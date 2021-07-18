Where German Chancellors go on summer vacation

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In the summer months, Germany's heads of government are known to take a short vacation. Check out the places they went to for their summer breaks.
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has returned to the media spotlight — this time for his choice for a summer vacation 2022: Russia. "I'm on vacation here for a few days. Moscow is a beautiful city," Schröder was quoted as saying.
Acting German chancellors' choice of holiday destinations have been less controversial.