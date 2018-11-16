 AfD′s Jörg Meuthen aims to bring together populists in European Parliament | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.11.2018

Germany

The co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD says his party will use European elections to unite populists across the continent. Jörg Meuthen told DW the party's key concern will be getting "migration chaos under control."

Jörg Meuthen speaking into a DW microphone (DW/T. Sparrow)

Members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) selected Jörg Meuthen to lead their party's charge in European elections  In an interview with DW, Meuthen explained what he hopes to achieve ahead of and after the May poll.

DW: What use does the Alternative for Germany party have for the European Union at all?

Jörg Meuthen: For supranational tasks. When we talk about wanting sensible border protection then it makes sense to protect the external borders of the bloc. There are supranational tasks concerning environmental policy and international trade. Take the internal market — it is an achievement because it is a win-win situation for everyone involved. Unlike what's often said about us, we do not damn the entire European Union lock, stock and barrel. There are also achievements.

You want to create a parliamentary group in the European Parliament. Many say that will be a difficult task. How will you bring together different parties from different countries? What is the common denominator?

Patience, lots of meetings and building trust. We have to be in contact with parties from several nations. That has been going on for some time and there have been many good talks and we will talk to other countries soon. What everyone is asking, of course, is how we will bring everyone together. Building trust is what has to be done and that happens at the personal level. And you have to be willing to compromise.

US President Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon has been touring Europe with a similar goal of bringing together populist parties. But he has avoided Germany. How are the AfD's ties to Bannon?

Steve Bannon (picture-alliance/AP Photo/ANSA/M. Percossi)

Bannon says he intends to help populists in Europe get elected

I don't know if Mr. Bannon is avoiding Germany. As far as I know, he has spoken to [AfD politicians] Alice Weidel and Beatrix von Storch. It's not that long ago that he called me. But I do not think that Mr. Bannon will play a significant role in creating a parliamentary group or bringing together parties that others would call right-wing populists. We Europeans can do that fine on our own. If he starts a foundation that runs like a think tank, then that could be of interest to us as a place to stay in touch. But Mr. Bannon certainly will not play a role in the European elections.

What three issues do you want to address in the European election?

Getting this migration chaos under control is absolutely the most important issue.

Second: introducing more democracy. We are the only party to advocate for direct democracy. That means a real policy of decentralization and subsidiarity — and in a serious way, not just as a catchword in speeches. That means taking away the unnecessary things from Brussels. Eliminating the EU's remoteness from citizens by putting things where they belong. We call it Swissification.

As for the third issue, there will likely be a chance to bring attention to the problems of a common currency, which is why the AfD was started. An economic boom is coming to an end. I assume that in six months, or a year at the latest, there will be a clear trend toward negative development. And then the drawbacks will be much clearer, as they already are for the experts. We have to do something about that.

  • Siegbert Droese

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Siegbert Droese

    The head of the AfD in Leipzig was the center of controversy in 2016 when newspapers reported that a car in his motor pool had the license plate: "AH 1818." "AH" are the initials of Adolf Hitler. 1 and 8, the first and eighth letters of the alphabet, are considered a code for Adolf Hitler among neo-Nazi groups.

  • Sebastian Münzenmaier der AfD Rheinland-Pfalz (Imago/S. Ditscher)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Sebastian Münzenmaier

    As the AfD's lead candidate in Rhineland-Palatinate, the 28-year-old Münzenmaier cruised to a seat in the Bundestag. Münzenmaier made headlines in October when he was convicted of being an accessory to assault in a case of football hooliganism. But because that's considered a minor offense, he is able to exercise his mandate.

  • Deutschland Berlin - AfD Fraktionssitzung - Albrecht Glaser (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Albrecht Glaser

    The 75-year-old former CDU man is the AfD's choice for Bundestag vice-president, but members of the other parties say they won't approve his candidacy. Glaser once opined that Muslims shouldn't enjoy freedom of religion because Islam is a political ideology. Critics reject that view as unconstitutional.

  • Deutschland Markus Frohnmaier in Stuttgart (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Weißbrod)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Markus Frohnmaier

    Frohnmaier is the chair of the party's youth organization, Junge Alternative. The 28-year-old wrote in August 2016 on Facebook that "our generation will suffer the most" from Merkel's decision to "flood this country with the shoddy proletariat from Africa and the Orient."

  • Martin Reichardt

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Martin Reichardt

    The former soldier from Lower Saxony once told a journalist that he had no problem with "Germany for the Germans," a phrase that is often used by neo-Nazi groups. He has also collectively described the Green Party and The Left party as "constitutional enemy No. 1."

  • Wilhelm von Gottberg

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Wilhelm von Gottberg

    The 77-year-old from Brandenburg was vice president of the Federation of Expellees (BdV) until 2012. He wrote in the newspaper "Ostpreussenblatt" in 2001 that he agreed with the statement that the Holocaust was a "myth" and an "effective instrument to criminalize the Germans and their history."

  • Jens Maier

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Jens Maier

    In January, the Dresden judge railed against the "creation of mixed nationalities" that are "destroying national identity." He has also called for an end to Germany's "culture of guilt" surrounding the country's actions in the Second World War.

  • Beatrix von Storch

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Beatrix von Storch

    The AfD's vice-chair is an MP in the European parliament and is known for her hardline conservative views. In 2016, she replied affirmatively to a Facebook user who had asked her whether armed force should be used to stop women with children from illegally entering Germany. She later apologized for the comment.

  • Alexander Gauland

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Alexander Gauland

    One of the AfD's top candidates, Gauland was widely criticized after suggesting that the German government's commissioner for integration, Aydan Özoguz, should be "disposed of" in Turkey because she had said that there was no specifically German culture beyond the German language.

  • The AfD's Alice Weidel at a party event in Cologne (Getty Images/S. Schuermann)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Alice Weidel

    The 38-year-old economist was the AfD's other top candidate. Despite living in Switzerland, Weidel ran for the Baden-Württemberg constituency of Bodensee. She drew criticism for describing Germany's integration commissioner Aydan Özoguz, who has Turkish roots, as a "stain" and a "disgrace." In a contested email attributed to Weidel, she called Angela Merkel's government "pigs" and "puppets."

  • Frauke Petry at a press conference in the Bundestag (picture-alliance/Eventpress)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Frauke Petry

    For a long time Frauke Petry was the face of the AfD, and she's one of the more recognizable figures in the Bundestag. But she's no longer a member of the right-wing populist party. Petry quit shortly after the election after falling out with other leaders. Because she won her voting district outright, she still gets a Bundestag mandate, where she sits as an independent.

    Author: Alex Pearson


Jörg Meuthen is co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party. He was elected the far-right party's lead candidate for the European elections to be held in May 2019.

