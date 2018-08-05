'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Stefanie Carp, the Ruhrtriennale's new director, is looking foward to the downbeat of the music and arts festival on August 9. Named successor to Johan Simons for the seasons 2018 to 2020, she's developed a lineup of events focusing on the issues of flight, migration and the aftermath of colonialism.

BDS debate

Politicians and the media have been focusing on another issue, however: the canceled appearance of the Scottish band Young Fathers, which supports the controversial BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) that protests the state of Israel's occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. In a response to criticism of the band's position, Carp canceled the group's appearance and later, after talking with the band members, reinvited them — an invitation that the group turned down. The director distanced herself from any anti-Israeli stance, but wasn't able to convince her critics.

Read more: Is BDS 'anti-Semitic'? 6 questions and answers

A planned festival podium discussion entitled "Freedom of Speech/Freedom of the Arts" also drew criticism from Jewish associations, which noted that Carp had not invited representatives of the Jewish community. Finally, even Armin Laschet, president of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia where the festival takes place, cancelled his own scheduled appearance after a parliamentary resolution by Germany's Bundestag rejecting BDS had been passed.

"It's very unfortunate that Armin Laschet will not attend the Ruhrtriennale this year. I take the reasons for his cancellation seriously and will engage in a debate on the subject on August 18," Stefanie Carp told DW.

Read more: German cities split with 'anti-Semitic' BDS boycott movement

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Roger Waters, Pink Floyd co-founder Waters supports the British branch of the "Artists for Palestine" organization and thus the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights and statehood. BDS is asking musicians to cancel concerts in Israel as part of a broader boycott aimed at putting pressure on the Israeli government to end illegal settlements, for example.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Kate Tempest, rapper and Artist for Palestine She supports Artists for Palestine and makes it clear that she is appalled by the actions of the Israeli government against the Palestinians. "After much thought, I joined the cultural boycott as an act of protest," she said. She has rejected accusations of being anti-Semitic and says she is of Jewish decent. As a result of pressure from both sides. she canceled an October concert in Berlin.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Elvis Costello: a matter of 'conscience' For years, well-known bands and musicians have canceled concerts in Israel. They include Carlos Santana, the Pixies and Elvis Costello, who in 2010 explained the reason for his boycott. Writing on his website, he said it's "a matter of instinct and conscience" to protest "conditions that visit intimidation, humiliation or much worse on Palestinian civilians in the name of national security."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Depeche Mode stay silent During their Delta Machine Tour of 2013-14, the English new wave band shared every day of their tour extensively online. But they did not say a word about the gig in Tel Aviv. Were Depeche Mode ashamed about the concert? In mid 2006, the band had canceled a show in Israel for political reasons due to the ongoing Lebanon war.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Johnny Rotten: no problems with Israeli After calling for anarchy in the UK with the Sex Pistols, he uses real name Johnny Lyden with band PiL these days, and was happy to play a concert in Tel Aviv in 2010 after Elvis Costello had announced his Israel boycott. His reasoning: "Until I see an Arab country, a Muslim country, with a democracy, I won't understand how anyone can have a problem with how [the Palestinians] are treated."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Elton John takes to the stage Elton John has often performed in Israel but has faced increasing pressure from the BDS movement since it was founded in 2005. The petitioning hasn't worked, with the Rocket Man playing sold-out Tel Aviv shows in 2016 and 2010, when he greeted fans with the words: "Shalom! We're spreading peace and love on this stage and we're happy to be here."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? An 'extremely upsetting experience' for Radiohead Radiohead were also under massive pressure in July 2017 before their gig in Israel. But singer Thom Yorke spoke of his decision to reject a petition signed by Desmond Tutu, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth and others asking Radiohead not to play: "There's an awful lot of people who don't agree with the BDS movement, including us. I don't agree with the cultural ban at all," he told Rolling Stone.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Michael Stipe encourages dialogue The R.E.M. singer spoke out publicly during the intensifying debate around the Radiohead's looming appearance in Israel — its first since 2000. "I stand with Radiohead and their decision to perform. Let’s hope a dialogue continues, helping to bring the occupation to an end and lead to a peaceful solution." R.E.M. and Radiohead toured Israel together in 1995.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Nick Cave: stands against 'censorship' The Facebook page "Nick Cave, Hold On to Yourself - Don't Play Apartheid" was set up as part of the Artists for Palestine campaign to encourage Cave to cancel his November 2017 concert in Tel Aviv. But he still played, saying: "[It] became very important to make a stand against those people who are trying to shut down musicians, to bully musicians, to censor musicians, and to silence musicians."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? 'Bryan, tell the world again that you do not support apartheid' BDS is currently petitioning musician Bryan Adams to "unplug from Israeli apartheid" and cancel scheduled December concerts in Israel. Adams once said that the war in Gaza was a war against humanity. In addition, he canceled his Mississippi tour in 2016 in protest against the homophobic laws there. But Adams hasn't listened to BDS and instead will perform an additional concert in Jaffa.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Boney M in Palestine Concerts in Israel can go on without indignation and protest. In 2010, the German disco pop group Boney M performed in the Palestinian West Bank city of Ramallah, where many Israelis were in the audience. However, they were requested not to sing their biggest hit "Rivers of Babylon," as one line is the biblical yearning for the Land of Zion. The musicians accepted the censorship without complaint.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Lorde scraps tour finale in Tel Aviv The Croatian-New Zealand performer Lorde originally planned to end her "Melodrama" 2018 tour in Tel Aviv, but reversed this decision on the urging of her fans. In a statement, she said visiting Tel Aviv has long been a dream of hers, and that she hoped one day "we can all dance." Author: Silke Wünsch (sb)



