Helmut Kohl

Helmut Kohl served as Chancellor of Germany from 1982 to 1998 and as the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) from 1973 to 1998.

His 16-year tenure was the longest of any head of government in post-war Germany. He is widely regarded as the architect of German reunification, and played a pivotal role in establishing the European Union, through the Maastricht Treaty. Recent DW content concerning Kohl is collated below.

Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor 07.11.2021

Angela Merkel has been German chancellor since 2005. Here are some major moments in her long tenure that led the country through a period of tremendous change.
Schuld, 18.7.21*** Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (3.v.l.) und die rheinland-pfälzische Ministerpräsidentin Malu Dreyer (5.v.l.,SPD) stehen während ihres Besuchs in den vom Hochwasser betroffenen Gebieten auf einer Brücke, um die Schäden zu begutachten und mit Betroffenen zu sprechen.

German floods and political moments  18.07.2021

As flooding has become more frequent in Germany over the past years, so has the sight of politicians surveying the damage – sometimes at key historical moments.
Helmut Kohl,Portraet/Foto 1978 Kohl, Helmut Politiker (CDU) geb. 3.4.1930 (Ludwigshafen) - Portrait - Foto, 1978. |

German parliament approves plan to set up Helmut Kohl foundation 07.05.2021

The foundation will honor the former chancellor's efforts to advance German reunification and European integration.

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl toast after signing common declarations and 10 bilateral conventions and accords on June 13 at Bonn chancellery. AFP PHOTO SIMON/ARMAND (Photo credit should read VITALY ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Gorbi and the Germans: Mikhail Gorbachev at 90 02.03.2021

Gorbi — that's how many Germans lovingly refer to former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. DW looks at the special relationship between Germany and the first and only president of the Soviet Union.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev sits alone, apparently deep in thought, after he heard hit foreign minister, Eduard Shevardnadze, announce his resignation on Thursday, Dec. 20, 1990 in a speech before the Congress of People?s Deputies at the Kremlin in Moscow. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)

Russia and German reunification: Opposing views on Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy 02.10.2020

Thirty years ago, after decades of division, Germany was reunited. The Soviet leader at the time, Mikhail Gorbachev, is celebrated as hero in Germany. But at home, he has been met with bitter criticism.
Blumen liegen am 05.01.2016 in Berlin am sowjetischen Ehrenmal im Treptower Park. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

May 8, 1945: Total defeat or day of liberation? 05.05.2020

The end of World War II was followed by an ideological battle over guilt and responsibility. West Germany was slower to face the challenge than communist East Germany with its state policy of anti-fascism.
ARCHIV - 17.04.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bonn: Norbert Blüm (CDU), ehemaliger Arbeits- und Sozialminister, steht in seinem Arbeitszimmer. Der ehemalige Arbeits- und Sozialminister Norbert Blüm ist tot. Er sei im Alter von 84 Jahren gestorben, sagte sein Sohn am Freitag der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Bonn. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's ex-Labor Minister Norbert Blüm dies 24.04.2020

An ally of Helmut Kohl, Blüm will be remembered for defending Germany's pension with his words: "Pensions are secure."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Leipzig, Germany, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany: Angela Merkel becomes second-longest-serving chancellor 22.12.2019

Chancellor Merkel has held her title for 5,143 days. But to overtake Helmut Kohl and become the longest-serving, she'll have to remain in office until December 2021, which is unlikely.
Bundeskanzler Helmut Kohl (Rednerpult, M) spricht am Abend des 19. Dezember 1989 zu der riesigen Menschenmenge, die sich anlässlich seines Besuches eingefunden hat. Rechts neben Kohl Bundesarbeitsminister Norbert Blüm. Auf Plakaten wird der Ruf nach einer Wiederveinigung laut. Kohl hielt sich zu einem zweitägigen Besuch in der sächsischen Stadt auf und wurde an beiden Tagen von der DDR-Bevölkerung stürmisch gefeiert. |

Dresden, 1989: The Helmut Kohl speech showing German reunification was the way 19.12.2019

Six weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall, on December 19, 1989, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl headed to Dresden. With the big questions in flux, it would become an unexpected stepping stone towards German unity.
Bundeskanzler Helmut Kohl (r) und der polnische Ministerpräsident Tadeusz Mazowiecki (l) am 12.11.1989 neben der Statue der Heiligen Hedwig in Kreisau. Kohl besuchte als erste christdemokratischer Bundeskanzler vom 08. bis 14.11.1989 Polen. Foto: Martin Athenstädt +++(c) dpa - Report+++

The embrace in Krzyzowa: An icon of German-Polish relations 12.11.2019

On November 12, 1989, the leaders of Poland and Germany met at a reconciliation mass and exchanged a symbol of peace. Their historic embrace became an icon of modern German-Polish relations.

