Horn of Africa

The Horn of Africa is the easternmost extension of the African continent. The region has a long history of conflicts and reccurent droughts.

The Horn of Africa is located at the easternmost part of the African continent. It protrudes hundreds of kilometers into the Indian Ocean. The region primarily consists of four countries; Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia. This is one of the world's most conflicted regions and suffers from recurrent droughts. Sudan, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda belong to what the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) refers to as the Greater Horn of Africa. Here, you can find DW stories that relate to drought and conflicts in this part of the world as well as the rest of Africa.

Fruitful farming amid droughts 29.10.2021

Farming in semi-arid regions like Muidabi, Kenya, is tough. But farmer Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki knows how to use his greenhouse to the fullest, even taking care of the irrigation himself.
Free food distribution for street children. Antananarivo. Madagascar. | Verwendung weltweit

Madagascar hunger crisis exacerbated by global warming 27.10.2021

Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.

People protest at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

AfricaLink on Air - 20 October 2021 20.10.2021

News+++Nigeria: One year after Lekki toll gate killings +++ Uganda doubles down on arrest request for Fred Lumbuya +++ Kenya drought lingers on +++ Africa and climate change

Drought devastates northern Kenya 01.10.2021

2 million Kenyans face severe drought, with many at risk of starvation as a crippling drought stalks northern counties. Already many domestic livestock and wild animals have succumbed to thirst and hunger.

Kinder im Süden Madagaskars. Die schlimmste Dürre seit 40 Jahren gefährdet in dem vor Afrikas Ostküste gelegenen Inselstaat Madagaskar das Leben hunderttausender Menschen. Betroffen seien vor allem aber auch die Kinder, warnte die Hilfsorganisation Save the Children. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Madagascar confronts its worst drought in decades 11.08.2021

The African island nation is facing its worst drought in 40 years. It has left hundreds of thousands of people fighting for survival as the crisis becomes more dire by the day. 
Hilda Nakabuye on stage at CARE International's #March4Women rally this International Women's Day for gender equality and climate justice on Sunday 8 March 2020 at Royal Festival Hall, London. . /LFI/Avalon. All usages must be credited Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon.

Ugandan climate activist Hilda Nakabuye mobilizes Africa's youth against climate change 22.07.2021

Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, a 24-year-old Ugandan student, has been protesting in Kampala since 2017 when she realized climate change was behind the droughts affecting her grandmother's ability to grow food. Founder of Fridays For Future Uganda, Nakabuye wants to bring more racial diversity to the global climate movement and has so far convinced tens of thousands of young East Africans to join her.

Ghana is running out of time to reverse desertification 17.06.2021

Ghana is one of the tropical countries that has suffered the most from deforestation in recent years. The area covered by forests has shrunk five times in 100 years. While the government promises measures, young people are seeking collective action to reverse desertification.

A member of the NGO Action Contre la Faim gives drinking water to an infant during a malnutrition screening session in the Municipality of Ifotaka, in southern Madagascar, on December 14, 2018. - In the village of Ifotaka, at the southern tip of Madagascar, the noise and excitement of the country's election campaign seems far away as locals confront more pressing needs in a daily struggle for food. For several seasons now, the entire southern part of Madagascar has been caught up in a drought that has made water increasingly scarce, wrecking even efforts to grow rice -- the staple food. (Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP)

Africa's drought crisis: Zimbabwe seeks solutions, Madagascar edges toward famine 07.05.2021

As droughts worsen across Africa, troubling times lie ahead for many countries. But while Madagascar struggles to tackle a hunger crisis, Zimbabwe hopes its new sustainable strategy means it has left the worst behind.
A farmer walks through swarms of desert locusts feeding on her crops, in Katitika village, Kitui county, Kenya Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Desert locusts have swarmed into Kenya by the hundreds of millions from Somalia and Ethiopia, countries that haven't seen such numbers in a quarter-century, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) |

World in Progress: Shock after shock 12.02.2020

As expanding locust swarms threaten the food security of millions of people in East Africa, we talk to a UN expert about what needs to be done to avert a famine. We'll also visit Zimbabwe, where years of drought and a collapsing economy have left half the population facing hunger, and find out why women and girls often bear the brunt of food crises.

