Afghans fleeing halfway around globe hope for refuge in US

MigrationUnited States of AmericaBenjamin Alvarez Gruber | Franziska Wüst03/12/2024March 12, 2024Afghans fearing for their lives under Taliban rule have fled as far as Latin America. DW met members of one family that eventually chose to risk the perilous journey north in the hope of starting a new life in the United States.