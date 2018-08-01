Zimbabwe: Deadly clashes erupt over election 'results manipulation'

Hundreds of opposition protesters on Wednesday poured onto to the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, calling on authorities to release official presidential election results.

Police fired water cannon and tear gas at the protesters, urging them to disband. Protesters had blocked some roads, burned tires and chanted slogans against the ruling ZANU-PF party.

In response to the clashes, soldiers were deployed to the streets. Soldiers fired live rounds at protesters in a bid to disperse the crowds. At least one protester was shot dead.

"At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements," said incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and above all peace."

Read more: Zimbabwe voters await results of close presidential election

Armed riot police patrolled the streets of Harare. Authorities said their presence was aimed at ensuring public safety

Opposition claims victory

Earlier on Wednesday, Zimbabwe's electoral commission announced partial parliamentary election results, saying ZANU-PF had received a majority of seats. But opposition politicians criticized the announcement, saying it aimed to obfuscate presidential elections results.

Opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa claimed victory in the election, saying in a tweet: "We have won the popular vote."

"You voted for total change in this past election! We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your will."

Read more: Africa in 2018: The old generation remains at the helm

Watch video 02:24 Now live 02:24 mins. Share High voter turnout in Zimbabwe Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32MMK Vote counting underway in post-Mugabe Zimbabwe

Vote marred by 'shortcomings'

Monday's parliamentary and presidential elections marked the first democratic process since former President Robert Mugabe stepped down in November 2017

Elmar Brok, chief observer for the EU's election monitor mission in Zimbabwe, told DW that the vote was marred by a "lot of shortcomings in favor of the ruling party," including through "financing, state media, intimidation, especially in the countryside."

Read more: Zimbabwe elections: Seven takeaways

But Brok noted that while the vote witnessed several irregularities, the electoral process exhibited significant progress in contrast to the 2013 and 2008 votes. He said that the EU monitoring mission would wait for results before further commenting on the situation.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Chiwenga's warning On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Tanks in Harare Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe safe in army hands On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

The week that changed Zimbabwe A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe puts in a public appearance After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe does not step down Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

The week that changed Zimbabwe End of an era Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Euphoria in Harare Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24. Author: Merga Yonas Bula



ls/jm (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.