Black Forest

Germany’s most famous forest

The Black Forest earned its name through the density of its trees. Some 8000 km of natural landscapes and wooded paths make it one of the most visited regions in Germany.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Baden-Württemberg

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg 08.09.2021

Many things that originated in Baden-Württemberg have made it world famous: from cuckoo clocks to Black Forest gateau, from Mercedes to Porsche. Get to know the federal state of hardworking gourmets.
Leipzig , Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg - BVB Borussia Dortmund , Enttäuschung Dortmund , von links: Julian Brandt / Youssoufa Moukoko Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. *** Leipzig , Bundesliga SC Freiburg BVB Borussia Dortmund , Disappointment Dortmund , from left Julian Brandt Youssoufa Moukoko According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is forbidden to use or let use photos taken in the stadium or from the game in the form of sequence pictures or video-like photo series.

Bundesliga: Freiburg a thorn in Rose's side as Dortmund struggle for inspiration 21.08.2021

Borussia Dortmund didn’t turn up in the Black Forest, outfought and outthought by a superior Freiburg side. Marco Rose’s dream start last weekend has quickly faded away – and he already has problems to fix.
Größte Kuckucksuhr der Welt in Triberg. Foto: Mirja Viehweger/DW

The biggest cuckoo clock in the world 07.04.2021

It is one of the most popular souvenirs from Germany: the cuckoo clock. In the Black Forest you can find the largest specimen in the world — as big as a two-story house. This is part five in our "Extreme Places" series.
Medienvertreter filmen und fotografieren den Angeklagten Yves R., der im Vorfeld der Urteilsverkündung gegen ihn in der zum Gerichtssaal umfunktionierten Reithalle sitzt. Nach seiner tagelangen Flucht im Juli mit vier Polizeipistolen im Schwarzwald muss sich ein 32 Jahre alter Mann wegen Geiselnahme verantworten. Der Angeklagte soll vier Polizisten entwaffnet und bei seiner Festnahme einen Beamten verletzt haben.

Germany's 'Black Forest Rambo' to be jailed for 3 years 19.02.2021

The man had robbed police of their weapons before fleeing for days into the Black Forest. He evaded hundreds of officers by moving at night and wearing camouflage.
Janaur 2021 in Baden-Württemberg, Schwarzwald Alpakawanderung: Stephanie Ketterer bietet ganzjährig Alpakawanderungen im Schwarzwald nähe Rottweil an – auch während Corona unter Einhaltung der Hygienemaßnahmen

Germany's Black Forest models COVID-safe winter tourism 29.01.2021

Cabin fever got you down? Fancy a snowy, alpaca-led walk in the woods or a private ski run? Instead of closing ski slopes and nature parks entirely amid the coronavirus, the sylvan region is taking a different approach.
A woman stands in front of law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Russia 'really afraid' of pro-Navalny protests, says anti-corruption chief 24.01.2021

A close friend of Kremlin dissident Alexei Navalny has told DW that protesters were mobilized by his "unlawful" arrest upon return to Russia last week. Revelations about Putin's Black Sea mansion also spiked their anger.
Der Angeklagte Yves R. wird von Justizbeamten in den Verhandlungssaal geführt. Nach seiner tagelangen Flucht im Juli 2020 im Schwarzwald muss sich ein 31 Jahre alter Mann wegen Geiselnahme verantworten. Der Angeklagte soll vier Polizisten entwaffnet und bei seiner Festnahme einen Beamten verletzt haben. Aufgrund von Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen findet die Verhandlung in einer Mehrzweckhalle statt.

Germany: 'Black Forest Rambo' confesses in court 15.01.2021

A man who spent almost a week on the run from the law last summer has admitted stealing guns from police officers, but insists he never intended to hurt anyone.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!** via Elisabeth Yorck. Deutschland Pressebilder Villingen-Schwenningen. Rechte: Wirtschaft und Tourismus Villingen-Schwenningen GmbH

Germany from A to Z: Villingen-Schwenningen 19.10.2020

We are taking a tour through Germany and every week we'll introduce you to a new town, guided by the alphabet. This time V takes us to Villingen-Schwenningen — a twin town on the edge of the Black Forest.
Reben im Gegenlicht: Riesling-Trauben, die in der Region Klingelberger heißen Copyright: Volker Witting/DW.

