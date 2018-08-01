 Zimbabwe: Deadly clashes erupt over election ′results manipulation′ | Africa | DW | 01.08.2018

Africa

Zimbabwe: Deadly clashes erupt over election 'results manipulation'

At least one person has been shot dead after soldiers took to the streets of the capital. Zimbabwe's incumbent president has called on the opposition to stop making "provocative declarations" about the electoral process.

Protesters gesture at riot police

Hundreds of opposition protesters on Wednesday poured onto to the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, calling on authorities to release official presidential election results.

Police fired water cannon and tear gas at the protesters, urging them to disband. Protesters had blocked some roads, burned tires and chanted slogans against the ruling ZANU-PF party.

In response to the clashes, soldiers were deployed to the streets. Soldiers fired live rounds at protesters in a bid to disperse the crowds. At least one protester was shot dead.

"At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements," said incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and above all peace."

Read more: Zimbabwe voters await results of close presidential election 

Armed riot police patrolling the streets of Harare

Armed riot police patrolled the streets of Harare. Authorities said their presence was aimed at ensuring public safety

Opposition claims victory

Earlier on Wednesday, Zimbabwe's electoral commission announced partial parliamentary election results, saying ZANU-PF had received a majority of seats. But opposition politicians criticized the announcement, saying it aimed to obfuscate presidential elections results.

Opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa claimed victory in the election, saying in a tweet: "We have won the popular vote."

"You voted for total change in this past election! We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your will."

Read more: Africa in 2018: The old generation remains at the helm

Watch video 02:24
Now live
02:24 mins.

Vote counting underway in post-Mugabe Zimbabwe

Vote marred by 'shortcomings'

Monday's parliamentary and presidential elections marked the first democratic process since former President Robert Mugabe stepped down in November 2017

Elmar Brok, chief observer for the EU's election monitor mission in Zimbabwe, told DW that the vote was marred by a "lot of shortcomings in favor of the ruling party," including through "financing, state media, intimidation, especially in the countryside."

Read more: Zimbabwe elections: Seven takeaways

But Brok noted that while the vote witnessed several irregularities, the electoral process exhibited significant progress in contrast to the 2013 and 2008 votes. He said that the EU monitoring mission would wait for results before further commenting on the situation.

  • Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head

    In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

  • General Constantino Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Chiwenga's warning

    On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

  • Zimbabwe soldiers at the outskirts of Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Tanks in Harare

    Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

  • Zimbabwe Major General Sibusiso Moyo

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe safe in army hands

    On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

  • Mugabe meets General Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga

    On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

  • Robert Mugabe at graduation ceremony

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe puts in a public appearance

    After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

  • Zimbabwe Protest in Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go

    On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

  • ZANU-PF fired Mugbe from leadership

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership

    Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

  • Simbabwe Mugabe bei TV-Ansprache mit seinen Generälen (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe does not step down

    Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

  • Robert Mugabe (picture-alliance/AP/T. Mukwazhi)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    End of an era

    Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

  • Simbabwe Harare Emmerson Mnangagwa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.Curtis)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Euphoria in Harare

    Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24.

    Author: Merga Yonas Bula


ls/jm (Reuters, AP, AFP)

