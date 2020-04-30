Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Ruhrtriennale is an annual arts and music festival that takes place over six weeks in the north-western Ruhr region of Germany.
The Ruhrtriennale is known for presenting interdisciplinary works in unique venues including industrial heritage sites. The Ruhr region is historically known as Germany's industrial heartland. The name "triennale" refers to the fact that a new managing director is appointed every three years.
Swiss director Christoph Marthaler, who currently heads Germany's Ruhrtriennale music and arts festival, has been awarded the 2018 International Ibsen Award. The award is seen as the Nobel Prize of the theater world.