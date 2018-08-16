Afghanistan declares Eid ceasefire with Taliban

It's not immediately clear whether the militant group has accepted Kabul's call for truce during the Muslim holiday. The "conditional ceasefire" follows a three-day truce during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in June.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday announced a provisional ceasefire with Taliban militants to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.
"The conditional ceasefire will start tomorrow and it will continue as long as the Taliban preserves and respects it," he said in an Afghan Independence Day ceremony in Kabul.
"We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long-lasting and real peace," he said.
The Taliban is yet to respond to Ghani's offer. But the militant group in June had surprisingly accepted a ceasefire deal during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
The ceasefire, the first in more than 15 years, ended after the Taliban rejected the government's offer to extend it beyond three days.
A senior official in Ghani's office told the Reuters news agency that the latest ceasefire would run for three months, if the Taliban reciprocated.
The ceasefire offer comes days after an intense battle between Afghan forces and the Taliban to control the strategically important city of Ghazni. At least 150 soldiers and 95 civilians were killed in a five-day siege.
ap/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Post-ceasefire attacks in Afghanistan have killed over a dozen national troops, dashing hopes for a long-term truce between the Taliban and Kabul. Why are the militants unwilling to reciprocate government's peace offer? (19.06.2018)
A meeting between US officials and Taliban members in Qatar has raised hopes for peace in Afghanistan, but it also undermines the Afghan government's writ. Is the US willing to pay this price for Taliban talks? (30.07.2018)
A United Nations report indicates the number of civilian deaths in Afghanistan has increased, with militant attacks and suicide bombings their leading cause. Peace efforts in the war-torn country remain unsuccessful. (15.07.2018)
Multiple accounts suggest the city of Ghazni is largely under the control of Taliban militants. Scores are reportedly dead and scores more injured on both sides as the battle for the city continues. (12.08.2018)