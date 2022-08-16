 A bulk wheat shipment is en route to Africa | Africa | DW | 19.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

A bulk wheat shipment is en route to Africa

The first grain shipment is en route to Djibouti weeks after a deal saw Russia allow the export of vital foods to resume via the Black Sea. But the 23,000 metric tons of wheat will bring only some relief to Africa.

Ukrainischer Weizen für Afrika | Hafen von Djibouti

The vessel is designated to arrive in Djibouti in late August

Two dozen ships have left Ukrainian harbors since the end of the Black Sea blockade in July, according to the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Center.  One has set course for Africa.

The vessels are carrying corn, sunflower oil and wheat — a key import for many countries in Africa.

The shipment comes at a time that more people in Africa are in need of food than in previous years  and as food prices continue to skyrocket. 

In June, 89 million people in East Africa were in dire hunger, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP). This year marked the fourth consecutive year of low rainfall in the Horn of Africa.

Donkey carcasses in the Somali region of Ethiopia

Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are in the grip of the worst drought in decades

A ship carrying hope

Noncedo Vutula, a South Africa-based expert on agriculture and regional integration, says there are lessons to be drawn from the current grain scarcity.

"As much as we encourage trade, we should not be highly dependent on one region for a particular commoditiy," Vutula, a researcher at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, told DW.

"We should be trying to diversify, so that when anything happens in one part of the world, at least there are other sources that we can look at for supplies of basic food commodities, So it's a lesson to all of us, particularly in Africa, it has made us very vulnerable to whatever is happening geopolitically."

Aid agencies struggle to keep world's poorest fed

The bulk carrier, Brave Commander, has cast anchor for inspection in Istanbul. The vessel is transporting 23,000 metric tons of wheat, a WFP delivery designated for discharge in Djibouti.

The grain is meant to feed 1.5 million people in Ethiopia for around one month, Martin Frick, the WFP office director for Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein, told DW.

He is reluctant to say how swiftly more ships will follow. "We are currently talking to our main donors through all channels in order to raise more money," Frick told DW.

The demand is vast, he said. "We should try by all means to continue supporting the people. We are lacking money and food, but we try to prioritize and help those first who are most severely affected." The situation in East Africa is dramatic, with the worst drought in 40 years.

Infografik Weizen in Subsahara-Afrika EN

Why Ireland, Italy and China came before Africa

Frick sees hope as shipping in the Black Sea resumes. "To the extent of the ongoing normalization, also other costs will drop — such insurance. The companies have been reacting nervously on dangers to trade routes."

The resumption of shipping traffic led to a price cut of around 10%, which was still 16% above previous year's level.

Brave Commander, a bulk carrier

The Brave Commander pictured near Istanbul

Some are irritated about the fact that the Brave Commander is only the first ship sailing towards Africa — three weeks after shipping resumed, and after ships set off for countries such as Turkey, Italy, Ireland and China.

Yet the authorities do not regard this as a problem: There are contracts that need to be fulfilled.

Stephan von Cramon-Taubadel, a professor for agricultural economy at Göttingen University in Germany, told DW about the indirect ramifications of trade.

Every ship leaving Ukraine helps to lower the world market prices, which enables bulk suppliers in Africa and of the UN to purchase more wheat. "First, the ships need to dispatch the cargo that has been preordered the longest," von Cramon-Taubadel said.

Has Russia been stealing Ukraine's grains?

Shipments resumed after the UN and Turkey made one agreement each with Ukraine and Russia to guarantee safe passage for cargo ships from Ukrainian ports and inspections in Istanbul to ensure that they only carry goods that fall under the treaties.

In the first months of Russia's war against Ukraine, grain shipments were impossible due to the conflict and sea mines.

Ukrainischer Weizen für Afrika | Mähdrescher in der Ukraine

Ukrainian farmers are harvesting more wheat - and need to make space in their granaries

Kyiv has meanwhile accused Moscow of stealing wheat and selling it on the world market as Russian. The local authorities in areas occupied by Russia do not even try to conceal these operations, according to von Cramon-Taubadel.

