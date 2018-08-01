Zimbabwe election: ZANU-PF wins parliamentary majority, electoral body says

The ZANU-PF party of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed a majority of seats in parliamentary, according to official results announced Wednesday.

The southern African country this week held its first elections since the downfall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe in 2017.

The electoral body said ZANU-PF had won 109 of the 153 seats confirmed so far, while 41 seats went to the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). Fifty-eight of the 210 seats in the National Assembly lower house were yet to be announced.

Vote counting is still underway to determine the country's next president. MDC leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa alleges the presidential poll has been rigged.

"(The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) seeks to... reverse the people's presidential election victory. The strategy is meant to prepare Zim mentally to accept fake presidential results," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Analysts predict Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe last year, will win the race. Elections during Mugabe's 37 years in power were marked by violence, intimidation and fraud. Following Mugabe's ousting, Mnangagwa promised to hold a free and fair vote.

EU observers are expected to deliver their assessment of the election later Wednesday.

