 Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner in Zimbabwe presidential election | Africa | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner in Zimbabwe presidential election

Zimbabwe's electoral commission declared Emmerson Mnangagwa president with a 50.8 percent of the vote. Opposition protesters have accused the ruling party of trying to rig the election.

Police guarded deserted streets in Harare ahead of the election results

The electoral commission announced the presidential election results province by province late on Thursday night and declared Mnangagwa president shortly after midnight with 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million for his rival Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa led Chamisa by some 230,000 votes after nine of the ten provinces had been declared. Mnangagwa had 53 percent or 2.15 million votes counted over Chamisa's 47 percent or 1.92 million votes.

After the first four of ten provincial results, Chamisa's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had a lead of about 50,000 votes over the ruling ZANU-PF but after the fifth province was announced, the lead had switched to Mnangagwa.

When the final province was reported, Mnangagwa's share of the vote was declared at 50.8 percent by the electoral commission.

Chamisa's share was 44.3 percent of the total vote.

To become president, a candidate has to take more than 50 percent of the vote. Chamisa did well in urban areas but Mnangagwa outperformed him in rural zones.

The announcement came after clashes between opposition protesters and soldiers in Harare left at least six people dead. The unrest marred what had been billed as an important milestone in Zimbabwe's efforts to return to democracy following 37 years of repression under longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Chamisa said police raided opposition headquarters in Harare and seized computers. The search warrant indicated they were looking for unlicenced firearms, grenades and stones. Police said 16 people in the offices were arrested.

Read more: Seven takeaways from the Zimbabwe elections

Supporters of the MDC burn a campaign poster with the face of Emmerson Mnangagwa

Supporters of the MDC burn a ZANU-PF party campaign banner in Harare

Results announced by the electoral commission:

  • Mnangagwa was declared president with 50.8 percent of the vote to Chamisa's 44.3 percent.
  • The ruling ZANU-PF party won 144 of the 210 seats in parliament — a two-thirds majority that enables it to change the constitution.
  • The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) took 61 seats.
  • The electoral commission was yet to announce three undeclared seats.

Read more: Zimbabwe's 'crocodile' Mnangagwa is no beacon of hope

Watch video 01:47
Now live
01:47 mins.

Protestors clash with soldiers in Zimbabwe

Call for calm

Emmerson Mnangagwa called for an independent investigation into the deadly unrest in Harare and said that he had spoken with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to try to defuse tension.

"We must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear," he wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Together we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount."  

Late Wednesday, Chamisa, 40, said the presidential results were bound to be fraudulent, telling his supporters: "We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your will."

Elmar Brok, chief observer for the EU's election monitor mission in Zimbabwe, told DW that the vote was marred by a "lot of shortcomings in favor of the ruling party," including through "financing, state media, intimidation, especially in the countryside."

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairwoman Priscilla Chigumba denied allegations of bias and strongly disputed accusations of rigging.
 

Read moreDeadly clashes erupt over election 'results manipulation'

  • Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace cast their ballots

    Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

    The post-Mugabe Zimbabwe

    On July 30, Zimbabwe held its first presidential election since autocratic ruler Robert Mugabe (pictured casting his vote) was forced to step down following a brief military takeover in November last year. Many hoped the vote would usher in a new, peaceful and democratic era in the African country after years of repression under Mugabe, who ruled the country from 1980 to 2017.

  • Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa burn an election banner

    Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

    'Unfair' election

    The controversial vote, which EU observers criticized for an "un-level playing field and lack of trust" in the run up to the election, saw the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) secure the most seats in the country's parliament. But fraud claims and a delay in issuing official results sparked violent protests in the country.

  • Soldiers open fire to disperse crowds

    Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

    Violence and fraud claims

    Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party took to the streets after the partial results were announced on August 1. MDC activists claimed their leader Nelson Chamisa had won the July 30 vote and that they were cheated in the election count. The government deployed the army to quell the protests in the capital Harare.

  • President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets supporters

    Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

    Government's warning

    President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured above), who assumed power in November with the help from the military, held the MDC leadership responsible for the post-election violence. He said his government "went out of its way" to ensure the elections were peaceful. Interior Minister Obert Mpofu warned the opposition that it was "making a big mistake" by "testing our resolve."

  • Supporters cheer outside the MDC headquarters

    Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

    The challenger

    75-year-old Mnangagwa was Mugabe's former right-hand man and was the clear front-runner in the presidential election, partly due to the powerful military's backing. 40-year-old Chamisa, who is a lawyer and pastor, performed well on the campaign trail and enjoyed support from the country's youth and urban voters.

  • A poster for the 2018 general election in Zimbabwe supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa

    Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

    International community urges restraint

    EU election observers said the vote was "advantageous for the ruling party." But chief observer Elmar Brok also noted that while the election witnessed several irregularities, the electoral process exhibited significant progress compared with the 2013 and 2008 votes. Former colonial power Britain urged all parties to show "calm and restraint" and "take responsibility… at this critical moment."

  • Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots

    Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

    Dashed hopes

    A credible vote and a peaceful transfer of power are essential to bringing foreign investments to Zimbabwe, whose economy has been in a shambles for several years. Under Mugabe's 37-year reign, elections were often marred by fraud and violence and economic growth was stalled. The election had offered hope that the country would finally begin a new democratic era.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Turning the page: This week's elections were seen as an important step in Zimbabwe's efforts to break with the repressive rule of Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power last year. Despite reports that the vote had gone off peacefully, international observers voiced concerns about irregularities and a lack of trust in the polling process. Officials also criticized the delay in announcing the results of the presidential race, saying it had undermined the vote's credibility.

There is now the challenging task of uniting the country and reviving an economy that's been badly battered after years of international isolation.

Read more: Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes

Watch video 02:02
Now live
02:02 mins.

EU election observer Elmar Brok speaks to DW

Post-Mugabe vote: Under former President Robert Mugabe, 94, the country went from being a prosperous economy to a pariah state wrecked by mismanagement and corruption. Elections during his rule were largely marked by repression and fraud allegations. His successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, had promised a free and fair vote, inviting EU observers for the first time since 2002.

Who is Emmerson Mnangagwa? Mugabe's former deputy president and right-hand man was the clear favorite to win the presidential race. Sometimes dubbed "the crocodile" for his ruthlessness during his years as Mugabe's state security chief, Mnangagwa has tried to cast himself as a forward-looking reformer. Following independence in 1980, he allegedly was partially responsible for a brutal crackdown on opposition supporters that claimed thousands of lives in Matabeleland. The ZANU-PF veteran was also allegedly involved in deadly violence against the opposition during the 2008 elections.

nm,jm/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

Citizens of Zimbabwe have celebrated late into the night after President Robert Mugabe resigned, ending almost four decades of rule. The nation is now waiting to see who will replace the veteran leader. (22.11.2017)  

Zimbabwe: Deadly clashes erupt over election 'results manipulation'

Deaths were reported in Zimbabwe after soldiers opened fire at protesters in the capital. President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged "peace" as his rivals blamed the government of tampering with election results. (01.08.2018)  

Zimbabwe elections: Seven takeaways

Zimbabweans are still waiting to hear who will be the country's next president. DW's Privilege Musvanhiri has compiled these election takeaways. (01.08.2018)  

Exclusive interview: Zimbabwe's new opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe's new opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is 40 years old and he intends to run against President Mnangagwa on a youth ticket. DW's Privilege Musvanhiri asked him how he plans to lead the party. (08.03.2018)  

Opinion: Zimbabwe's 'crocodile' Mnangagwa is no beacon of hope

In Harare, thousands have been cheering the new Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa. But he is no better than his predecessor Robert Mugabe, says Ludger Schadomsky. (24.11.2017)  

Emmerson Mnangagwa: the Crocodile who snapped back

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking power from Robert Mugabe — an apparent denouement in their intriguing shared political history. The two have certainly had their ups and downs over the years. (24.11.2017)  

Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes

Zimbabweans vote next week in the first elections in nearly 40 years without longtime leader Robert Mugabe. With rampant unemployment and an ongoing cash crisis, the outcome might not change much economically. (23.07.2018)  

Zimbabwe election: ZANU-PF wins parliamentary majority, electoral body says

Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU-PF has won the most seats in parliament in the first elections since Robert Mugabe's ousting, according to the electoral commission. EU observers voiced "serious concerns" about the vote. (01.08.2018)  

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis

Zimbabwe's political chaos has deepened amid public protests against preliminary election results suggesting victory for the ruling ZANU-PF party. The hope for a peaceful post-Robert Mugabe era has been dashed. (02.08.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU election observer Elmar Brok speaks to DW  

Protestors clash with soldiers in Zimbabwe  

Zimbabwe to hold first post-Mugabe elections  

Related content

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe looks on during a press conference at his private residence nicknamed Blue Roof in Harare

Zimbabwe's ex-President Robert Mugabe slams ruling party on election eve 29.07.2018

In his first speech since stepping down as president, Mugabe has said he "cannot" vote for his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Monday's landmark election. He spoke of having been "tormented" before his ouster.

Simbabwe Wahl | MDC Protest & Ausschreitungen in Harare

Zimbabwe election fuels further political crisis 02.08.2018

Zimbabwe's political chaos has deepened amid public protests against preliminary election results suggesting victory for the ruling ZANU-PF party. The hope for a peaceful post-Robert Mugabe era has been dashed.

Vote counting underway in post-Mugabe Zimbabwe 31.07.2018

Votes are being counted in Zimbabwe's first election since former President Robert Mugabe was forced to step down after 37 years in power. Turnout was strong, reaching about 75 percent, and the results are expected to be close.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 