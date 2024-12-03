  1. Skip to content
Afghans fleeing halfway around globe hope for refuge in US

Benjamin Alvarez Gruber | Franziska Wüst
March 12, 2024

Afghans fearing for their lives under Taliban rule have fled as far as Latin America. DW met members of one family that eventually chose to risk the perilous journey north in the hope of starting a new life in the United States.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dR1H
