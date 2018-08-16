 Afghanistan will not attend peace talks with Taliban in Moscow | News | DW | 22.08.2018

News

Afghanistan will not attend peace talks with Taliban in Moscow

Kabul will not be sending a delegation to Russia-led peace talks with the Taliban in September, the Foreign Ministry told DW. The Afghan government said only it can initiate a peace process.

An Afghan security officer in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP/R. Gul)

The Afghan government does not plan on sending a delegation to the planned peace conference with the Taliban in Moscow on September 4, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told DW on Wednesday.

"A peace process can only be initiated and brought forward by the Afghan government," ministry spokesman Sebghatullah Ahmadi told DW's Dari and Pashto service in a telephone interview. "The government will not participate in any further meetings that are not led by the Afghan government."

Ahmadi emphasized that the Afghan government maintained good relations with Russia and would continue to do so in the future. However, Kabul could only support peace talks "if Afghanistan's interests are at the forefront," he said.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow expects the Taliban to take part in the planned September 4 talks. The Russian government has invited 12 countries to take part in the Afghan peace conference.

The United States has already said it would not attend the conference, which will discuss the future of Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urges Taliban to join peace talks

Russia threatened by spreading terrorism

Afghan politics expert Wadir Safi at the University of Kabul said he believes the Russia-led talks are aimed at preventing terrorism in Afghanistan.

"As far as the peace process is concerned, Russia does not want to be left out," Safi told DW. "They want to protect themselves by contacting the warring factions."

According to Safi, Moscow has maintained contact with the Taliban, a radical Islamist group, for years, in order to curb terrorism, particularly from the militant "Islamic State" (IS) group which has been spreading through several areas in Afghanistan.

Russia is concerned about the expansion of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, particularly due to the 1,300-kilometer (roughly 800-mile) border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan — a part of the former Soviet Union.

The Taliban has yet to officially announce if it will be sending a delegation to the peace talks in Moscow.

DW's Shakila Ebrahimkhil and Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi contributed to this report.

  • Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Audios and videos on the topic

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urges Taliban to join peace talks  