The transponder data from cargo ships give further evidence: Normally, trade ships have to disclose their position data at all times.But a remarkable number of Russian ships have switched off their transponders, the agricultural economist said.

"It is techically possible to check the origin of the wheat," von Cramon-Taubadel told DW.

But for the countries of destination, checking the origin is far from crucial: "It's a costly procedure and it would thwart trade at a time, where we want the grains from the Black Sea region to flow as quickly as possible to its consumers in need."

Furthermore, the export flow helped to clear the granaries for the next harvest: At this time, six million metric tons needed to be moved out on a monthly basis, according to von Cramon-Taubadel.

Afrika - Russlands Aussenminister Lawrow in Uganda

Just days after the grain accord was accomplished, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov travelled to Uganda and other African states

More resilience, less dependency

Scientists like Noncedo Vutula are exploring ways in which African countries can reduce the dependency on shipments from abroad to the continent with vast arable lands which have not been used for farming.

"In terms of wheat-producing countries in Africa, there are lots of them. But it is not sufficient to feed the whole of Africa. For example, some countries like Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria are already producing wheat, but it is not enough to feed the rest of Africa", Vutula said.

The demand is even higher because wheat is often being used to make bread or pasta. African wheat farmers could increase their yield by using irrigation or heat-resistant seeds. But this might only be a long-term solution.

A man cooking while others look on in Mandazi, Kenya

Wheat is popular in many parts of Africa and often processed

Vutula suggests replacing the missing wheat with endemic grains and heat-resisting tubers like cassava - which is not as common as it could be: "The product must be appealing to people. If cassava is not processed, other countries may not be inclined to use it. It's used in Central and West Africa, but not so much in Southern Africa. If it's processed, it can be used as a substitute. In terms of its nutritional content, it is 100 percent nutritious."

But even cassava is hardly a solution to widespread hunger in Africa. Thus, the region's eyes are focusing on the horizon off Djibouti's shore and on possible further deliveries from Ukraine. WFP's Martin Frick still hopes for significant grain deliveries through Ukraine's ports to the world markets.

This article has been adapted from German by David Ehl.

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen

DW recommends

Five facts on grain and the war in Ukraine

The dispute over millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine could finally be over after the country reached an agreement with Russia to resume exports. What does that mean for the world?  

Related content

The Brave Commander bulk carrier makes its way from the Pivdennyi Seaport near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under Lebanon' flag is carrying 23 thousands tons of Ukrainian wheat. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok)

Ukraine: First humanitarian grain ship leaves port for Africa 16.08.2022

The first humanitarian cargo of food from Ukraine since Russia's invasion has set off from Ukraine. Meanwhile, the location of the first commercial ship to leave carrying grain is unknown.

The first UN-chartered vessel MV Brave Commander loads more than 23,000 tonnes of grain to export to Ethiopia, in Yuzhne, east of Odessa on the Black Sea coast, on August 14, 2022. - On July 22, 2022 Kyiv and Moscow signed a landmark deal with Turkey to unblock Black Sea grain deliveries, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. UN's World Food Programme has purchased an initial 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat. MV Brave Commander has a capacity of 23,000 tonnes. (Photo by OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP)

Ukraine: Sailing grain out of a war zone 14.08.2022

A ship carrying grain for Ethiopia is ready to sail from Ukraine. It's the first Ukrainian famine-relief cargo bound for Africa since the war started. But the route is dangerous, as DW's Mathias Bölinger reports from the Black Sea port Yuzhne.

Ukraine-Konflikt, Rauch über Munitionslager auf der Krim CRIMEA, RUSSIA AUGUST 16, 2022: Smoke rises from a fire after detonation at a temporary ammunition storage site of a military unit near the village of Mayskoye, Dzhankoi District. Sergei Malgavko/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS13E334

Russia-Ukraine updates: Moscow admits sabotage caused Crimea depot blast 16.08.2022

Russia has admitted that the detonation of ammunition at a military depot in the Dzhankoy region of Crimea was due to sabotage. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  