Making use of the interregnum

Explaining the festival motto "Zwischenzeit" ("Interregnum," or the time between two events in a series), the festival director said, "It's the short span of time that we still have to make adjustments as to how we want to live as an international community." With societies in great economic, ecological and social upheaval and a growing potential for violence, people are fleeing and being excluded from societies, she explained. The current time of transition, says Carp, is an opportunity to sketch models for a different kind of life in freedom and equality.

Christoph Marthaler and Stefanie Carp

Zwischenzeit will be the thematic heading in the coming two years of Carp's tenure, as well. "Next year we'll probably focus more on democratic processes, and in 2020 it will have to do with work and the changing nature of work," said Carp.

Themes of war, migration, post-colonialism

Several artists on this season's Ruhrtriennale, one of Europe's major festivals, are taking up the issues of war, expulsion, migration and post-colonialism — artists including Laurie Anderson, the American performance artist; Sasha Waltz, the choreographer; and Christoph Marthaler, the Swiss stage director.

Marthaler's production of the incomplete "Universe Symphony" by the composer Charles Ives is one highly anticipated event. Describing the universe from its origins to modern times, the work will be rendered in the form of a "music theater creation" directed by Titus Engel and with a stage set by Anna Viebrock.

"We're using the entire hall with instrumentalists and actors, improvising to the music of Ives," says Marthaler. "It's an experiment, a challlenge."

The Jahrhunderthalle (Century Hall) in Bochum, scene of Marthaler's production

Open to experimentation

Founded in 2002 as an interdisciplinary festival of the arts, the Ruhrtriennale exploits decommissioned industrial sites of the coal mining region for art, films, music, theater and multimedia projects.

The season opens with the first performance in Germany of William Kentridge's music theatrical work, "The Head and the Load." The title comes from a saying in Ghana: "The head and the load are the troubles of the neck."

Combining theater, shadow play, music and dance, Kentridge's production is filled with rich imagery that deals with Africa's role in World War I. A little known fact: Over two million persons from the African continent were recruited by European powers as soldiers or weapon carriers during WWI.

"I think it's interesting that post-colonial issues aren't discussed enough in Germany," said festival director Carp.

Scene from 'The Head and The Load'

World premiere with the conflict in Syria

With his world premiere of "The Factory," Syrian director Omar Abusaada deals with European corporations involved in the war in Syria. "Its history is not isolated from what is going on in the rest of the world," Abasaada explained to DW Interview.

"The Factory" by Omar Abusaada and author Mohammad al Attar tells the story of a French cement factory that continued production in a war zone in Syria until 2015, even though foreign nationals had been evacuated from the site three years earlier. Production continued first in cooperation with the Syrian army, then with resistance fighters, and finally with the Islamic State.

Omar Abusaada

Abbasaada, who lives in Damascus, cannot perform in Syria and mounts his productions outside the country, collaborating in Berlin with the Volksbühne theater.

Over 920 artists from roughly 30 countries participate in this year's Ruhtriennale in 33 productions — a number of them from Arab and African countries. The festival takes place at various locations in the Ruhr region from August 9 until September 23.