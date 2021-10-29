The Horn of Africa is the easternmost extension of the African continent. The region has a long history of conflicts and reccurent droughts.

The Horn of Africa is located at the easternmost part of the African continent. It protrudes hundreds of kilometers into the Indian Ocean. The region primarily consists of four countries; Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia. This is one of the world's most conflicted regions and suffers from recurrent droughts. Sudan, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda belong to what the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) refers to as the Greater Horn of Africa.