Explainer: The Berlin Wall 04.11.2019

For forty years Germany was divided into the Federal Republic of Germany in the West and the German Democratic Republic in the East. The division ended on Oct. 3, 1990, when the two sides were reunified.

09.08.2019, Rheinland-Pfalz, Mülheim-Kärlich: Der Kühlturm des Kernkraftwerks Mülheim-Kärlich stürzt kontrolliert zusammen, nachdem Bagger nacheinander die Stützen entfernt hatten (Luftaufnahme mit einer Drohne). Über 30 Jahre, nachdem der Meiler nach nur 13 Monaten Laufzeit vom Netz ging, ist das einst das Neuwieder Becken nördlich von Koblenz dominierende, über 160 und zuletzt noch rund 80 Meter hohe Betonkonstrukt Geschichte Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany demolishes cooling tower of former nuclear power plant 09.08.2019

A cooling tower emblematic of Germany's nuclear aversion has been toppled near Koblenz. Seven reactors are still operational in Germany, with the last due to be phased out in late 2022 amid a drive to renewables.
Thema: Historische Schätze - Haus der Geschichte öffnet unterirdische Depots für Besucher Ort: Bonn, Haus der Geschichte Datum: 14.3.2017 Copyright: Heike Mund /DW

25 years of Bonn's history museum: Postwar Germany portrayed through objects 12.06.2019

The Haus der Geschichte in Bonn, one of Germany's most popular museums, opened 25 years ago. Beyond pieces of the Berlin Wall, here's why a dentist's chair is among the exhibits of its permanent exhibition.

02.10.2001 ARCHIV - Alt-Bundeskanzler Helmut Kohl und die CDU-Bundesvorsitzende Angela Merkel unterhalten sich auf einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung der CDU am Vorabend zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit in Berlin (Archivfoto vom 02.10.2001). Als Kanzler der Einheit ist Kohl in die Geschichte eingegangen - als damalige Generalsekretärin hat Merkel die CDU aufgeforder, sich wegen der schwarzen Kassen der Partei von Kohl zu emanzipieren. Am 01.10.2010 werden Kohl und Merkel den 20 Jahrestag des Vereinigungsparteitags von CDU West undd Ost in Berlin feiern. Foto: Andreas Altwein dpa - zu dpa-KORR 20 Jahre CDU-Vereinigung - Kohl kommt vom 29.09.2010 - +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her quiet rise to power 07.12.2018

When Angela Merkel became Germany's first female chancellor in 2005, many saw this as proof that it is not always a disadvantage to be underestimated by inner-party rivals. DW looks back at the beginnings.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8: US President George Bush (R) shakes hands with West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (L) at the end of their press conference in the White House in Washington 08 June 1990. Bush said a reunified Germany in the NATO alliance would not be a threat to the Soviet Union. (Photo credit should read KEVIN LARKIN/AFP/Getty Images)

George H.W. Bush viewed Germany as friend and partner, says ex-World Bank boss 01.12.2018

The former US president supported German unification when others would not. He did so because he believed German democracy had succeeded, Bush's point man for German unification, Robert Zoellick, told DW.

21.04.2016 epa05270053 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives prior to the award ceremony of the Four Freedoms Awards 2016 to the German politician Merkel in Middelburg, The Netherlands, 21 April 2016. The Christian Democrats is distinguished because of her moral leadership, not only in Germany, but also as a pioneer in the European refugee crisis and financial crisis. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/R. De Waal

Angela Merkel: Conquerer of political rivals 29.10.2018

Angela Merkel has long shown a knack for neutralizing or sidelining politicians who got in her way. This applies as much to members of her own party as to rivals in other parties.
