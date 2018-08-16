Afghanistan: Gunmen attack spy training center in Kabul

Gunmen on Thursday launched an attack on an intelligence training facility in the Afghan capital of Kabul, officials said.

"Clashes are ongoing and the area is cordoned off by the Afghan security forces," said Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai.

What we know:

Several gunmen were involved in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility, according to local officials.

The training center is overseen by the National Security Directorate, Afghanistan's intelligence agency.

The latest wave of attacks comes in the wake of a nationwide ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban militant group announced in June.

Deadly times

The Afghan capital has been inundated by a wave of attacks, with dozens of students killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his body inside an education center, claiming at least 37 lives. Many of the casualties were students between ages of 16 and 18.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the "terrorist" attack on the center in a predominantly Shiite neighborhood, saying it "martyred and wounded the innocent."

Kabul has been targeted by at least 16 attacks since January. The attacks have left more than 240 people dead.

According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, 363 children were killed and nearly 1,000 others injured across the country during the first half of the year. In 2017, more than 10,000 civilian were killed or injured.

