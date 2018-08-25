 Afghanistan′s top security officials resign | News | DW | 25.08.2018

News

Afghanistan's top security officials resign

Two senior security officials and the ministers of defense and interior have resigned over disagreements on a range of policy issues. The resignations will not help Afghanistan's rapidly deteriorating security situation.

An Afghan security force member stands guard at a security checkpoint on Kabul-Ghazni highway

The government of Afghanistan has confirmed the resignation of four top security officials including Hanif Atmar, national security adviser for President Ashraf Ghani and a close ally.

Atmar, one of the country's most powerful politicians, cited "serious differences" with Ghani as the reason for his resignation.

Read more: Kabul bombing: Afghanistan and the West 'share a common threat'

Afghanistan top security chief Hanif Atmar (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Gul)

Atmar previously served as Afghanistan's interior minister

Atmar has been a mainstay in Afghanistan politics since the late 1980s, when he began his security career under the Soviet Union-backed government. He served as interior minister under former President Hamid Karzai and had been the country's top security official under Ghani since 2014.

Afghan local TV station Tolo News reported Saturday that Atmar's resignation was a result of his disagreements with the government on issues such as national unity, peace and security, as well as regional and international relations.

In a statement from the presidential palace, the government confirmed that Atmar will be replaced by Hamdullah Mohib, who currently serves as Afghanistan's ambassador to the US.

  • Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Slew of resignations

Shortly after Atmar stepped down, Afghan government sources confirmed that two cabinet members and another security chief were also due to resign.

Government sources told Reuters news agency that the new resignations were from Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahramee and Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, as well as Masoom Stanekzai, the head of the National Directorate of Security.

Read more: Why are Kabul and Washington not participating in Moscow-led Taliban talks?

The high-profile resignations come at a time when the security situation in Afghanistan is rapidly deteriorating, as several deadly attacks by suspected "Islamic State" militants, including a rocket attack on the presidential palace in Kabul, have shaken the nation.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed and four others wounded when a suicide bomber attacked the office of the Election Commission in eastern Nangarhar province. Afghanistan is set to hold parliamentary elections on October 20, which has elevated the risks of attacks throughout the country.

jcg/cmk (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Afghanistan will not attend peace talks with Taliban in Moscow

Kabul will not be sending a delegation to Russia-led peace talks with the Taliban in September, the Foreign Ministry told DW. The Afghan government said only it can initiate a peace process. (22.08.2018)  

Afghanistan: Iran sanctions, dollar smuggling add to currency woes

The afghani is taking a hit as dollar smugglers capitalize on the shortage of foreign exchange in neighboring Iran. Is the outflow drying up dollars from Afghanistan? DW speaks to the head of the country's central bank. (21.08.2018)  

Afghanistan: Gunmen attack spy training center in Kabul

At two least gunmen have been killed while attempting to lay siege to an intelligence facility in the Afghan capital. A day before, scores of students were killed in an attack described by rights groups as a war crime. (16.08.2018)  

Kabul bombing: Afghanistan and the West 'share a common threat'

After a suicide bomber killed more than 30 people celebrating the Persian New Year near a shrine in Kabul, DW spoke to Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar about the country’s strategy to fight extremism. (22.03.2018)  

Why are Kabul and Washington not participating in Moscow-led Taliban talks?

In an interview with DW, South Asia expert Michael Kugelman explains why Kabul and Washington turned down Moscow's invitation to participate in an Afghanistan peace conference next month. (24.08.2018)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

Afghanistan Raketenangriff auf Kabul

Militants killed after rockets rain down near Afghan presidential palace 21.08.2018

The rocket attack in Kabul came days after President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a reciprocal ceasefire to mark the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday. The "Islamic State" claimed credit for the assault.

Afghanistan - Taliban Kämpfer

Are Taliban and Kabul teaming up against 'Islamic State'? 03.08.2018

Despite the bloody war between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the two share a common enemy: the "Islamic State." This has led to some inadvertent cooperation between both sides.

Afghanistan Taliban feiern Waffenstillstand mit Einwohnern in Kabul

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ends ceasefire with Taliban 30.06.2018

Afghan security forces will continue operations against the Taliban following the end of an 18-day unilateral ceasefire. The three-day ceasefire overlap between government forces and the Taliban was unprecedented.

