The Old Elbe Tunnel was the first river tunnel in continental Europe. It reduced travel time from the city to the shipyards on the southern shores of the Elbe River. Since 1911, lifts have taken pedestrians, cars and cyclists down to the bottom, where two 426-meter-long (1,398-foot) tunnels run. For pedestrians and cyclists, it costs nothing to use — other than the price of overcoming their fear.