Where German Chancellors go on summer vacation

Olaf Scholz: Nesselwang/Allgäu

Chancellor Olaf Scholz hails from Germany's far north, but he chose the Bavarian Alps in the country's south for his hiking vacation this year. He and his wife reportedly rented a holiday home in Nesselwang in the Allgäu region. There, he told reporters that he was managing to relax and distract himself — but just a few days later he interrupted his vacation to give a press conference in Berlin.