29.1.2016 *** In this photo taken Sunday Jan. 29, 2016, Last Zimaniwa feels the broken ground at a spot which is usually a reliable water source that has dried up due to lack of rains in the village of Chivi , Zimbabwe. Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has declared a state of disaster as the country struggles to deal with a drought afflicting the region. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Mukwazhi

World in Progress: Zimbabwe's drought cripples rural communities 12.02.2020

An economic downturn and prolonged drought have led to a food crisis in Zimbabwe. Half the population — around 8 million people — don't have enough to eat, according to the UN. That's forced many desperate families to forage for tree roots and insects.
Bildergalerie Afrika Dürre 26.01.2016 **** Communal farmers cultivate maize crops in Mvuma district, Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 26, 2016. In Zimbabwe, farmers have already lost cattle and crops in the severest drought to hit the nation in a quarter of a century. But the worst may be yet to come. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo © Reuters/P. Bulawayo

World in Progress: Women bear the brunt of Zimbabwe's drought 12.02.2020

Zimbabwe's population is suffering through a severe food shortage caused by years of drought and poor harvests. Lucy Beck from the NGO Care International explains why the crisis is taking a particularly heavy toll on women and girls.
A farmer's son raises his arms as he is surrounded by desert locusts while trying to chase them away from his crops, in Katitika village, Kitui county, Kenya Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Desert locusts have swarmed into Kenya by the hundreds of millions from Somalia and Ethiopia, countries that haven't seen such numbers in a quarter-century, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) |

Living Planet: Locust invasion threatens East Africa 30.01.2020

Billions of desert locusts have darkened the skies of East Africa. The infestation could have disastrous effects on the region that's still reeling from recent drought and aggressive flooding. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization has warned locust swarms have already damaged tens of thousands of hectares and are threatening the region's food security. Andrew Wasike reports from Kenya.

Samburu men attempt to fend-off a swarm of desert locusts flying over a grazing land in Lemasulani village, Samburu County, Kenya January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Billions of locusts swarm over East Africa 24.01.2020

A locust invasion in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has left crops devastated. It is the biggest swarm in decades, with billions of the ravenous insects nibbling their way through the already climate-ravaged region.
A view of central Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, 20 April 2007, the day before the presidential elections. Nigerians head to the polls 21 April 2007 to vote for a new president in the most populous country in Africa. Incidents of violence across the country have occured since last weeks state elections and tensions are high heading into the presidential elections. EPA/ANDREW ESIEBO +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

World in Progress: How are African megacities dealing with climate change? 11.12.2019

Africa's urban population is set to nearly double by 2050. Its citizens are readying themselves for a future of scorching heat. African cities are most vulnerable to climate change, even though they are least responsible for it. As infrastructure struggles to keep up with the influx of people moving to cities, people are plagued by overflowing waste and toxic traffic.
Minky Sithole and family fetching water Title Walk for Water in eSwatini Series Title in case there are several pictures about one topic HIV and water scarcity in eSwatini Tags HIV, eSwatini, Swaziland, AIDS, drought, food shortage Name of the photographer/or scource: Nyani Quarmyne/Wateraid/Panos Pictures When was the pic taken? November 29, 2018 Where was the pic taken New Thulwane, Lubombo, eSwatini Description of the pic /occasion , situation when pic was taken, whom or what does the pic show? Minky Sithole, 41, as she and members of her extended family walk to a riverbed that they depend on for water in New Thulwane in the Lubombo province of eSwatini. As the government-provided water infrastructure in the community is defunct, when there is no rain residents are dependent on springs that well up slowly beneath riverbeds such as the one they are walking to. It is frequently necessary to scrape a shallow depression in the sand and then wait for it to gradually fill. Collecting sufficient water for a household is a time-consuming process, especially as a long walk to the spring is involved.

World in Progress: Living with HIV and droughts in Eswatini 27.11.2019

More than 60 percent of those infected with HIV now receive regular antiretroviral treatment. But despite medical advancements, leading a healthy life with HIV can be very hard. World in Progress meets Minky Sithole, who fends for her family in a drought-stricken community in eSwatini and founded a self-help group for those infected with the virus.

January 1, 2018: A man selling homemade doughnuts walks past graffiti sprayed onto an electricity sub-station on a rainy day in Engineering, Highfield, Harare. The surburb, which is the second oldest in Harare, was home to former President Robert Mugabe in the 1960s and is the birthplace of ZANU PF.

Living Planet: Zimbabwe Electricity Shortages 31.10.2019

The government in Zimbabwe has hiked its average price for electricity by 320%. The move is an effort to ramp up power supplies at a time of daily blackouts, which are partly due to aging infrastructure and more drought as a result of climate change. But all of this is bringing about something positive – more clean energy, in the form of solar power.
