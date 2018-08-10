Zimbabwe delays Mnangagwa inauguration after opposition challenge

Speaking in Harare on Friday, Zimbabwean Justice Minister Ziyambe Ziyambe announced that the inauguration of Emerson Mnangagwa as the country's next president would not be held on Sunday as scheduled.

The announcement came after opposition leader Nelson Chamisa filed a court challenge to the result of Zimbabwe's July 30 presidential election. Chamisa tweeted: "Our legal team successfully filed our court papers. We have a good case and cause!"

Read more: Zimbabwe vote: Old guard vs. new

Chamisa, who is the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), claims the election was rigged and that he won 56 percent of the vote, making him president. The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) took several days before announcing the final vote count, prompting accusations that it had done so in order for Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF to tamper with the result. The ZEC presented its final tally on August 3, declaring that Mnangagwa had won the ballot with 50.8 percent of the vote to Chamisa's 44.3 percent.

Watch video 01:47 Now live 01:47 mins. Share Clashes in Zimbabwe Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32TZV Protestors clash with soldiers in Zimbabwe

Harsh crackdown

In the time between the vote and the declaration of a winner, Zimbabwe was gripped by violence as seven opposition supporters were killed by government security forces during a harsh crackdown in the streets of the capital, Harare.

International observers called the vote free but not fair and condemned the violence that followed it. Chamisa has called the vote, "fraudulent, illegal and illegitimate." On Thursday, senior opposition politician Tendai Biti was charged with inciting violence and declaring unofficial election results. Biti, who was released after he was charged, announced Chamisa the winner before the ZEC made the official vote count public.

The July election was the first since strongman Robert Mugabe — who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years — was forced to step down last November under pressure from the military. Emerson Mnangagwa was a longtime associate and enforcer for Mugabe. He was given the nickname "the Crocodile" for his patient yet ruthless approach to dealing with Mugabe's political opponents.

The court has 14 days to hand down a ruling in the case.

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis Controversial vote After withholding official results for four days, Zimbabwe's election commission on Friday declared Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of the July 30 presidential vote. The former ally of ex-President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa won 50.8 percent of the vote. Zimbabwe's opposition said the results were "fake" and vowed to protest.

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis The post-Mugabe Zimbabwe On July 30, Zimbabwe held its first presidential election since autocratic ruler Robert Mugabe (pictured casting his vote) was forced to step down following a brief military takeover in November last year. Many hoped the vote would usher in a new, peaceful and democratic era in the African country after years of repression under Mugabe, who ruled the country from 1980 to 2017.

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis 'Unfair' election The controversial vote, which EU observers criticized for an "un-level playing field and lack of trust" in the run up to the election, saw the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) secure the most seats in the country's parliament. But fraud claims and a delay in issuing official results sparked violent protests in the country.

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis Violence and fraud claims Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party took to the streets after the partial results were announced on August 1. MDC activists claimed their leader Nelson Chamisa had won the July 30 vote and that they were cheated in the election count. The government deployed the army to quell the protests in the capital Harare.

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis Government's warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured above), who assumed power in November with the help from the military, held the MDC leadership responsible for the post-election violence. He said his government "went out of its way" to ensure the elections were peaceful. Interior Minister Obert Mpofu warned the opposition that it was "making a big mistake" by "testing our resolve."

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis The challenger 75-year-old Mnangagwa was Mugabe's former right-hand man and was the clear front-runner in the presidential election, partly due to the powerful military's backing. 40-year-old Chamisa, who is a lawyer and pastor, performed well on the campaign trail and enjoyed support from the country's youth and urban voters.

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis International community urges restraint EU election observers said the vote was "advantageous for the ruling party." But chief observer Elmar Brok also noted that while the election witnessed several irregularities, the electoral process exhibited significant progress compared with the 2013 and 2008 votes. Former colonial power Britain urged all parties to show "calm and restraint" and "take responsibility… at this critical moment."

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis Dashed hopes A credible vote and a peaceful transfer of power are essential to bringing foreign investments to Zimbabwe, whose economy has been in a shambles for several years. Under Mugabe's 37-year reign, elections were often marred by fraud and violence and economic growth was stalled. The election had offered hope that the country would finally begin a new democratic era. Author: Shamil Shams



js/rc (AP, dpa)