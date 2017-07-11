Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's possible EU membership — live updates

Zelenskyy has talked up the contribution his country would to the EU

This was last updated at 00:50 UTC/GMT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine set to make the 'biggest contribution to future of Europe in many years'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country joining the European Union would be a gain for the economic bloc.

"Our rapprochement with the European Union is not only positive for us," he said during his latest video address. "This is the biggest contribution to the future of Europe in many years."

Zelenskyy said the EU could only secure its power, independence and future development with Ukraine as a member.

"We are one step away from the beginning of full integration into the European Union," the president told his country, adding that Ukrainian values were European values.

European integration would have a positive impact on Ukraine's citizens, he said. "The closer we are to other European countries, the more opportunities we will have to ensure a modern, secure life for all Ukrainians."

His comments follow the European Commission's decision on Friday to recommend that Ukraine and Moldova be granted EU candidate status.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin said Moscow "has nothing against" Ukraine joining the EU, because it "isn't a military organization, a political organization like NATO."

Macron and Zelenskyy exchange becomes internet meme

An image showing an awkward-appearing exchange between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has quickly become a meme on social media in Ukraine and beyond.

While it appears Macron is hugging Zelenskyy, he is in fact whispering in his ear.

The decisive moment took place at the conclusion of a joint news conference with Zelenskyy and four European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The picture of Zelenskyy and Macron has become an overnight meme

Anton Alikhanov, the regional governor of Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, said the region faces a blockade by Lithuania due to Western sanctions.

Kaliningrad is home to Russia's Baltic fleet as well as nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.

Yuliia Paievska, a celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was taken out of Mariupol by a team from the Associated Press, has been freed from Russian custody. Her release comes three months after she was abducted from the streets of Mariupol.

In Ukraine, Paievska is known as Taira, an alias chosen based on the World of Warcraft video game. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team's work during two weeks trying to save Mariupol's wounded.

Among the wounded in her recordings were Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced her release in a national address.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday

The European Commission recommended granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, denoting the start of a likely lengthy process toward joining the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine for a second time for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledged UK training of up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that German weapons would arrive in time to help Ukraine fend off Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Russian media published images of what they said were two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine. Family members said this week the two men had been missing in Ukraine for a week and said they feared they had been taken prisoner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian economy had withstood Western sanctions. Putin accused the European Union of having lost its "political sovereignty" and was "printing money" in response to high inflation.

Ukraine denounced a decision to strip it of the right to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Organizers cited security concerns.

