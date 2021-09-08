Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany’s most famous forest
The Black Forest earned its name through the density of its trees. Some 8000 km of natural landscapes and wooded paths make it one of the most visited regions in Germany.
A close friend of Kremlin dissident Alexei Navalny has told DW that protesters were mobilized by his "unlawful" arrest upon return to Russia last week. Revelations about Putin's Black Sea mansion also spiked their anger.
The hunt for a homeless man dressed in camouflage gear and armed with a bow and arrow, a gun and a knife has entered its second day in Germany's Black Forest. Police say the man is "in a state of psychiatric emergency."