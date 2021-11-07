Helmut Kohl served as Chancellor of Germany from 1982 to 1998 and as the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) from 1973 to 1998.

His 16-year tenure was the longest of any head of government in post-war Germany. He is widely regarded as the architect of German reunification, and played a pivotal role in establishing the European Union, through the Maastricht Treaty. Recent DW content concerning Kohl is collated below.