Yemen: Scores killed in missile attack on military camp

Over 60 Yemeni soldiers were killed in the strike outside the capital of Sanaa in Yemen. The attack reportedly targeted a mosque located inside a military training camp during evening prayers.
A missile attack on a Yemeni military training camp in the province of Marib killed scores of soldiers, sparking outrage from Yemen's internationally-recognized government on Sunday.
Saudi state television reported that at least 60 military personnel were killed in the strike on Saturday evening at the camp — which is located around 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa.
A medical source told news agency AFP that the death toll was higher, saying that at least 70 people were killed and over 50 wounded.
The missile attack struck a mosque located inside the camp during evening prayers on Saturday, military sources told AFP.
Yemeni government slams 'cowardly' attack
Yemen's internationally-recognized government condemned the strike as a "cowardly and terrorist" attack, according to the official Saba news agency.
Yemeni President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi told the military to be on high alert and blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the deadly attack.
The strike "confirms without a doubt that the Houthis have no desire for peace," Hadi said in a statement on Sunday.
The Houthis, who control Sanaa and many of Yemen's big urban centers, did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.
Saturday's attack came after government forces, which are backed by a Saudi-led coalition, launched a large-scale operation against the Houthis in a region north of Sanaa.
The conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people since 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened to back Hadi's government against the Houthi rebels.
The conflict has displaced millions of people, pushed the country to the brink of famine and created what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
rs/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)
