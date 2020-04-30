Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Ruhrtriennale

The Ruhrtriennale is an annual arts and music festival that takes place over six weeks in the north-western Ruhr region of Germany.

The Ruhrtriennale is known for presenting interdisciplinary works in unique venues including industrial heritage sites. The Ruhr region is historically known as Germany's industrial heartland. The name "triennale" refers to the fact that a new managing director is appointed every three years.

Achille Mbembe, Historiker und Philosoph aus Kamerun, der in Südafrika lehrt

Why Achille Mbembe was accused of anti-Semitism 30.04.2020

The renowned African thinker Achille Mbembe has been accused of relativizing the Holocaust — and his case has launched a larger debate on freedom of expression and criticism of the state of Israel in Germany.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Bericherstattung verwenden!**** Festivalrede der diesjährigen Ruhrtriennale mit dem indisch-amerikanischen Kulturwissenschaftler Homi K.Bhabha. © Daniel Sadrowski/Ruhrtriennale 2019

The dignity of refugees: Homi K. Bhabha speaks at the Ruhrtriennale 16.09.2019

The Indian English scholar, a leading thinker in the fields of post-colonialism and integration, had food for thought for visitors at the Ruhrtriennale.
ARCHIV - 24.04.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Essen: Die neue Ruhrtriennale-Intendantin Stefanie Carp. Ein Streit um die Einladung der israelkritischen Band Young Fathers belastet die diesjährige Ruhrtriennale. (zu dpa «Streit um Band bei Ruhrtriennale: Aus- und wieder eingeladen» vom 21.06.2018) Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

A new start for Ruhrtriennale director Stefanie Carp 12.03.2019

After the controversy related to the band Young Fathers and their support of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement at last year's Ruhrtriennale, the event's organizers are back with a spectacular program for 2019.

Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load von William Kentridge

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism 12.03.2019

The head of the Ruhrtriennale, Stefanie Carp, was nearly removed from her post after inviting a band critical of Israel state policies to the festival but she held on. A look back as the 2019 events are announced.
OSLO 20180914. Den sveitsiske regissøren og komponisten Christoph Marthaler mottar den internasjonale Ibsenprisen 2018. Prisen ble delt ut av Foto: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix |

'Theater magician' Christoph Marthaler wins prestigious International Ibsen Award 14.09.2018

Swiss director Christoph Marthaler, who currently heads Germany's Ruhrtriennale music and arts festival, has been awarded the 2018 International Ibsen Award. The award is seen as the Nobel Prize of the theater world.
Young Fathers live auf dem Melt! Festival 2015 im Ferropolis. Gräfenhainchen, 18.07.2015 | Verwendung weltweit

Should Germany snub artists who boycott Israel? 20.08.2018

Because of their support for the BDS movement, the band Young Fathers didn't perform at the Ruhrtriennale festival. In lieu of their concert, a heated debate was held on a topic that's affecting Germany's stages.

Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load von William Kentridge

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival 08.08.2018

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings.
AVL_The Heads_c_Heike Kandalowski Ruhrtriennale 2015 Kopie.jpg

Visions of the future propel Ruhrtriennale arts festival 18.08.2017

How long can we live in luxury? Ruhrtriennale arts festival director Johan Simons is driven by questions of globalization and inquality in an event that offers visions for the future.

Portrait de l'ecrivain algerien Kamel Daoud, 2015 Photographie ©Gattoni/Leemage | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer. picture-alliance/Gattoni/Leemage

Kamel Daoud at the Ruhrtriennale 12.09.2016

Algerian writer Kamel Daoud's novel "The Meursault Investigation" criticizes French colonial policies and Islam. Now it's been turned into a play called "Die Fremden" and staged at the Ruhrtriennale arts festival.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 10.09.2016 12.09.2016

Narrative films dominated this year's Venice Film Festival - rightly so? Also on the show: Tehran's new art scene, confronting Germany's colonial past and novelist Kamel Daoud.
22.07.2016 , DU Duisburg , GES RR , DITIB Moschee in Duisburg - Marxloh an der Warbruckstraße. Kuppeln und Minaret der DITIB Moschee in Duisburg. 22 07 2016 you Duisburg Ges RR DITIB Mosque in Duisburg Marxloh to the Warbruckstraße Domes and Minaret the DITIB Mosque in Duisburg Imago/Reichwein

What do you believe in? German theater project poses tough questions on faith 16.08.2016

As mass migration and religious fanaticism put our beliefs to the test, a German theater project "Urban Prayers" poses tough questions in churches and mosques - and leaves the answers up to the audience.
Duisburg, Germany, 13 August 2014. Pictured: 100 sheep from the Duesseldorf area. Dress rehearsal of Louis Andriessen - De Materie, a musical theatre performance directed by Heiner Goebbels for Ruhrtriennale, International Festival of the Arts, at Kraftzentrale, Landschaftspark Duisburg-Nord, Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Photo: Bettina Strenske

Ruhrtriennale 2014: power plant of the arts 21.08.2014

At the Ruhr Valley's Ruhrtriennale arts fest, industrial ruins turn into supersized 3D paintings and machines dance a macabre ballet. Six weeks of theater, music and art are underway.
03. Juli 2014 DW Doku 09 Venedig 02

August 2014: DW's culture calendar 25.07.2014

Even in peak vacation season, Europe's culture scene is busier than ever. August features a variety of film, theater and dance festivals. And there are a few concerts that shouldn't be missed either.
Szenenbild aus der Aufführung der Komposition Delusion of the fury von Harry Partch Foto: Wonge Bergmann für Ruhrtriennale

A smorgasbord of art: Ruhrtriennale 2013 28.08.2013

The Ruhrtriennale festival showcases classical music, theater, visual arts, video, dance and more. DW presents a selection of striking visual experiences staged in the former industrial region-turned-cultural-playground.
***Das Pressebild darf nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über die Ruhrtriennale 2012 verwendet werden*** Europeras 1, Ruhrtriennale 2012, Jahrhunderthalle Bochum © Wonge Bergmann für die Ruhrtriennale, 2012 Szene aus der Hauptprobe für die Oper Europeras 1 von John Cage in der Inszenierung von Heiner Goebbels, Intendant der Ruhrtriennale 2012-14 am Dienstag, 14.08.2012 in der Jahrhunderthalle Bochum. Rechts Sängerin Ilse Eerens.

Art meets industry at Ruhrtriennale 2012 24.08.2012

Performance artists, musicians and opera directors from around the world come together at the annual Ruhrtriennale, in the heart of Germany's industrial region, to stage breathtaking productions.
Germany's Ruhr region is honoring its most distinguished musical son - composer Hans Werner Henze.

Distinguished German composer Henze is honored at home 27.09.2010

In its Culture Capital year, Germany's Ruhr region is honoring its most distinguished musical son - composer Hans Werner Henze - with a plethora of concerts and events known collectively as "The Henze Project."
Show more articles