A mysterious concerto and the aftermath

"From darkness to light" sounds like a description of a Beethoven symphony, but it applies even more to Schumann's Violin Concerto.
One of Schumann's last works, the Violin Concerto was overshadowed by his suicide attempt and mental illness. After his death at age 46, his widow Clara Schumann kept the composition under wraps, along with his medical records. In 1988, those records were acquired by the contemporary German composer Aribert Reimann, and that year he wrote his Seven Fragments in Memory of Robert Schumann.
Given 52 performances since the premiere, this is one of his most popular orchestral works. And in the middle of a wall of sound, you may recognize a melody by Robert Schumann, a snippet of his Ghost Variations.
Aribert Reimann in 1978
One of the fiercest advocates of Schumann's Violin Concerto is the German violinist Carolin Widmann, whom we'll hear in this performance. "The first movement," she explained to DW, "reminds me of something he wrote in his diary: 'I couldn't sleep again. My melodies are haunting me and I hear them in a tremolo.'"
And why did Clara Schumann try to prevent the concerto from being performed after her husband's death? "I think Clara wanted to protect him," says Carolin Widmann. "She wanted him to have a glorious reputation after he died, and she wanted to be the wife of this wonderful composer. She was a bit ashamed that he was actually psychologically ill. This was a time before Sigmund Freud. Today, it's different: All the rock stars have mental problems, and it's kind of cool to have a psychiatrist."
Conductor Dima Slobodeniouk believes that Schumann did not have a potential audience in mind when he wrote the concerto. "He's not looking for any acceptance here," says Slobodeniouk. "He just produced a piece. It's like a bird. It sings because it cannot not be singing."
Aribert Reimann
Seven Fragments in memory of Robert Schumann (excerpt)
Robert Schumann
Violin concerto in D Minor, op. post. 23
Georg Philipp Telemann
Seventh Fantasy for violin, first movement
performed by:
Carolin Widmann, violin
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on November 8, 2018
