Yemen: Saudi coalition conducts airstrikes on Sanaa airport

Civilians were asked to leave the airport, which is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi movement. It's still unclear whether strikes caused any damage or casualties.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes Monday which targeted Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, according to Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya.
The coalition said the "strikes" targeted "legitimate military targets" in the airport, and claimed that the airport's facilities are used to launch cross-border attacks.
The coalition urged all civilians to evacuate the area before carrying out the strikes, Al-Arabiya claimed.
The damage caused by the strikes on airport is still unclear. There is also not yet any available information about casualties caused by the strikes.
The airport in the Yemeni capital is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi movement, a rival of Saudi Arabia.
The airport has been previously used for humanitarian aid flights under the auspices of the UN. Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab World, faces the world's worst humanitarian crisis since it became engulfed in civil war in 2014.
The Houthis have controlled Sanaa since September 2014. Saudi Arabia intervened in the war in 2015 to fight the militias, which it fears will help Riyadh's archrival Iran get a larger foothold in the region.
