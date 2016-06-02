Activists slam Europe for dumping on Africa

David Kumordzi is a composer and musician based in Ghana's capital Accra. He spends a lot of his time mobilizing people to clean up his country's beaches.

The waste Kumordzi and his team collect include plastics and discarded clothing.

"Most of the waste is coming from Europe because we are connected to the Atlantic Ocean. Most of the waste we are seeing around our beaches is not from Ghana," he told DW from Accra.

He blamed Europe for the tons of waste constantly being washed ashore.

"Ninety percent of the waste is from the Atlantic Ocean," according to Kumordzi, who said the West is to blame for the tons of trash found in the ocean.

Environmental activists in Africa have for years raised concerns about how fast the continent is becoming a dumpsite for Europe.

Waste pickers of Dakar On the hunt for plastic and metals About 2,000 waste pickers work at the Mbeubeuss landfill outside the Senegalese capital, Dakar. With an iron hook, they scour the waste for recyclable plastic, or burn the trash to find valuable metals.

Waste pickers of Dakar Wholesalers buy recyclables The workers make their money by selling recyclable material to wholesalers. Some of them can make more than 100,000 West African CFA francs (about €150/$180) per month, according to the NGO Wiego — an income on the lower end in Senegal. But many pickers earn far less than that.

Waste pickers of Dakar Stench of new trash To earn this living, the pickers don't only have to face brutal heat but also the stench of the landfill. Every day, they wait for trucks to dump new trash on the massive mountain of garbage in the middle of the site. Then they start picking as fast as possible.

Waste pickers of Dakar Cattle roam the dump site Overall, 230 trucks bring about 1,300 tons of waste to the landfill site every day. The trash also attracts cattle and birds, who wander the 114-hectare site (280-acre) to scavenge for food.

Waste pickers of Dakar Pickers are 'always the losers' Pape Ndiaye, spokesman for the waste pickers association, says it's becoming increasingly hard to make a living at Mbeubeuss. Besides the competition, there is also the problem of stagnating wholesale prices for the waste. Though the pickers are providing an environmental service by helping recycle, they "are always the losers," he told news agency Agence France-Presse.

Waste pickers of Dakar An environmental hazard Mbeubeuss is known as a major environmental hazard. When the workers burn the waste, toxic smoke wafts through the entire dump site, reaching surrounding residential areas. A lake on the outskirts of the landfill has turned red from the pollution.

Waste pickers of Dakar Dump's days are numbered But after neglecting Mbeubeuss for decades, the Senegalese government has now decided to close the open-air landfill. In 2025, it will be turned into a waste separation center. For the pickers, that will mark the end of their livelihood. Author: John Wessels (Photos), Beatrice Christofaro (Text)



More rags than riches

The continent receives an almost continuous stream of incoming containers filled with discarded items — from electronic waste to used clothing. It's not just a nuisance, it also poses a threat to both human health and the environment.

West Africa's hub for used clothing from the West is Accra's Kantamanto Market.

Piles of imported clothes are sorted by traders looking for quality items but there are usually more rags than riches.

Every week, about 15 million individual items of used clothing arrive in Ghana, according to the Or Foundation, a human rights and environmental NGO from the United States.

Old clothes from Europe

Forty percent of these items end up discarded due to their poor quality. They find their way to landfills from where they are often washed into the ocean.

Liz Ricketts, the co-founder of the Or Foundation, told DW that some of the clothes are just trash from households in Europe.

"Six percent of the clothing that comes in [into Africa] is already trash and that number has actually gone up from what we have found out previously — and that could be a shirt that somebody painted their house in and they wiped their hands all over, and then they end up over here [Ghana]," Ricketts lamented.

She said that some of the items were intentionally destroyed and should never have ended up in Africa.

The ugly face of plastic pollution The age of plastic Plastic is lightweight, durable — and wildly popular. We've produced 8.3 billion metric tons of the material since mass production began in the 1950s. Because it doesn't easily biodegrade, much of what we've made now lives in landfills like this one on Nairobi's outskirts. Rubbish pickers there hunt for recyclable plastics to earn a living. But a lot of plastic also ends up in the ocean ...

