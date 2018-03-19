25 years of Bonn's history museum: Postwar Germany portrayed through objects

On October 1982, Chancellor Helmut Kohl announced that his government would establish a museum in the then-capital Bonn dedicated to Germany's contemporary history.

The museum was "to tell the story of our state and of a divided nation," said Kohl, who saw "the preservation of culture and history as a national task for the future."

More than a decade later, Kohl finally celebrated the opening the Haus der Geschichte (House of History) in Bonn on June 14, 1994. It between time, the Berlin Wall had unexpectedly fallen, the events adding a new chapter of history to be covered in the museum — which Der Spiegel magazine described as the "crowning achievement" of the Bonn Republic (as the period during which Bonn served as the German capital was called).

The Haus der Geschichte quickly turned into a successful institution. With around 650,000 visitors every year, it is one of the most popular museums in Germany.

The permanent exhibition alone features some 7,000 exhibits. Temporary exhibitions — such as the Brexit-related show "Very British – A German View," which will open in July, as well as former shows including "German Angst" or "German Myths since 1945" —constantly renew public interest in a museum that turned 25 this year.

'German myths since 1945' Hermann the warrior garden gnome The Cherusci war chief Arminius, also known as Hermann, defeated the Romans in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D. Millennia later, the Nazis instrumentalized this myth alongside other earlier Germanic legends for propaganda purposes. After the war, these figures were all but forgotten. Today he can be found as a caricature of himself — as a garden gnome. Germans love their garden gnomes.

'German myths since 1945' 'The Miracle of Bern' "Gooooal!" The elongated word rings out in the museum's hall. Every German instantly recognizes the radio report on Germany's unexpected victory in 1954 at the Soccer World Cup. After the country's wartime defeat, Germans finally had a reason to express public enthusiasm for their country. But it was Sönke Wortmann's 2003 film that made the event into a founding myth by evoking collective memory.

'German myths since 1945' 'Economic Miracle' The 1955 Volkswagen Beetle in the exhibition epitomizes the "Economic Miracle" ("Wirtschaftswunder") of the West German economy. The term describes the nation's rapid economic recovery after World War II. The VW above was item number 100,000,001. The millionth car, specially designed for the milestone, had a technical problem. Fortunately, this cream-colored replacement was ready to go.

'German myths since 1945' Prescribed myths In comparison to West Germany, the eastern German Democratic Republic made a concerted effort to create myths that evoked socialist cohesion. Statues dedicated to fallen soldiers from the Soviet Union's Red Army were one such attempt. The Bonn exhibition, on display through September 16, dedicates a separate area to the different myths of East and West Germany.

'German myths since 1945' Germany as a peacemaker? Still feeling guilty for Germany's Nazi past, some politicians have seen themselves as being responsible for world peace. The decision taken by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in 2003 to abstain from the "coalition of the willing" that participated in the Iraq war under US leadership further strengthened that myth. The Bonn exhibition counters this myth by focusing on German arms exports.

'German myths since 1945' Environmental protection pioneer? The same holds true for the image of Germans as environmentalists. As a reaction to the perceived threat to German forests that some feared would disappear, the 1980s saw a growing ecological awareness. Sigmar Gabriel, the former economy minister, opened the offshore wind farm Nordsee Ost with an oversized plug in 2015 in an effort to support Germany's energy transition.

'German myths since 1945' Failed myths "Wir sind Papst" ("We are Pope") cried the sensationalist German tabloid Bild after Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI in 2005. The paper distributed the slogan on 500,000 badges at the 2005 Catholic World Youth Day in Cologne. "The attempt to turn the event into a national story, however, failed," said the exhibition's curator, Daniel Kosthorst.

'German myths since 1945' Community without myths In 2012, the European Union was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The original award is part of the exhibition, but organizers claim it did not strengthen a common identity or a "European myth." They believe the identities of Europeans continue to be based on national myths. Author: Maria-Therese Eiblmeier (ad)



Experiencing history

Each object must tell a story: That's the guiding principle for the museum's selection of exhibits, explains Hans Walter Hütter, president of the Haus der Geschichte foundation.

For instance, there's a dental chair in the permanent exhibition. "It's not just any random chair. It was flown in during the Berlin Airliftand it portrays the lack of supplies in the enclosed city," says Hütter.

Another example: A CARE package, one of the US parcels of food and supplies sent to Europeans after World War II. This item was hard to find, even though millions of them were sent from America to Germany after the war, says Hütter. Since people were in need, they obviously used the supplies they contained.

After putting out a call to obtain a parcel's typical items, the museum received a complete CARE package with its content from Swabia. "The family had put it aside after the war, fearing even worse times could come," says Hütter.

Since its foundation, the Haus der Geschichte has collected about a million objects. And with their stories, the museum creates a vivid portrait of Germany's postwar history.