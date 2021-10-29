Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Horn of Africa is located at the easternmost part of the African continent. It protrudes hundreds of kilometers into the Indian Ocean. The region primarily consists of four countries; Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia. This is one of the world's most conflicted regions and suffers from recurrent droughts. Sudan, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda belong to what the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) refers to as the Greater Horn of Africa. Here, you can find DW stories that relate to drought and conflicts in this part of the world as well as the rest of Africa.
Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.
Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, a 24-year-old Ugandan student, has been protesting in Kampala since 2017 when she realized climate change was behind the droughts affecting her grandmother's ability to grow food. Founder of Fridays For Future Uganda, Nakabuye wants to bring more racial diversity to the global climate movement and has so far convinced tens of thousands of young East Africans to join her.
Ghana is one of the tropical countries that has suffered the most from deforestation in recent years. The area covered by forests has shrunk five times in 100 years. While the government promises measures, young people are seeking collective action to reverse desertification.
As droughts worsen across Africa, troubling times lie ahead for many countries. But while Madagascar struggles to tackle a hunger crisis, Zimbabwe hopes its new sustainable strategy means it has left the worst behind.
As expanding locust swarms threaten the food security of millions of people in East Africa, we talk to a UN expert about what needs to be done to avert a famine. We'll also visit Zimbabwe, where years of drought and a collapsing economy have left half the population facing hunger, and find out why women and girls often bear the brunt of food crises.
An economic downturn and prolonged drought have led to a food crisis in Zimbabwe. Half the population — around 8 million people — don't have enough to eat, according to the UN. That's forced many desperate families to forage for tree roots and insects.
Zimbabwe's population is suffering through a severe food shortage caused by years of drought and poor harvests. Lucy Beck from the NGO Care International explains why the crisis is taking a particularly heavy toll on women and girls.
Billions of desert locusts have darkened the skies of East Africa. The infestation could have disastrous effects on the region that's still reeling from recent drought and aggressive flooding. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization has warned locust swarms have already damaged tens of thousands of hectares and are threatening the region's food security. Andrew Wasike reports from Kenya.
Africa's urban population is set to nearly double by 2050. Its citizens are readying themselves for a future of scorching heat. African cities are most vulnerable to climate change, even though they are least responsible for it. As infrastructure struggles to keep up with the influx of people moving to cities, people are plagued by overflowing waste and toxic traffic.
More than 60 percent of those infected with HIV now receive regular antiretroviral treatment. But despite medical advancements, leading a healthy life with HIV can be very hard. World in Progress meets Minky Sithole, who fends for her family in a drought-stricken community in eSwatini and founded a self-help group for those infected with the virus.
The government in Zimbabwe has hiked its average price for electricity by 320%. The move is an effort to ramp up power supplies at a time of daily blackouts, which are partly due to aging infrastructure and more drought as a result of climate change. But all of this is bringing about something positive – more clean energy, in the form of solar power.