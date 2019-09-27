 Afghanistan: Election day violence leaves multiple casualties | News | DW | 28.09.2019

News

Afghanistan: Election day violence leaves multiple casualties

Two blasts and a rocket attack have marred the opening of Afghanistan's presidential election. Turnout is expected to be low after the Taliban ordered their fighters to disrupt the vote.

Poster of Afghan presidential candidate and incumbent President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani

Explosions and a rocket attack left two people dead and several others wounded in Afghanistan on Saturday, hours after voting began to elect a new president.

A hospital official in the southern city of Kandahar said 15 people were injured in the first blast inside a mosque that was being used as a polling station.

A second explosion at a polling station in the Sorkh Rod district in eastern Nangarhar left one person dead and three others wounded 

Meanwhile, a rocket attack in Kunduz province killed an election observer, according to officials.

Saturday's polls opened amid tight security due to threats from an insurgent Taliban.

The war-torn country's Ministry of Interior Affairs said 72,000 troops would be in place to protect 5,000 polling centers set up across Afghanistan.

The Taliban have warned that those involved in the electoral process would be attackedusing any means at its disposal. 

Deputy Interior Minister General Khushal Sadat called on Afghans to exercise their democratic right, while also allaying fears over their security.

Turnout worries

More than 9.6 million people have registered for the election, according to the Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC), of which about a third are women. Nevertheless, a low turnout is expected due to experts warning of widespread fraud and safety fears.

Eighteen candidates registered with the IEC as presidential hopefuls with the two favorites being current president Ashraf Ghani, and his Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The build-up to the election has been turbulent, with hurried campaigns partly due to the US-Taliban negotiations falling through.

All candidates in the race  — Ghani and Abdullah in particular — have held campaign rallies in different Afghan provinces. But observers believe the campaigning has not been enough to reach voters. 

mm,jsi/aw (dpa, AP, AFP)

Watch video 02:04

Taliban threatens to disrupt Afghanistan election

