 Britain, bread and the Berlin blockade, 70 years on | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 11.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Britain, bread and the Berlin blockade, 70 years on

In the postwar years, the UK played a major role in breaking the Berlin blockade. Back then, the way to win hearts and minds for democracy was through the stomach.

350,000 Berliners rally against the blockade outside the Reichstag

350,000 Berliners rallied against the blockade outside the Reichstag on June 24, 1948

When the UK's Prince Charles met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, the heir to the throne stressed a mutual commitment and friendship that "will, and must, endure," as their countries had "been through so much together."

Although the postwar relationship was shaky at first, that commitment was first proved when Britain helped break the Soviet blockade of Berlin, set up to starve the Allies out of the city 70 years ago.

To Bernd von Kostka of the Allied Museum in Berlin, for Britain to go from enemy to rescuer through the spectacular Berlin airlift would barely be possible today.

"To fly food and goods to the capital of the former enemy that had just bombed London and Coventry, and to do that when at the homefront they had to install rationing for their own people, is a very unique situation," von Kostka said. "To be honest, this is a situation that no country in the world would repeat today."

Hunger: The logic of war and peace

As enemies, both Britain and Germany already knew hunger from the strict rationing during World War Two, but the first steps towards a new relationship also began through food. As occupiers of northwestern Germany after World War Two, Britain had a responsibility to feed a population at risk of starving.

When the Labour Government introduced bread rationing in July 1946 ― something Britain had not witnessed even during the war ― it justified the decision as a sacrifice. To prevent famine in Germany, where "people in the former enemy occupied countries were dangerously near starvation," as Susan Cooper wrote in the book Age of Austerity, bread would be rationed, along with cuts to bacon, poultry, rice, eggs and fat.

A British World War Two ration book

A British World War Two ration book

The idea was to reduce grain imports when world production was threatened by a hard winter so that American grain could be diverted to feed the British occupied zone.

It was not popular — and possibly not even necessary — because the ration was not much smaller than what people had gotten used to eating. But Britons understood the language of hunger amid unprecedented shortages.

'Win the peace'

Strategically speaking, bread rationing was one of the first hints as to how Britain might try to "win the peace" as the western Allies began to square off against the Soviets in what was shaping into the Cold War. That also meant convincing both publics that as former enemies, they were now friends in the face of a new foe.

"Democracy in Germany was at its beginning," Bernd von Kostka told DW. "It was an essential step to say: 'If we want to establish a democracy, we have to make sure that democracy is able to feed the people.'"

The program, of course, had its detractors. A British Pathe report from 1946 attempting to find the "truth about whether Germany was starving" showed malnourished men and women wasting away in a "hunger ward" in Langenhorn, while a British shop scene showed a baker asking "what about us?"

In the same film, though, Commander of the British zone, Sir Sholto Douglas, made it clear that supporting Germany was the right strategic decision: "What is happening in this part of Germany is very much your concern," he said.

Read more: German 'wolf children': the forgotten orphans of WWII

The blockade

But only two years later, the Soviet Union tried to use German hunger to take full control over the country's east.

British bread rationing ended in July 1948. But just before it did, the mutual distrust brewing between western Allies and the Soviet Union over the west's introduction of a new currency to stabilize the economy, led to the Soviet blockade of Berlin.

Ernst Reuter

Berlin Mayor Ernst Reuter's speech: "People of the world, look at this city"

Soon after the Soviets severed all land, rail and water access to the British, French and US controlled sectors, the lights went out. The eastern bloc's plan was similar to the British "Hunger Blockade" of Germany in World War One ― starve the people in those sectors to undermine support for the Allies and force them out of the divided city.

But, seeing Berlin as a bulwark against Soviet expansion, the Allies stood their ground and on June 24 agreed on British Air Commodore Reginald Waite's ambitious rescue plan. "It was literally unthinkable in 1948 to supply the western part of a city with more than two million people exclusively by air and Commodore Waite was the first guy who thought this was possible," von Kostka said.

Read more: Berlin Airlift 70 years on: When occupiers became protectors

A bridge in the sky

Known in German as the "Luftbrücke," or air bridge, Britain and the US began flying supply missions around the clock in a continuous flow, creating a virtual bridge in the sky.