The ugly face of plastic pollution Rivers of plastic Much plastic enters marine habitats through rivers like, the Yangtze, the Indus, the Ganges, Pearl River, and the Mekong. These rivers run through highly populated areas with a lack of adequate waste disposal infrastructure. Here, a fisherman in the Philippines removes a fish and crab trap from plastic-filled waters.

The ugly face of plastic pollution A plastic welcome to the world Some animals have found uses for plastic waste. This swan nested in garbage on a Copenhagen lake that is popular with tourists. Her cygnets hatched surrounded by waste. It's not the best start to life. But for some animals the consequences are much worse ...

The ugly face of plastic pollution Deadly consequences Although plastic is highly durable and can be used for products with a long lifespan, such as furniture and piping, about 50 percent goes to disposable products, including single-use cutlery and six pack rings that end up in the natural environment. Animals, like this penguin, are in danger of becoming entangled and dying as a result.

The ugly face of plastic pollution Eating plastic Other animals mistake the material for food. This albatross chick was found dead on Sand Island in Hawaii with multiple pieces of plastic in its stomach. According to one study of 34 seabird species in northern Europe, Russia, Iceland, Svalbard, the Faroe Islands, Scandinavia and Greenland, 74 percent had ingested plastic. Eating the material can lead to organ damage and blockages in the gut.

The ugly face of plastic pollution Whale killer Even larger animals aren't immune to the effects of consuming plastic. This whale was found struggling to breathe and swim in a Thai canal. As rescuers attempted to save the animal, it vomited five plastic bags and later died. During the necropsy, vets found 80 shopping bags and other plastic garbage had clogged up the whale's stomach, so the marine creature could no longer digest nutritious food.

The ugly face of plastic pollution Visible and invisible plastic We're well aware of the large pieces of plastic bobbing on the ocean's surface, as is pictured here off the Hawaiian coast. But did you know, trillions of tiny particles less than 5 millimeters in diameter are also floating around in there? These particles end up in the food chain. Sea plankton, which are an important source of food for fish and other marine animals, have been filmed eating them.

The ugly face of plastic pollution An end in sight? Tentative measures to cut down on disposable plastic have already been taken in some African countries with bans on plastic bags, while the European Union is looking into prohibiting single-use plastic products. But if current trends continue, scientists believe there will be 12 billion metric tons of plastic on the planet by 2050. Author: Jennifer Collins



Electronic waste

Many African countries — such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Republic of Benin, amongst others — receive huge containers filled with used electronic gadgets such as phones, kitchen appliances and even automobiles that are not road worthy on European roads.

The cars — often unrepaired — have often been involved in ghastly motor accidents in Europe before being shipped to Africa.

Most of these items have been rejected as unusable in Europe, but find their way to Africa with the notion they are somehow useful to the people there.

According to a UN report, the world produced over 53 million tons of electronic waste in 2019 alone — up by 21% in just five years.

The UN's Global E-waste Monitor 2020 has also predicted that global e-waste — discarded products with a battery or plug — will reach 74 metric tons by 2030, almost a doubling of e-waste in just 16 years.

This worrying trend makes e-waste the world's fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fueled mainly by higher consumption rates of electric and electronic equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.

Burdened with toxic e-waste

E-waste can be highly toxic and damaging to people's health and, although Africa is not responsible, it ends up on the continent — especially in West Africa.

African environmental expert, Nnimmo Bassey told DW from Nigeria that "the trend is not just worrying but consistent what has been going on for a long time."

Bassey said Africa is becoming a dumpsite for all kinds of waste because the rest of the world is rejecting it.

"Other nations are getting more conscious about wastes in their territories and they are rejecting toxic waste from polluting countries and suddenly Africa has become an attractive location," he said.

For Bassey, Africa lacks strong laws that deal with the shipping of wastes from the West into its territories.

"Our politicians, our governments are not taking a serious position on this phenomenon because they are also probably looking for payments for toxic wastes to be dump on the continent," Bassey explained.

