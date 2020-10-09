East Africa: Millions at Risk of Starvation

The main cause is extreme drought which has plagued East Africa for four decades.

Spain: Saving harvest rejects

Too big, small or crooked: Food waste starts right in the field if fruit or vegetables don’t conform to the norm. Spanish NhO Espigoladors harvests produce that would otherwise go to waste and distributes it to the poor, creating jobs in the process.

USA: The reemergence of a natural wonder

The Glen Canyon, which straddles Utah and Arizona, was flooded in the 1960s to supply the region with water and electricity. But drought and overuse have caused water levels to plummet, reigniting debate about this reservoir, known as Lake Powell.

South Korea: Fostering 12 North Korean kids

Many North Koreans who have fled to South Korea struggle to fit in and often experience prejudice. But Kim Tae-hoon from Seoul has taken in twelve children from North Korea and is now a proud foster parent.

