10 reasons to love Germany's Baden-Württemberg
Germany's third-largest state, Baden-Württemberg, is a region with diverse landscapes, great food and charming cities. Here's what to see.
Cuckoo clock, souvenir of choice
The cuckoo clock has become a symbol for both Baden-Württemberg and the Black Forest — and a popular souvenir. Its origins date back to the 17th century. You can find the largest examples of these clocks in the towns of Schonach and Triberg, where they can be more than 15 meters (about 50 feet) tall.
Feldberg, a tourist favorite
The Black Forest, with around 23 million overnight stays every year, is Baden-Württemberg's most visited region. Its highest peak, the Feldberg, is 1,500 meters (almost a mile) high. It's also home to the state's largest nature reserve and offers something for all seasons, from hiking to skiing.
Freiburg, the Black Forest metropolis
The idyllic town of Freiburg is surrounded by forested hills and home to almost 230,000 inhabitants. The Gothic cathedral and the pretty old town are definitely worth a visit. The city also has many cafes and pubs offering excellent food. Recent environmental protection projects have also earned the city the title of being the German capital for ecological friendliness.
World-class wine and cuisine
The inhabitants of Baden-Württemberg are fond of good cuisine, and love Spätzle noodles, Maultaschen stuffed pasta and delicious wine. Top wines are cultivated in the wine-growing regions of Württemberg and Baden, from the Neckar to the Rhine rivers. The Kaiserstuhl (photo) is the sunniest and warmest vineyard area in Germany.
Stuttgart, the state capital
With more than 600,000 inhabitants, Stuttgart is the biggest city in Baden-Württemberg. The city center lies in a valley nestled between vineyards, offering a daily physical challenge for locals who must climb or descend the more than 400 steep flights of steps around the city. One of the many attractions in the town center is the New Castle, a former residence of the kings of Württemberg.
Automotive hub
Stuttgart is known as the home of inventors and innovators. With his universal combustion engine, Gottlieb Daimler created the basis for the automobile. Today, the Mercedes-Benz museum traces the history of the automobile, from the early days to current prototypes and test vehicles. And if sports cars are more your thing, be sure to head to the Porsche Museum.
Heidelberg and its romantic charm
Many artists have immortalized this city, among them Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and American author Mark Twain. Heidelberg Castle, the city's landmark, once served as the residence of rulers. It still towers above the old town center and the Neckar River today. Heidelberg University has also left its mark on the city. Founded in 1386, it's Germany's oldest university.
Lake Constance holiday region
With an area of more than 500 square kilometers (some 190 square miles), Lake Constance is the third largest lake in Central Europe. Baden-Württemberg shares its shores with Bavaria, Switzerland and Austria. The climate here is so mild that palm trees and hibiscus flourish. The flower island of Mainau (photo), where over a million flowers bloom every year, is particularly worth seeing.
Back to nature in the Rheinau wetlands
Baden-Württemberg's Rheinau wetlands feature floodplain forests, vast meadows and a network of intertwined rivers, where the Rhine still flows unrestrained through nature. The ever-changing water level is the lifeblood for rare animal and plant species. These are best seen from a flat barge, a boat used by local fishermen to navigate the ancient Rhine tributaries.
Hohenzollern Castle
Hohenzollern Castle is located in the foothills of the Swabian Alps. With its many turrets, battlements and vaults, it's seen as a prime example of Gothic Revival architecture. The castle still belongs to the Hohenzollern family, the former German imperial house, and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.