The British airport RAF Gatow, in Berlin's west

The British airport RAF Gatow, in Berlin's west

The French, who had suffered the direct consequences of German occupation, soon joined the massive airlift. More than 25 British civilian planes joined the procession of flights taking off and landing at 90-second intervals from airports in all three Allied sectors, supplying at least 5,000 tons of food and fuel a day.

Berliners held out for 318 days before the Soviets realized how far they had fallen in the public's esteem and ended the blockade on May 12, 1949.

While the US had flown in the majority of supplies, with Britain transporting roughly a quarter, von Kostka said the fact the war was only three years behind them made the British role even more remarkable. He also pointed out the political courage that may not be so apparent today.

"Who thinks they're going to be re-elected by telling voters 'I know we've had rationing for years and will have for another five, but we still have to supply a country that was throwing bombs at us three years ago?'" von Kostka said.

  • Berlin Schoeneberg - Douglas C-54 Skymaster (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/I. Schulz)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    Museum of Technology: compassionate flights

    Visible from afar, an American C-47 floats in front of the façade of the Deutsches Technikmuseum in Kreuzberg. It has become a symbol for a dramatic chapter of Berlin's history and an unprecedented aid campaign: for 14 months, West Berlin was supplied from the air by the Western Allies after the Soviets had erected the Berlin blockade in June 1948.

  • Blockade Berlin - Amerikanische Truppen bringen Nahrungsmittel (picture-alliance/United Archives/WHA)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    First display of strength in the Cold War

    After the Second World War, the four victorious powers divided Germany into occupation zones. Berlin, which lay like an island in the Soviet zone, was also divided into four parts. On June 24, 1948, the Soviets blocked all land and water routes to West Germany, and the power supply was also cut off. The Western Allies responded immediately.

  • Dachterrasse des Terminalgebäudes des ehemaligen Flughafens Tempelhof in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    Tempelhof Airport: a gateway to the world

    US military governor Lucius D. Clay gave the order to create the Berlin Airlift on June 25, 1948. One day later, the first transporter landed at Tempelhof. The airport in the American sector became the most important hub of the airlift. Today there are guided tours through the disused airport, which became a legend during the Berlin blockade.

  • Berlin - Tempelhof 1948 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    Take-off and landings every minute

    For 14 months, 2.2 million West Berliners were supplied from the air. The Allies developed a sophisticated system: three air corridors functioned as one-way streets, two for outward and one for return flights. Close to each other, up to five airplanes had room one above the other! Within 14 months, the airport welcomed a total of 278,000 landings and 2.3 million tons of freight.

  • Flugplatz Berlin-Gatow (Militärhistorisches Museum Flugplatz Gatow)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    The Air Force Museum at Gatow Airport

    The second most important airport during the Berlin blockade was in Gatow, in the British sector. The British handled 42 percent of the Airlift landings here: Liquid fuel and supplies for the West Berliners were flown in, sick people and children were flown out. Today, the hangars contain an exhibition on military aviation in Germany.

  • Flughafen - Berlin-Tegel (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kembowski)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    A child of the Airlift

    Most tourists to Berlin today arrive in the German capital via Tegel Airport. Most don't know that this airport is also closely connected to the Airlift. Tegel was given its present shape with the hexagonal main terminal in the 1970s, but the foundation stone was laid in 1948.

  • Flugplatz in Berlin-Tegel 1948 (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    The French feat of strength

    Tegel Airport was the French contribution to the Airlift. In the autumn of 1948, the French Allies built what was then the longest runway in Europe, covering 2.5 km (1.5 miles), in just three months. They were supported by 19,000 Berliners, half of them women. Berlin's third airlift airport went into operation on November 5, 1948.

  • Bildergalerie 65. Jahrestag Luftbrücke Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    The Candy Bomber heroes

    The Berliners simply called the Allied transport aircraft "raisin bombers" or "candy bombers." Before landing, the US pilots dropped small aid packages on homemade parachutes to make the waiting children happy. The packages usually contained chocolate, chewing gum and sometimes raisins.

  • Berliner Luftbrücke - Alliierten Museum (AlliiertenMuseum/Choda)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    Allied Museum in Dahlem

    Visitors to the Allied Museum in the Dahlem district, which belonged to the American sector, learn a lot about the history of the airlift and life in Berlin during the Cold War. The exhibition also shows how former enemies, after initial mistrust, became allies during the airlift.

