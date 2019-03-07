A new start for Ruhrtriennale director Stefanie Carp

This will be Stefanie Carp's second year at the helm of the Ruhrtriennale music and arts festival. The 63-year-old cultural manager took over the direction of the festival in 2018, becoming the first woman in the position since its foundation in 2002.

A politically sensitive issue, however, quickly put the newly appointed director in a difficult position.

The Scottish band Young Fathers was initially slated to perform at the festival. Revealed to be supporters of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement critical of Israel's policies, they were subsequently banned — only to be later re-invited by the artistic director.

Accusations of anti-Semitism and debates about freedom of art overshadowed the festival and made headlines worldwide. Some politicians even called for Carp's resignation at the time. Fortunately for the director, the excitement wore off at some point.

The headlines affecting last year's Ruhrtriennale seem to have been forgotten. Stefanie Carp didn't refer to them at all at the presentation of her 2019 program on Tuesday, held at the historic site of the former Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex in Essen.

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism Invited: Young Fathers Festival director Stefanie Carp invited the Scottish band Young Fathers in 2018. She said she was unaware of the trio's support of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel's policies. A vociferous protest against the festival director Carp quickly took shape.

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism Freedom of expression debated A band like that in a publicly-financed program? "Absurd!" said Armin Laschet, governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the event takes place. Although Carp initially uninvited the band, she turned around and invited them again before Young Fathers themselves cancelled. A podium discussion, with ex-Bundestag President Norbert Lammert and Culture Minister Pfeiffer-Poensgen, followed.

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism Friends of Israel demonstrate Pro-Israeli demonstrators marched with flags and banners on the fringes of the podium discussion, which debated freedom of expression in the arts. Voicing their outrage at the anti-Israeli boycott movement BDS, they vocally accused festival director Carp of anti-Semitism — a claim she rejects.

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism Universe, Incomplete Outside of the political scandal, many things went really well at the Ruhrtriennale 2018. One of the highlights was the music theater production "Universe, Incomplete," a work by US composer Charles Ives, which had remained unfinished until the Swiss director Christoph Marthaler took it on. "A great work of art," wrote DW of the show.

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism Universe Symphony: Marthaler and Carp Throughout his life, the American composer Ives was occupied with the project of a "Universe Symphony" — a symphony that would musically represent the entire universe, the human being's past and in all its essential aspects. When Ives died in 1954, his work remained fragmentary. Christoph Marthaler dared to bring the arrangement to an end — for which he and artistic director Carp were celebrated.

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism Still at the festival's helm: Stefanie Carp The fierce controversy at the Ruhrtriennale over the anti-Israeli BDS movement and claims of anti-Semitism were soon overshadowed by the art, which came to the fore as the festival started. The inspiring program was right on the money: the events were at 80 percent capacity, with more than 27,000 tickets sold. After her first eventful season, festival director Stefanie Carp is poised to carry on. Author: Stefan Dege (ct)



Addressing European privilege

Theater, music and dance performances are all once again part of her plan for 2019. "In-Between Time" is the title of this year's series of events, which will focus on "European self-criticism" by looking into "European privileges and the effects of European dominance," questioning our interpretation of democracy and discussing new models for the future, the director said.

From August 21 to September 29, more than 840 artists from 35 countries will take part in the 35 productions and projects presented at 13 venues located in the Ruhr region's cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Essen and Gladbeck.

Many new highlights

The world premiere of Evolution by film and theater director Kornel Mundruczo, based on Gyorgy Ligeti's Requiem, is certainly one of the musical-theatrical highlights of the program. The production is about European history; a "remembrance of the horrors of the past, present and future." Jan Lauwer's play All the good, Sharon Eyal's dance piece Chapter 3 and Bruno Beltrao's latest choreography are further highlights.

The program also includes the German premiere of Heiner Goebbel's music theater collage Everything that Happened and Would Happen, David Marton's work Dido and Aeneas, Remembered and Faustin Linyekula's Congo.

Returning with a new production in 2019, the acclaimed Swiss director Christoph Marthaler, here with Stefanie Carp

Experimental choral music

Coro, a musical piece by Luciano Berio and staged by Chorwerk Ruhr as a sound experiment, is also likely to be quite popular. Each singer's voice is assigned an orchestral instrument. The aim is to "redefine choral music," said the group's artistic director, Florian Hellgath.

Among various art and sound installations, the architectural and sound experiment titled Bergama Stereo by Cevdet Erek stands out. In the turbine hall of Bochum's Westpark, the Turkish artist will recreate the famous Pergamon altar in which he will integrate a monumental loudspeaker installation.

The kick-off of the Ruhrtriennale 2019 will take place on August 21, with the premiere of Christoph Marthaler's musical theater creation Nach den letzten Tagen. Ein Spätabend (After the days. A late evening) at the Ruhr University in Bochum. The award-winning Swiss director's new work will set compositions by musicians who were deported, murdered or forced to emigrate during World War II in contrast to political speeches from the past and the present. Marthaler said in a video recording at the program presentation that his play was a response to the rise of nationalism and populism in Europe.