like soldiers," Alex objects.

  • default

    Ethiopians in Djibouti

    Searching for 'sira'

    Across the Gulf of Tadjoura in the towns of Obock and Tadjoura, the Ethiopian language Amharic is widely spoken. Almost all Ethiopians came to Djibouti for the same reason: 'sira,' the Amharic word for work. "In Djibouti, a cleaning job can earn you as much as a professor in Addis Ababa," says Hussein in Tadjoura. "But I miss Ethiopia’s perfect weather. Here it’s too hot."

    Author: James Jeffrey


 

