 A travel blogger shows us Madrid

euromaxx extratour

A travel blogger shows us Madrid

In ‘My little Madrid’, Marcela de la Peña writes all about her home city. In this installment of the Euromaxx extra tour, she takes us around Spain’s capital and reveals insider tips.

Frau am Starnd mit Tabelt

TripAdvisor relaunches as a social network 13.11.2018

The world's largest travel portal, TripAdvisor, has completed its long-announced transformation into a social travel network. At its launch on November 13, however, there was still no final version.

Bildergalerie Hotel-Legende Ritz

Caesar Ritz immortalized his name as a brand for noble hotels 25.10.2018

The "King of Hoteliers and Hotelier of Kings" died 100 years ago. The Swiss Caesar Ritz is regarded as the inventor of the luxury hotel business. His career from waiter to hotel owner offers material for legends.

EMXD_16_13_06_Extratour_Rom

Extra tour: Touring Rome on a Vespa 27.03.2018

Every year, some ten million tourists come to Rome. One authentically Italian way of taking in the city's sights is on a Vespa scooter. We give it a whirl, visiting sites like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain.

DW Euromaxx Logo (DW)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

A very cool glow-show – the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges combines ice sculptures with light art. Also: harpsichordist Elina Albach is making early music contemporary. And: celestial photography.  

DW euromaxx 04.12.2017 Serie Lichterglanz und Leckereien - Printen in Aachen (DW)

German Christmas treat: "Aachener Printen"

The spicy gingerbread treat, flavored with aniseed, cloves and cinnamon - for many the quintessential taste of Christmas. Printen are the hottest selling item at the Christmas market in Aachen. 

Euromaxx Extratour Madrid (DW)

Euromaxx Eisskulptur (DW)

Bruge's ice sculpture festival

A festival in the Belgian city of Bruge combines ice sculpture with light art. 100 projections and a 523 meter squared LED wall bring the crystal-clear sculptures to life.  