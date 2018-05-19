 Germany welcomes Britain′s Prince Charles and Camilla | News | DW | 07.05.2019

News

Germany welcomes Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has arrived in Germany on a four-day visit. Britain's royals are descendants of Germany's Saxe-Coburg-Gotha families. The prince is expected to speak of bonds that must endure.

Prince Charles, Camilla and Angela Merkel in Berlin

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived at Berlin Tegel Airport and were greeted by a Guard of Honour on Tuesday. They then went to the Federal Chancellery where they met Angela Merkel.

The 70-year-old, who is next in line to the British throne, then met German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, before going to the Berlin Airlift Memorial with the Mayor of Berlin, Mike Mueller.

Prince Charles and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Prince Charles and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

The Royals arrived in Germany a day after Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have had their first child, a baby boy.

Charles is expected to include comments on the UK's links to Europe in light of Brexit during a speech on Tuesday, suggesting Britain's relationship with Europe is "in transition" but bonds with Germany "must endure." The visit had been planned when the original date of the UK's departure from the bloc had been March 29. 

The couple are due to visit Leipzig on Wednesday and Munich on Thursday.

German genealogy

Prince Charles' great, great, great grandfather Prince Albert, was born 200 years ago in 1819 in Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Aged 20, he married his first cousin, Queen Victoria and they went on to have 9 children before Albert died in Windsor in 1861. 

Britain's royal family was previously known by the German names Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. In 1917, King George V adopted the name Windsor in response to widespread anti-German sentiment during World War I. The present House of Windsor has family ties with most of the monarchs in Europe.

The queen visited Germany for the first time in May 1965, and has returned several times since. During her inaugural visit, she spent 11 days touring Germany, including stops in the then capital, Bonn, and also in Berlin, and 16 other cities.

The British royal family are hugely popular in Germany, which in the absence of its own royal household, has a celebrity media focus on those European nations that have prominent ones.

Queen Elizabeth II in Bonn with Heinrich Lübke, Germany's then 39-year-old president in 1965 (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rehm)

Queen Elizabeth II in Bonn with Germany's then President Heinrich Lübke (1965)

kw/jm (AP, Reuters)

