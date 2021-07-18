 Where German Chancellors go on summer vacation | All media content | DW | 26.07.2022

Germany

Where German Chancellors go on summer vacation

In the summer months, Germany's heads of government are known to take a short vacation. Check out the places they went to for their summer breaks.

  • Nesselwang

    Olaf Scholz: Nesselwang/Allgäu

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz hails from Germany's far north, but he chose the Bavarian Alps in the country's south for his hiking vacation this year. He and his wife reportedly rented a holiday home in Nesselwang in the Allgäu region. There, he told reporters that he was managing to relax and distract himself — but just a few days later he interrupted his vacation to give a press conference in Berlin.

  • Angela Merkel with Reinhold Messner holding forth

    Angela Merkel: South Tyrol

    Angela Merkel (chancellor from 2005 to 2021) was also a fan of hiking trips. She vacationed in the mountain village of Suden in South Tyrol for many years. There, she and her husband stayed in a modest, four-star hotel and enjoyed their peace and quiet. Here, in 2008, she joined mountaineer Reinhold Messner for a hike in the Dolomites.

  • Gerhard Schröder at a lunch meeting with local politician Frantesc Antich.

    Gerhard Schröder: Mallorca/Spain

    Gerhard Schröder (chancellor from 1998 to 2005), left, traveled to Mallorca in late July 2000, choosing what is arguably the Germans' most beloved holiday destination. The Schröders enjoyed the privacy of a Finca, rather than joining the partying crowds at the notorious "Ballermann" beach district.

  • Helmut Kohl & Hannelore Kohl

    Helmut Kohl: Wolfgangssee

    Helmut Kohl (chancellor from 1982 to 1998) traditionally vacationed in the Austrian town of St. Gilgen. He was photographed rowing a boat on Wolfgangssee with his wife Hannelore. It was no secret that he used his vacation both to keep on working as well as try to lose weight. He stuck to a strict diet of water and dry rolls.

  • Black and white photo of Helmut and Loki Schmidt at Brahmsee with their boat in 1981

    Helmut Schmidt: Brahmsee/Northern Germany

    Helmut Schmidt (chancellor 1974 to 1982) vacationed in his small wood cabin on Lake Brahmsee, 20 kilometers southwest of Kiel in the northernmost part of Germany. It was the Hamburg native's retreat in the middle of nature. Schmidt and his wife were said to be fully integrated into the village community, spending their time gardening, reading and playing chess.

  • Willy and Rut Brandt and their sun Matthias in Norway in 1972

    Willy Brandt: Norway

    WWilly Brandt (chancellor from 1969 to 1974) liked to vacation in Norway, where he had spent years in exile during Nazi rule. This was also the country of origin of his wife, Rut.

  • Kurt Georg Kiesinger with his daughter and granddaughter in Kressbronn 1967

    Kurt Georg Kiesinger: Lake Constance

    Kurt Georg Kiesinger (chancellor from 1966 to 1969) vacationed on Lake Constance, in Germany's far southwest, about an hour's drive from his place of birth. Kiesinger was a trained lawyer and a poet. At the time, the leftist student movement criticized him for failing to address his past as a member of the Nazi party.

  • Ludwig Erhard sitting by the lake smoking one of his trademark cigars

    Ludwig Erhard: Tegernsee, Bavaria

    Ludwig Erhard (chancellor from 1963 to 1966) is known for leading the West German postwar economic reforms and recovery in his role as Minister of Economic Affairs before becoming chancellor. He had a reputation for being a modest man who lived inconspicuously. He traveled to Gmund on Bavaria's Tegern Lake twice every year for brief vacations with his family.

  • Konrad Adenauer, his daughter Lisbeth (l) and local men and women

    Konrad Adenauer: Lake Como/Italy

    Konrad Adenauer (West Germany's first chancellor, from 1949 to 1963) was a devout Catholic, hailing from Cologne in Germany's west. He vacationed in the Villa Collina from 1959 to 1966. His party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union purchased the building in 1977 and turned it into a guest house for the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.


Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has returned to the media spotlight — this time for his choice for a summer vacation 2022: Russia. "I'm on vacation here for a few days. Moscow is a beautiful city," Schröder was quoted as saying.
Acting German chancellors' choice of holiday destinations have been less controversial.

