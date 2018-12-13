 A vacation home on the Greek coast | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 14.12.2018

euromaxx deluxe

A vacation home on the Greek coast

A vacation home in the Peloponnese, right on the shore. The designers wanted to use a natural color scheme -- including the blue of the sea, and the beige of the local sandstone.

A vacation home on the Greek coast

   

A vacation home on the Greek coast  

A Sea front vacation home In Greece

A Sea front vacation home In Greece 19.02.2018

A cozy vacation home on the sea in Greece's Peloponnese region features the color-schemes of the surrounding landscape: the blue hues of the sea, and the beige tones of the local sandstone.