A wine journey through Germany's idyllic Durbach valley 14.10.2020

The Baden wine route, on the western edge of the Black Forest, bills itself as "pampered by the sun." Discovering the area on foot or by bike is particularly worthwhile during the annual grape harvest.
17.04.2019, Niedersachsen, Hardegsen: Fichtenstämme liegen aufgereiht vor einer Windwurffläche mit Fichten. Stürme, Dürre und die Ausbreitung des Borkenkäfers haben den niedersächsischen Wäldern teilweise sehr zugesetzt. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's forests decimated by insects, drought 27.07.2020

Rising temperatures and droughts have made trees in Germany more vulnerable to attacks by bark beetles and other insects. That's led to a nearly sixfold jump in trees destroyed by pests over the past two years.

13.07.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Oppenau: Medienvertreter und Kräfte der Polizei stehen nahe einem Sportlerheim, das der Polizei als Sammelpunkt dient. Ein Großaufgebot der Polizei sucht seit dem Vormittag einen bewaffneten Mann, der während einer Kontrolle die kontrollierenden Beamten entwaffnet haben soll und geflüchtet ist. Die Polizei sucht den Mann nun in den an den Ort angrenzenden Wäldern. Foto: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

'Black Forest Rambo' hid in ditches with letter to his family 22.07.2020

A man who sparked a five-day police hunt in Germany's Black Forest tried to avoid detection by hiding in ditches and holes. Further details have emerged of Yves R.'s five days on the run from police.
17.07.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Oppenau: Polizisten gehen bei Oppenau durch ein Waldgebiet. Am 12. Juli hatte ein Mann bei einer Kontrolle bei Oppenau Polizisten bedroht und entwaffnet und ist anschließend geflohen. Mit einem Großaufgebot wird nach dem Flüchtigen gesucht. (zu dpa «Bewaffneter Mann aus Oppenau weiter auf der Flucht») Foto: Benedikt Spether/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: 'Black Forest Rambo' captured after 5-day manhunt 17.07.2020

A man in camouflage gear who stole weapons from four police officers has been found after hiding out in the Black Forest for five days. Hundreds of police officers were deployed, assisted by helicopters and technology.
13.07.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Oppenau: Ein Hubschrauber der Polizei fliegt nahe der Gemeinde Oppenau über den Wald. Ein Großaufgebot der Polizei sucht seit dem Vormittag einen bewaffneten Mann, der während einer Kontrolle die kontrollierenden Beamten entwaffnet haben soll und geflüchtet ist. Die Polizei sucht den Mann nun in den an den Ort angrenzenden Wäldern. Foto: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Manhunt underway for armed man in camouflage in Black Forest 13.07.2020

The hunt for a homeless man dressed in camouflage gear and armed with a bow and arrow, a gun and a knife has entered its second day in Germany's Black Forest. Police say the man is "in a state of psychiatric emergency."
Juli 2020, Schauinsland Sonnenuntergang / Redakteurin: Anja Steinbuch

Fighting the coronavirus blues: Black Forest tourism starts again 03.07.2020

For many years, cuckoo clocks and cherry cakes have been successful in advertising the Black Forest worldwide. But tourists from Asia are staying away this summer. New concepts are needed.
DW euromaxx 17.05.17 | Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte

Germany bite by bite: Black Forest gateau 14.04.2020

If you cannot travel to Germany, Germany will just have to come to you: With compliments from the kitchen! This time we have a specialty from Baden-Württemberg.
Titel: DW euromaxx 17.05.17_Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte DW Copyright gegeben

How to make Black Forest Gateau 17.03.2020

You love German specialties, but you can't travel because of the coronavirus? We'll show you how to cook German cuisine at home. Here is a recipe for the famous Black Forest Gateau from Baden-Württemberg.

