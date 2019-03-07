 A new start for Ruhrtriennale director Stefanie Carp | Music | DW | 12.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

A new start for Ruhrtriennale director Stefanie Carp

After the controversy related to the band Young Fathers and their support of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement at last year's Ruhrtriennale, the event's organizers are back with a spectacular program for 2019.

Ruhrtriennale director Stefanie Carp (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

This will be Stefanie Carp's second year at the helm of the Ruhrtriennale music and arts festival. The 63-year-old cultural manager took over the direction of the festival in 2018, becoming the first woman in the position since its foundation in 2002.

A politically sensitive issue, however, quickly put the newly appointed director in a difficult position.

The Scottish band Young Fathers was initially slated to perform at the festival. Revealed to be supporters of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement critical of Israel's policies, they were subsequently banned — only to be later re-invited by the artistic director.

Accusations of anti-Semitism and debates about freedom of art overshadowed the festival and made headlines worldwide. Some politicians even called for Carp's resignation at the time. Fortunately for the director, the excitement wore off at some point.

The headlines affecting last year's Ruhrtriennale seem to have been forgotten. Stefanie Carp didn't refer to them at all at the presentation of her 2019 program on Tuesday, held at the historic site of the former Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex in Essen.

Read more: Should Germany snub artists who boycott Israel?

  • Young Fathers at Melt! (picture alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

    Invited: Young Fathers

    Festival director Stefanie Carp invited the Scottish band Young Fathers in 2018. She said she was unaware of the trio's support of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel's policies. A vociferous protest against the festival director Carp quickly took shape.

  • Carp, Lammert and Pfeiffer-Poensgen on stage (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

    Freedom of expression debated

    A band like that in a publicly-financed program? "Absurd!" said Armin Laschet, governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the event takes place. Although Carp initially uninvited the band, she turned around and invited them again before Young Fathers themselves cancelled. A podium discussion, with ex-Bundestag President Norbert Lammert and Culture Minister Pfeiffer-Poensgen, followed.

  • Protestors in Bochum supporting Israel spoke out against the BDS at Ruhrtriennale (DW/S. Peschel )

    Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

    Friends of Israel demonstrate

    Pro-Israeli demonstrators marched with flags and banners on the fringes of the podium discussion, which debated freedom of expression in the arts. Voicing their outrage at the anti-Israeli boycott movement BDS, they vocally accused festival director Carp of anti-Semitism — a claim she rejects.

  • A play on the floor of the Jahrhunderthalle in Bochum (Ruhrtriennale/S. Peschel)

    Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

    Universe, Incomplete

    Outside of the political scandal, many things went really well at the Ruhrtriennale 2018. One of the highlights was the music theater production "Universe, Incomplete," a work by US composer Charles Ives, which had remained unfinished until the Swiss director Christoph Marthaler took it on. "A great work of art," wrote DW of the show.

  • Marthaler and Carp (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

    Universe Symphony: Marthaler and Carp

    Throughout his life, the American composer Ives was occupied with the project of a "Universe Symphony" — a symphony that would musically represent the entire universe, the human being's past and in all its essential aspects. When Ives died in 1954, his work remained fragmentary. Christoph Marthaler dared to bring the arrangement to an end — for which he and artistic director Carp were celebrated.

  • Stefanie Carp (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/M. Ossowski)

    Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

    Still at the festival's helm: Stefanie Carp

    The fierce controversy at the Ruhrtriennale over the anti-Israeli BDS movement and claims of anti-Semitism were soon overshadowed by the art, which came to the fore as the festival started. The inspiring program was right on the money: the events were at 80 percent capacity, with more than 27,000 tickets sold. After her first eventful season, festival director Stefanie Carp is poised to carry on.

    Author: Stefan Dege (ct)


Addressing European privilege

Theater, music and dance performances are all once again part of her plan for 2019. "In-Between Time" is the title of this year's series of events, which will focus on "European self-criticism" by looking into "European privileges and the effects of European dominance," questioning our interpretation of democracy and discussing new models for the future, the director said.

From August 21 to September 29, more than 840 artists from 35 countries will take part in the 35 productions and projects presented at 13 venues located in the Ruhr region's cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Essen and Gladbeck.

Many new highlights

The world premiere of Evolution by film and theater director Kornel Mundruczo, based on Gyorgy Ligeti's Requiem, is certainly one of the musical-theatrical highlights of the program. The production is about European history; a "remembrance of the horrors of the past, present and future." Jan Lauwer's play All the good, Sharon Eyal's dance piece Chapter 3 and Bruno Beltrao's latest choreography are further highlights.

