Afghanistan's top security officials resign

Two senior security officials and the ministers of defense and interior have resigned over disagreements on a range of policy issues. The resignations will not help Afghanistan's rapidly deteriorating security situation.
The government of Afghanistan has confirmed the resignation of four top security officials including Hanif Atmar, national security adviser for President Ashraf Ghani and a close ally.
Atmar, one of the country's most powerful politicians, cited "serious differences" with Ghani as the reason for his resignation.
Kabul bombing: Afghanistan and the West 'share a common threat'
Atmar has been a mainstay in Afghanistan politics since the late 1980s, when he began his security career under the Soviet Union-backed government. He served as interior minister under former President Hamid Karzai and had been the country's top security official under Ghani since 2014.
Afghan local TV station Tolo News reported Saturday that Atmar's resignation was a result of his disagreements with the government on issues such as national unity, peace and security, as well as regional and international relations.
In a statement from the presidential palace, the government confirmed that Atmar will be replaced by Hamdullah Mohib, who currently serves as Afghanistan's ambassador to the US.
Slew of resignations
Shortly after Atmar stepped down, Afghan government sources confirmed that two cabinet members and another security chief were also due to resign.
Government sources told Reuters news agency that the new resignations were from Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahramee and Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, as well as Masoom Stanekzai, the head of the National Directorate of Security.
Why are Kabul and Washington not participating in Moscow-led Taliban talks?
The high-profile resignations come at a time when the security situation in Afghanistan is rapidly deteriorating, as several deadly attacks by suspected "Islamic State" militants, including a rocket attack on the presidential palace in Kabul, have shaken the nation.
On Saturday, at least two people were killed and four others wounded when a suicide bomber attacked the office of the Election Commission in eastern Nangarhar province. Afghanistan is set to hold parliamentary elections on October 20, which has elevated the risks of attacks throughout the country.