  • Berliner Luftbrücke - Alliierten Museum (AlliiertenMuseum/Choda)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    Gifts from heaven

    Canned food, dried fruit, milk powder, and coffee: Today the care packages are on display in the museum. At the time, they were a lifesaver for many Berliners. Private US aid organization Care chartered its own planes, which brought up to 1,000 care packages to the city every day. The contents, worth $15 (13 euro), fed a family for a month.

  • Berlin - egessäule mit der acht Meter hohen vergoldeten Göttin Victori (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Link)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    Green freight for the Tiergarten park

    Even the first trees for the reforestation of the Tiergarten park and zoo were flown in via the airlift. After the winter of 1948, the park in the city center was almost bare, as the Berliners had processed the trees into firewood. On March 17, 1949 the reforestation began.

  • Berlin - Kundgebung gegen Blockade 1948 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    'People of this world...'

    "...look upon this city!" In his speech in front of the destroyed Reichstag parliament building on September 9, 1948, Berlin's Mayor Ernst Reuter called on the world not to surrender the city to the Soviet Union. At the same time, he pleaded with the people of Berlin to persevere. On May 12, 1949, after 322 days, the Soviets abandoned the blockade of West Berlin.

  • Berliner Luftbrücke - Luftbrueckendenkmal (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Schoening)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    Airlift Monument

    78 pilots crashed during the airlift. This monument near the former Tempelhof Airport commemorates them since 1951. Officially called the Airlift Monument, Berliners have nicknamed it the "Hunger Claw." The three pillars actually symbolize the three air corridors. Copies of the monument are in Frankfurt am Main and Celle, which are the West German cities from which the planes took off for Berlin.

  • Deutschland Berlin - Freiheitsglocke Glocke Rathaus Schoeneberg (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schöning)

    The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

    The Freedom Bell in Schöneberg City Hall

    The Berlin Airlift ended on May 12, 1949: the blockade of the Soviets had failed, the supply flights could be stopped. One year later, the Americans gave West Berlin the Freedom Bell. It was inaugurated by the "Father of the Airlift," General Lucius D. Clay. To this day, it rings daily at 12 noon and commemorates the spectacular rescue operation from the air.

    Author: Frederike Müller


DW recommends

Germany welcomes Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has arrived in Germany on a four-day visit. Britain's royals are descendants of Germany's Saxe-Coburg-Gotha families. The prince urged that "the bonds between us must endure." (07.05.2019)  

German 'wolf children': the forgotten orphans of WWII

Forced to flee then-East Prussia to Lithuania at the end of World War Two, these orphaned German children survived hunger, cold and the loss of identity. Their fate has remained long overlooked by the German government. (02.11.2017)  

Berlin Airlift 70 years on: When occupiers became protectors

Seventy years ago, the Soviet Union blockaded all supply routes to West Berlin. In the city's time of need, the Western powers embarked on a historic rescue mission: an airlift for its more than 2 million inhabitants. (24.06.2018)  

The Berlin Airlift ended 70 years ago

How do you supply a city of over a million inhabitants for months from the air? The Western Allies in 1948/49 solved this question with the Berlin Airlift. Today, many places commemorate the spectacular relief action. (10.05.2019)  

WWW links

Germany's Food - The Truth

Germany's Food - The Truth

Related content

Blockade Berlin - Amerikanische Truppen bringen Nahrungsmittel

Berlin Airlift 70 years on: When occupiers became protectors 24.06.2018

Seventy years ago, the Soviet Union blockaded all supply routes to West Berlin. In the city's time of need, the Western powers embarked on a historic rescue mission: an airlift for its more than 2 million inhabitants.

Appcheck About Berlin

App check: On the path of freedom through Berlin 04.03.2019

A new app sends history fans on a special journey back in time through Berlin, to 200 places associated with historical moments of freedom. We tested the "Path of Freedom" tour.

Blockade Berlin - Amerikanische Truppen bringen Nahrungsmittel

Inside Europe: 70 years since the Berlin Airlift 29.06.2018

June 24th marked the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Berlin Airlift. In April 1945, Soviet troops marched into Berlin liberating the city from the Nazis. Three years later in 1948, an uneasy alliance between the four Allied ruling powers broke down. The Soviets blockaded the city and over the next 11 months, the Western alliance supplied Berlin by air. This look back by Deidre Berger.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

German national anthem outcry re-inflames East-West divide

Germans anxious? No, happy and unfazed about the future

Germany passes refugee migration 'stress test': expert report

Human rights group accuses Germany of mistreating rejected Afghan asylum-seeker