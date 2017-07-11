Abbas decrees first Palestinian elections in over 15 years

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas announced Friday the first Palestinian elections in more than 15 years.

The territory would "launch a democratic election process in all cities of the homeland," said the presidential decree, referring to the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

East Jerusalem was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War, but is considered occupied territory.

Watch video 01:19 Share The Six Day War: Fifty years of occupation and uncertainty Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2e9Oe The Six Day War: Fifty years of occupation and uncertainty

The parliamentary elections will be held on May 22, followed by a presidential vote on July 31. The, the voters would go to the polls once again on August 31 to elect the National Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which represents Palestinians internationally.

Palestine last held a presidential election in 2005 and the previous parliamentary election was in January 2006. Elections were planned several times in recent years, but no presidential decree was ever signed.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Fighting the coronavirus Coronavirus has reached the Gaza Strip, one of the world's most densely populated areas. A dozen cases of COVID-19 have been officially confirmed. The coastal strip on the Mediterranean Sea is home to about 2 million people spread across 365 square kilometers (140 square miles) — roughly 6,000 people per square kilometer. As a precaution, workers have disinfected the streets in several areas.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Quarantine center in Rafah After returning from abroad, more than 1,860 people have been divided up and sent to 26 makeshift quarantine facilities. One of those centers is located at the Rafah border crossing, but some people were also sent to converted schools for 21 days. The border crossings to Egypt and Israel have largely been closed since mid-March; only those returning home are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Insufficient medical care While some centers still have medical equipment, health care in the Gaza Strip is at a standstill. Only 63 ventilators and 78 intensive care beds are available for 2 million people. COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian issues, said it coordinated the delivery of over 1,500 testing swabs organized by the WHO. Calls to ease Israel's blockade are getting stronger.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Painted masks The Health Ministry has declared a state of emergency. Palestinian artists Samah Saed (pictured) and Dorgam Krakeh are painting protective face masks in bright colors in a bid to encourage locals to wear them. If the measures by Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, fail to contain the virus, the consequences could be disastrous.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Supply chain is crucial A total lockdown would be fatal for people here. Around 75% of population is refugees, and all are dependent on the support of workers from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), who still deliver food during the day. But in the evenings, residents must observe a curfew from 5 p.m. until early in the morning.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Educating young people Public life has largely been restricted. However, social distancing and appropriate hygiene measures remain a challenge, especially in the narrow streets and shelters in the refugee camps. In order to educate Gaza's large young population, activists dress up as the virus and visit the refugee camps.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Help from Qatar The Islamist group Hamas and Qatar maintain a close relationship, and the small emirate has promised to continue providing financial support for the people of Gaza. Last week, Qatar transferred $10 million (€9.25 million) to the Gaza Strip — exactly how remains unknown. Reportedly, every family in need will receive $100.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Stay home! Medical facilities in Gaza will be able to treat the first 100 coronavirus cases, according to estimates from the local office of the World Health Organization. After that, the area would be reliant on external support. That is why activists and artists are trying to raise awareness about the importance of staying home.

Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster Cake, campaigns and coronavirus A bakery in Khan Younis is doing its bit to educate people, baking cakes with masks to draw attention to the pandemic. Author: Diana Hodali



Hamas, which won the last parliamentary election, welcomed the move. "We have worked in past months to resolve all obstacles so that we can reach this day, and we have shown a lot of flexibility," said Hamas in a statement. It added that it looked forward to "free elections in which voters can express themselves without pressure and without restrictions, in all fairness and transparency."

What happened after the last election?

The previous parliamentary election widened an internal political rift that lead to Hamas' seizure of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Abbas won the presidential election and has led the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) since the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004.

Abbas (c) was the victor in the 2005 elections

Hamas has spent years building its own government in Gaza, including hiring civil servants to replace those loyal to Abbas. It has refused to give up it arsenal of rockets and other major arms. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by several western governments, including neighboring Israel. Hamas has described Israel a sworn enemy.

A history of the Middle East peace process UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Accords, 1978 A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Madrid Conference, 1991 The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

A history of the Middle East peace process Oslo I Accord, 1993 The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000 US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002 The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Roadmap, 2003 The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

A history of the Middle East peace process Annapolis, 2007 In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

A history of the Middle East peace process Washington, 2010 In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

A history of the Middle East peace process Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

A history of the Middle East peace process Paris summit, 2017 Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

A history of the Middle East peace process Deteriorating relations in 2017 Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

A history of the Middle East peace process Trump's peace plan backfires, 2020 US President Donald Trump presented a peace plan that freezes Israeli settlement construction but retains Israeli control over most of the illegal settlements it has already built. The plan would double Palestinian-controlled territory, but asks Palestine to cross a red line and accept the previously constructed West Bank settlements as Israeli territory. Palestine rejected the plan outright. Author: Aasim Saleem



The 85-year-old Abbas is opposed to violence and has favored a two-state solution with Israel, which has received international support.

Who are could unseat Abbas?

There has been no indication if Abbas would run for re-election. However, the polls could lead to him losing power, according to a poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in December.

The poll of 1,270 Palestinians across the West Bank and Gaza

said the Fatah party would win 38% of the vote and Hamas would get 34%. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh commanded 50% support, putting him ahead of Abbas' 43% in a potential presidential race. The reported margin of error was 3%.

Regardless of the election outcome, the new leaders of the the Palestinian Authority would likely need to continue coordinating with Israel on the issues of security and economic matters.

kbd/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)