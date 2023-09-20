  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Libya flood
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsYemen

Yemen's rebels optimistic after Saudi Arabia peace talks

September 20, 2023

The five-day negotiations in Riyadh marked the latest hopeful sign since Yemen's devastating war began in 2014.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WZxT
A Houthi security personnel stands in an airport in Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia hails the peace negotiations with Houthis held in RiyadhImage: AFP via Getty Images

A delegation of Yemen's Iran backed Houthis returned to Sanaa on Tuesday after five days of talks in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh on Wednesday praised the "positive results" of the negotiations with the rebels without releasing many details on the discussions to end the war tearing Yemen apart.

The mediation was the latest hopeful sign since the Riyadh-led coalition in 2015 launched a military invasion in Yemen.

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudi Arabia hails the negotiations

Among the rebels' demands were the payment of salaries for Houthi appointed civil servants, the release of Houthi prisoners and the launch of new routes from the airport in Houthi-controlled Sanaa.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry released a statement welcoming the "positive result of the serious discussions regarding reaching a road map to support the peace path in Yemen."

The Houthi delegation also met Saudi Arabia's defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I emphasized the kingdom's support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision," Prince Khalid said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ali al-Qhoom, a member of the Houthi political council said that the talks were "serious and positive."

He elaborated on X that "there will be a renewed round of negotiations" but did not mention any concrete achievements that came out of the meeting.

A prolonged conflict

Yemen plunged into conflict when the Houthis took over the capital in September 2014, ousting the internationally recognized government and prompting the Saudi-led coalition to launch its offensive.

The brutal conflict has been widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more.

DocFilm - Yemen’s Dirty War

However, active hostilities have reduced considerably in the past 18 months.

A UN-brokered ceasefire is largely maintaining relative peace despite officially expiring in October, and the warring parties have made tentative steps towards peace.

Saudi Arabia has been increasingly open about the wish to exit the costly war.Meanwhile, United Nations experts have accused all parties to the Yemen conflict of comitting war crimes.

ns/jcg (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands at a podium and speaks into two microphones

UN summit: Scholz wary of sham solutions to war in Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People who survived the deadly storm that hit Libya comfort their friend who lost his family members

Libya flood: Protester anger could lead to crackdown

Libya flood: Protester anger could lead to crackdown

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Khalistan billboard in Canada

India-Canada ties hit new low amid Sikh murder probe

India-Canada ties hit new low amid Sikh murder probe

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Conference of European Rabbis logo on the wall of the Prinz Ludwig Palais in Munich

Europe's rabbis move their headquarters to Munich

Europe's rabbis move their headquarters to Munich

ReligionSeptember 19, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

external

Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

SocietySeptember 19, 202303:22 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran: Counter-terrorism cooperation with the Taliban?

Iran: Counter-terrorism cooperation with the Taliban?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Jaime Maussan presents public hearing on UFOs in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

Mexico's 'alien bodies' get lab tests

Mexico's 'alien bodies' get lab tests

OffbeatSeptember 19, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage