Helmut Kohl served as Chancellor of Germany from 1982 to 1998 and as the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) from 1973 to 1998.
His 16-year tenure was the longest of any head of government in post-war Germany. He is widely regarded as the architect of German reunification, and played a pivotal role in establishing the European Union, through the Maastricht Treaty. Recent DW content concerning Kohl is collated below.
Six weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall, on December 19, 1989, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl headed to Dresden. With the big questions in flux, it would become an unexpected stepping stone towards German unity.