Reducing climate change

Ghana's Agbogbloshie enclave is notorious for its toxic waste pollution largely from electronic waste. Young Ghanaians risk their health to extract aluminium and copper among others items from the waste products.

Bassey said Africa is already suffering from high levels of pollution from the e-waste menace as it "experiences unprecedented impact of global warming and adding to that is pollution from the extractive industry."

The Sustainable Development Goals related to the environment is hoping to have the world work hard at reducing the impact of climate change.

Africa's is already experiencing the drastic effects of climate change and with most countries becoming a dumpsite for Europe, analysts fear it would not be able to meet its targets.

"You cannot have a clean environment when you are accepting waste to be dumped in your environment so clearly those targets of cleanliness cannot be met," Bassey said.

'The Fragile Paradise': Planet Earth's turbulent times Threatened planet "The Fragile Paradise" is an exhibition of award-winning photographs and video installations showing how humans have impacted the environment — and the climate — over millennia. Its highlight is a 20-meter sculpture of the Earth onto which 3D high-resolution satellite images are projected. The view from space highlights not only the beauty of the blue planet — but also its vulnerability.

'The Fragile Paradise': Planet Earth's turbulent times Plastic waste in oceans The exhibition makes clear that the paradise that is Earth is threatened by humans, whose devastating impact on flora and fauna has marked a new era: the Anthropocene. The littering of plastics into the oceans, as reflected in this photo, is just one consequence. Another side effect is the consumption of nonbiodegradable microplastic particles by marine animals — and also humans.

'The Fragile Paradise': Planet Earth's turbulent times Melting ice As the planet warms and ice melts, polar bears habitats are under threat. Off Alaska and in northwestern Canada, the number of polar bears has declined by about 40% since the beginning of the century. Polar bears use sea ice to hunt from. As the seals that they eat decline along with the ice, polar bears could be extinct by the end of this century.

'The Fragile Paradise': Planet Earth's turbulent times Desertification Human-induced global heating is causing heavier rain and flooding on the one hand, and more extreme drought on the other. Every year, 12 million hectares of fertile land are lost to desertification — an area the size of Bulgaria. The consequences are fatal: In 2019, the lives of 250 million people were threatened by desertification, despite the 25-year-old UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

'The Fragile Paradise': Planet Earth's turbulent times Destruction of the forests Rainforests are considered the world's "air conditioner." They are also the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth — the Amazon rainforest alone is home to around 40,000 plant and nearly 1,300 bird species. But according to WWF, 43 million hectares of tropical rainforest have been destroyed in recent years. The habitat for threatened species, such as the orangutan, is becoming increasingly scarce.

'The Fragile Paradise': Planet Earth's turbulent times Fascinating natural phenomena Also on display is an image of the famous sardine run. Huge schools of the fish leave their homes in the waters of South Africa, and head northeast to spawn. For predators such as sharks, dolphins and seabirds, they are a ready meal. Such images illustrate the wonders of the Earth in "The Fragile Paradise" exhibition, which runs through December 30, 2022. Author: Sabine Oelze, Bettina Baumann



Europe must pay for dumping waste in Africa

For many environmental activists, Europe must compensate African countries for the wastes it dumps on the continent. Such compensation, according to campaigners like Kumordzi, should be channelled into making Africa safer for its people.

He suggested that "people that are not contributing towards protecting our environment must make budget provision for that. Any company that is in Europe that is producing wastes — plastics, electronic wastes and clothing must source funding into African countries."

Bassey said Europe cannot deny responsibility for the level of waste being generated there and shipped to Africa.

"They [European countries] can't deny" being responsible for the wastes found on the African continent," according to Bassey.

He said each nation must begin to own up for their waste.

"Each nation must take care of their wastes. Consume less, produce less waste and when you produce the waste, recycle it or take care of the wastes on your own territories," Bassey said.

"It is criminal for any country to dump toxic waste in another territory because they know clearly the health implications."

It appears, however, that this menace can only be resolved by the countries producing the waste and the African nations accepting it.

But the continent — and the world is running out of time to save its environment.

Edited by: Keith Walker