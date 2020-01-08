 Activists head to Germany′s top court to protect the climate | News | DW | 15.01.2020

News

Activists head to Germany's top court to protect the climate

Representatives from Fridays for Future, Greenpeace and others are planning to lodge a complaint with the Constitutional Court to force the German government into action over climate protection.

Demonstrators gather with a placard reading Stop climate Crisis, Stop Groko in front of Brandenburg Gate

Young Climate activists and several environmental organizations are preparing to lodge three new constitutional complaints against the federal government and the German parliament, the Bundestag.

The groups, including Greenpeace, Germanwatch and the German Environmental Aid Association (DUH), want to see Germany's climate laws revised. They will reveal details of their plan on Wednesday morning in Berlin.

Luisa Neubauer, from Fridays for Future, is also involved. "Together with some other young people, I will file a climate change suit with the Federal Constitutional Court," she tweeted.

The activists will also discuss the current status of a climate suit filed by BUND — Friends of the Earth Germany association, at the end of 2018.

The first environmental lawsuit against the federal government was submitted by three farming families in October 18, according to Der Spiegel. The Berlin Administrative Court dismissed the suit, which was filed with the help of Greenpeace.

In addition to the upcoming constitutional complaints, Fridays for Future's Neubauer has been at the center of a dispute with the CEO of German manufacturing group Siemens, Joe Kaeser.

"You better watch us Siemens, see you at your AGM," she wrote on Twitter, referring to the company's controversial Adani coal mining project in Australia. On Monday, she turned down a seat on the board of Siemens Energy, saying that the seat would undermine her independence.

lc/rt (dpa)

Buschbrände in Australien Satellitenaufnahme bei Nacht

Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global risk 08.01.2020

Huge bushfires have been burning in Australia for months. But the risk of severe wildfires is increasing everywhere. A look at the link between climate change and this devastating trend.

Russland Klima | Waldbrände in Krasnoyarsk

Russia unveils plan to 'use the advantages' of climate change 06.01.2020

Russia has published an action plan to mitigate risks associated with present and future climate change in the country. The report also outlines "positive" effects of changes in the climate.

München Fridays for Future Protest gegen Siemens-Adani Projekt

Opinion: Siemens chooses profits over environment 14.01.2020

Australia is burning, but Siemens has decided not to renounce plans to help build a controversial mine in the country. Climate activists are up in arms. Rightly so, says Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann.

