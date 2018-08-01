Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner in Zimbabwe presidential election

Zimbabwe's electoral commission declared Emmerson Mnangagwa president with a 50.8 percent of the vote. Opposition protesters have accused the ruling party of trying to rig the election.
The electoral commission announced the presidential election results province by province late on Thursday night and declared Mnangagwa president shortly after midnight with 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million for his rival Nelson Chamisa.
Mnangagwa led Chamisa by some 230,000 votes after nine of the ten provinces had been declared. Mnangagwa had 53 percent or 2.15 million votes counted over Chamisa's 47 percent or 1.92 million votes.
After the first four of ten provincial results, Chamisa's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had a lead of about 50,000 votes over the ruling ZANU-PF but after the fifth province was announced, the lead had switched to Mnangagwa.
When the final province was reported, Mnangagwa's share of the vote was declared at 50.8 percent by the electoral commission.
Chamisa's share was 44.3 percent of the total vote.
To become president, a candidate has to take more than 50 percent of the vote. Chamisa did well in urban areas but Mnangagwa outperformed him in rural zones.
The announcement came after clashes between opposition protesters and soldiers in Harare left at least six people dead. The unrest marred what had been billed as an important milestone in Zimbabwe's efforts to return to democracy following 37 years of repression under longtime leader Robert Mugabe.
Chamisa said police raided opposition headquarters in Harare and seized computers. The search warrant indicated they were looking for unlicenced firearms, grenades and stones. Police said 16 people in the offices were arrested.
Read more: Seven takeaways from the Zimbabwe elections
Results announced by the electoral commission:
Read more: Zimbabwe's 'crocodile' Mnangagwa is no beacon of hope
Call for calm
Emmerson Mnangagwa called for an independent investigation into the deadly unrest in Harare and said that he had spoken with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to try to defuse tension.
"We must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear," he wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Together we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount."
Late Wednesday, Chamisa, 40, said the presidential results were bound to be fraudulent, telling his supporters: "We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your will."
Elmar Brok, chief observer for the EU's election monitor mission in Zimbabwe, told DW that the vote was marred by a "lot of shortcomings in favor of the ruling party," including through "financing, state media, intimidation, especially in the countryside."
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairwoman Priscilla Chigumba denied allegations of bias and strongly disputed accusations of rigging.
Read more: Deadly clashes erupt over election 'results manipulation'
Turning the page: This week's elections were seen as an important step in Zimbabwe's efforts to break with the repressive rule of Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power last year. Despite reports that the vote had gone off peacefully, international observers voiced concerns about irregularities and a lack of trust in the polling process. Officials also criticized the delay in announcing the results of the presidential race, saying it had undermined the vote's credibility.
There is now the challenging task of uniting the country and reviving an economy that's been badly battered after years of international isolation.
Read more: Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes
Post-Mugabe vote: Under former President Robert Mugabe, 94, the country went from being a prosperous economy to a pariah state wrecked by mismanagement and corruption. Elections during his rule were largely marked by repression and fraud allegations. His successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, had promised a free and fair vote, inviting EU observers for the first time since 2002.
Who is Emmerson Mnangagwa? Mugabe's former deputy president and right-hand man was the clear favorite to win the presidential race. Sometimes dubbed "the crocodile" for his ruthlessness during his years as Mugabe's state security chief, Mnangagwa has tried to cast himself as a forward-looking reformer. Following independence in 1980, he allegedly was partially responsible for a brutal crackdown on opposition supporters that claimed thousands of lives in Matabeleland. The ZANU-PF veteran was also allegedly involved in deadly violence against the opposition during the 2008 elections.
nm,jm/rc (Reuters, AFP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Citizens of Zimbabwe have celebrated late into the night after President Robert Mugabe resigned, ending almost four decades of rule. The nation is now waiting to see who will replace the veteran leader. (22.11.2017)
Deaths were reported in Zimbabwe after soldiers opened fire at protesters in the capital. President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged "peace" as his rivals blamed the government of tampering with election results. (01.08.2018)
Zimbabweans are still waiting to hear who will be the country's next president. DW's Privilege Musvanhiri has compiled these election takeaways. (01.08.2018)
Zimbabwe's new opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is 40 years old and he intends to run against President Mnangagwa on a youth ticket. DW's Privilege Musvanhiri asked him how he plans to lead the party. (08.03.2018)
In Harare, thousands have been cheering the new Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa. But he is no better than his predecessor Robert Mugabe, says Ludger Schadomsky. (24.11.2017)
Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking power from Robert Mugabe — an apparent denouement in their intriguing shared political history. The two have certainly had their ups and downs over the years. (24.11.2017)
Zimbabweans vote next week in the first elections in nearly 40 years without longtime leader Robert Mugabe. With rampant unemployment and an ongoing cash crisis, the outcome might not change much economically. (23.07.2018)
Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU-PF has won the most seats in parliament in the first elections since Robert Mugabe's ousting, according to the electoral commission. EU observers voiced "serious concerns" about the vote. (01.08.2018)