The program also includes the German premiere of Heiner Goebbel's music theater collage Everything that Happened and Would Happen, David Marton's work Dido and Aeneas, Remembered and Faustin Linyekula's Congo.

Read more: Just how much is too much? Provocative moments in culture in 2018

Marthaler and Carp in profile (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

Returning with a new production in 2019, the acclaimed Swiss director Christoph Marthaler, here with Stefanie Carp

Experimental choral music

Coro, a musical piece by Luciano Berio and staged by Chorwerk Ruhr as a sound experiment, is also likely to be quite popular. Each singer's voice is assigned an orchestral instrument. The aim is to "redefine choral music," said the group's artistic director, Florian Hellgath.

Among various art and sound installations, the architectural and sound experiment titled Bergama Stereo by Cevdet Erek stands out. In the turbine hall of Bochum's Westpark, the Turkish artist will recreate the famous Pergamon altar in which he will integrate a monumental loudspeaker installation.

The kick-off of the Ruhrtriennale 2019 will take place on August 21, with the premiere of Christoph Marthaler's musical theater creation Nach den letzten Tagen. Ein Spätabend (After the days. A late evening) at the Ruhr University in Bochum. The award-winning Swiss director's new work will set compositions by musicians who were deported, murdered or forced to emigrate during World War II in contrast to political speeches from the past and the present. Marthaler said in a video recording at the program presentation that his play was a response to the rise of nationalism and populism in Europe.

DW recommends

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings. (08.08.2018)  

Should Germany snub artists who boycott Israel?

Because of their support for the BDS movement, the band Young Fathers didn't perform at the Ruhrtriennale festival. In lieu of their concert, a heated debate was held on a topic that's affecting Germany's stages. (20.08.2018)  

Just how much is too much? Provocative moments in culture in 2018

In times of political turmoil, the cultural scene also aims to take a stand. The year 2018 made it clear how necessary controversial debate is and how unclear some red lines are. (27.12.2018)  

Visions of the future propel Ruhrtriennale arts festival

How long can we live in luxury? Ruhrtriennale arts festival director Johan Simons is driven by questions of globalization and inquality in an event that offers visions for the future. (18.08.2017)  

'Theater magician' Christoph Marthaler wins prestigious International Ibsen Award

Swiss director Christoph Marthaler, who currently heads Germany's Ruhrtriennale music and arts festival, has been awarded the 2018 International Ibsen Award. The award is seen as the Nobel Prize of the theater world. (14.09.2018)  

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

The head of the Ruhrtriennale, Stefanie Carp, was nearly removed from her post after inviting a band critical of Israel state policies to the festival but she held on. A look back as the 2019 events are announced. (12.03.2019)  

Related content

Berliner Festspiele l Palast der Republik

Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic 07.03.2019

Many Germans still remember Berlin's demolished Palace of the Republic, but the draft for a new East German constitution from 1990 is widely forgotten. An art event revisits the symbolic charge of the two phantoms.

US-Popstar Michael Jackson | 2005

Michael Jackson: German media reserved about new allegations 07.03.2019

A TV documentary about Michael Jackson's alleged child abuse has rekindled the debate about the pop star. Radio stations worldwide have scratched his songs from the program. In Germany, however, reactions are cautious.

Daniel Barenboim

Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints 04.03.2019

He is one of the world's most celebrated conductors, but now Daniel Barenboim's image has been tarnished by accusations of bullying. Is his style too authoritarian for a world-class orchestra in the 21st century?

Advertisement

Arts.21

Deutschland Berlinale Talents 2019 (Berlinale 2019/Bettina Ausserhofer)

Berlinale Talents: Cinema as resistance

Can cinema change the world? Five filmmakers believe it can. They show people traumatized by war in Mozambique, the willful destruction of nature in Brazil, the fight against racism in the US and child poverty in Lebanon. An Arts.21 Special.  

Books

Still from Moominvalley TV series (Moomin Characters™)

How Tove Jansson's Moomins conquered readers' hearts

Finland's fantastic troll family, the Moomins, are coming to "Moominvalley" in an animated series in the UK. Tove Jansson created the beloved mythical creatures in reaction to the anguish of war.  

Music

Daniel Barenboim (Getty Images/O. Messinger)

Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints

He is one of the world's most celebrated conductors, but now Daniel Barenboim's image has been tarnished by accusations of bullying. Is his style too authoritarian for a world-class orchestra in the 21st century?  

Arts

Scene of a dancer in brown coat and combat boots from 'The Head and The Load' (Stella Olivier)

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

The head of the Ruhrtriennale, Stefanie Carp, was nearly removed from her post after inviting a band critical of Israel state policies to the festival but she held on. A look back as the 2019 events are announced.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  