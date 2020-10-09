 East Africa: Millions at Risk of Starvation | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 03.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global 3000

East Africa: Millions at Risk of Starvation

In the Horn of Africa, which includes Ethiopia and Somalia, millions suffer from hunger and malnutrition. Some two million children alone are at risk of starvation.

Global 3000 - Kenia Hunger

The main cause is extreme drought which has plagued East Africa for four decades.

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

Global 3000 - Spanien Lebensmittelretter

Spain: Saving harvest rejects

Too big, small or crooked: Food waste starts right in the field if fruit or vegetables don’t conform to the norm. Spanish NhO Espigoladors harvests produce that would otherwise go to waste and distributes it to the poor, creating jobs in the process.

 

Global 3000 - USA Glen Canyon

USA: The reemergence of a natural wonder

The Glen Canyon, which straddles Utah and Arizona, was flooded in the 1960s to supply the region with water and electricity. But drought and overuse have caused water levels to plummet, reigniting debate about this reservoir, known as Lake Powell.

 

Global 3000 - Südkorea Pflegevater

South Korea: Fostering 12 North Korean kids 

Many North Koreans who have fled to South Korea struggle to fit in and often experience prejudice. But Kim Tae-hoon from Seoul has taken in twelve children from North Korea and is now a proud foster parent.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 06.06.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 06.06.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 06.06.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 06.06.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 07.06.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 08.06.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 08.06.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 10.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 10.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement